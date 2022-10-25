Quarterback Matt Ryan had an incredibly classy response to being benched by the Indianapolis Colts in favor of Sam Ehlinger. Ryan is likely to sit on the bench for the rest of the season after a poor first seven games with the Colts. Despite this, the team’s premier offseason acquisition did not offer any criticism toward the team in his first comments since being benched. In fact, he had praise for Ehlinger, and said his job now was to help the transition as much as possible.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO