The Indianapolis Colts came into the 2022 season with some high aspirations as some viewed them as a dark horse to contend for the Super Bowl. A big reason for that was their acquisition of quarterback Matt Ryan, who many believed was a sizable upgrade over Carson Wentz, who was the starter last season.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Matt Ryan, the person, was once again leading by example on Wednesday, just over 48 hours removed from receiving the toughest news of his decorated 15-year NFL career. For the first time in his football life, Ryan heads to the bench on Sunday as the 3-3-1...
Sam Ehlinger is the Indianapolis Colts' new starting quarterback, and Texas Longhorns super fan Matthew McConaughey appears to be excited for the former UT star's opportunity. McConaughey took to Twitter and posted a message for Ehlinger, who takes over for the benched Matt Ryan, as the Colts host the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
Could a veteran quarterback be on the move ahead of the NFL's trade deadline? On Monday Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Matt Ryan is heading to the bench. He threw two picks in a loss to the Titans on Sunday. It's a pretty stunning development. Indianapolis replaced Carson Wentz with ...
The Washington Commanders' offseason was defined by the trade that brought quarterback Carson Wentz to D.C. from the Indianapolis Colts. The trade sent Wentz, a 2022 second-round pick (defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis), and a 2022 seventh-round pick (cornerback Christian Holmes) to Washington for a 2022 second-round pick (which would turn into wide receiver Alec Pierce), a 2022 third-round pick (tight end Jelani Woods) and the final piece, a 2023 conditional third-round pick.
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Since Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in 2019, the Colts have cycled through a bevy of temporary quarterback solutions. From Jacoby Brissett to Phillip Rivers to Carson Wentz to Matt Ryan, the Colts have turned to aging veterans to provide a short-term “Band-Aid” to the quarterback position. Matt Ryan, the latest veteran in the Colts quarterback carousel, has struggled mightily this year with nine interceptions and eleven fumbles and the Colts are currently the 4th worst scoring offense in the NFL. With Ryan’s struggles this year, the Colts have finally decided to rip off the “Band-Aid” and turn to second year quarterback Sam Ehlinger to be their starter going forward.
One would expect Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to be a bit concerned after the rival San Francisco 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey. That is apparently not the case — at least not yet. Kingsbury dropped a funny one-liner Monday at his press conference when discussing the McCaffrey trade....
Quarterback Matt Ryan had an incredibly classy response to being benched by the Indianapolis Colts in favor of Sam Ehlinger. Ryan is likely to sit on the bench for the rest of the season after a poor first seven games with the Colts. Despite this, the team’s premier offseason acquisition did not offer any criticism toward the team in his first comments since being benched. In fact, he had praise for Ehlinger, and said his job now was to help the transition as much as possible.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 21-3 to the beat up Carolina Panthers on Sunday. On the Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon, the two react to Tom Brady’s comments on the Lets Go Podcast with Jim Gray.
Emmanuel Acho explains why he thinks Justin Herbert is ‘maybe the most overrated quarterback in the league’, as Acho says Herbert’s lukewarm 19-20 career record should have never warranted comparisons to established superstars like Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.
The only thing we know for certain is that HC Bill Belichick will keep his decisions close to the vest.
Jason Smith and Mike Harmon react to the New England Patriots losing to the Chicago Bears on Monday night.
Despite the Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliot having a minor injury to his knee, the hope is for Elliot to suit up during week 8
Jason Whitlock explains why Russell Westbrook’s once admirable career has deteriorated so quickly in the last few years.
