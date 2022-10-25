ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders' Carson Wentz Trade Faces Dilemma While He Sits Out

The Washington Commanders' offseason was defined by the trade that brought quarterback Carson Wentz to D.C. from the Indianapolis Colts. The trade sent Wentz, a 2022 second-round pick (defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis), and a 2022 seventh-round pick (cornerback Christian Holmes) to Washington for a 2022 second-round pick (which would turn into wide receiver Alec Pierce), a 2022 third-round pick (tight end Jelani Woods) and the final piece, a 2023 conditional third-round pick.
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Sam Ehlinger: Ripping Off the Band-Aid

Since Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in 2019, the Colts have cycled through a bevy of temporary quarterback solutions. From Jacoby Brissett to Phillip Rivers to Carson Wentz to Matt Ryan, the Colts have turned to aging veterans to provide a short-term “Band-Aid” to the quarterback position. Matt Ryan, the latest veteran in the Colts quarterback carousel, has struggled mightily this year with nine interceptions and eleven fumbles and the Colts are currently the 4th worst scoring offense in the NFL. With Ryan’s struggles this year, the Colts have finally decided to rip off the “Band-Aid” and turn to second year quarterback Sam Ehlinger to be their starter going forward.
Kliff Kingsbury has joke about 49ers’ big trade

One would expect Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to be a bit concerned after the rival San Francisco 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey. That is apparently not the case — at least not yet. Kingsbury dropped a funny one-liner Monday at his press conference when discussing the McCaffrey trade....
Matt Ryan has extremely classy response to benching

Quarterback Matt Ryan had an incredibly classy response to being benched by the Indianapolis Colts in favor of Sam Ehlinger. Ryan is likely to sit on the bench for the rest of the season after a poor first seven games with the Colts. Despite this, the team’s premier offseason acquisition did not offer any criticism toward the team in his first comments since being benched. In fact, he had praise for Ehlinger, and said his job now was to help the transition as much as possible.
