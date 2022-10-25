The Arizona Cardinals climb out of the 20's in Bleacher Report's latest power rankings.

The Arizona Cardinals got a much needed win last Thursday, and they were certainly rewarded in the world of power rankings.

The Cardinals shot up a few spots in Bleacher Report's weekly power rankings , going from No. 23 to 18 after their victory over the New Orleans Saints.

As the team begins preparations for the Minnesota Vikings, here's what B/R had to say on Arizona's performance last week:

Cardinals Climb Bleacher Report's Week 8 Power Rankings

"The Arizona Cardinals have badly needed some good news of late. In addition to getting a win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night, the Redbirds finally got what they've been waiting for:

"DeAndre Hopkins is back.

"Playing in his first game of the season after serving a six-game suspension, Hopkins wasted no time in reclaiming the title of Kyler Murray's go-to wideout. With Marquise Brown sidelined by a foot injury, Hopkins dominated Arizona's passing game, receiving a whopping 48.3 percent of the targets, Hopkins turned those 14 targets into 10 catches for 103 yards, and Murray made it clear to reporters after the win that he was happy to have Hopkins back.

"'It was great just having him out there,' Murray said. 'His feel for the game, his communication, you can't put a price tag on him.'"

The Cardinals surely need to find some more momentum in order to beat the Vikings in Minnesota, but for now, things are looking up for Murray and company.

Arizona finished right above the Green Bay Packers and right below the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Three Questions the Arizona Cardinals Still Need to Answer

Cardinals Rested, Ready to Work After Long Weekend

Kliff Kingsbury Gives Savage Response to Christian McCaffrey Trade

Cardinals Rank Top Five in Pass Protection

Cardinals Listed as Potential Fit for Dont'a Hightower