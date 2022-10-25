This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 29, 2022. "Obviously disappointed in the loss on Saturday night, I thought we had ample opportunities, really good start in the second quarter that kind of got us through the first half and I thought some guys really stepped up and played when we had some guys injured. Thought Will Howard was extremely good, extremely confident and poised when he came in, ripped some balls, ran the ball well, led the offense, did some really good things. Another guy that jumps out at me is Nick Allen, Daniel Green went out and Nick came in and I thought played a terrific game. All that being said in the second half we didn't capitalize on opportunities. We made some mistakes on defense with some alignments, missed some tackles. Gave up a long third down with a screen pass that we can't have happen but it did and they capitalized on that and got a touchdown and gave up an explosive play, the one that Julius got hurt on. So those were another seven points there. We moved the ball some in the second half, although we didn't have it very much because we didn't get enough stops on defense at all. We'd get into scoring range and didn't capitalize, missed one field goal, Will went down on that play and I thought about going for it on fourth down but didn't want to put Rubley in that spot when Will went down, probably wish I would have at that time now. But I didn't and then Will just misfires on a ball to KAde or it's 38-35 and, you know, maybe we have a chance after that but we didn't make that play and then we missed that kick and then it was a 10-point game and not much time was left, so proud as heck of the guys effort and resolve. They know that they missed opportunities and had an opportunity to win that game over a really good TCU team. I think they're a complete team on all three phases. And all that being said, I still thought we had an opportunity we just didn't close it out. And so we got to go back to to work this week. And we got a lot of guys beat up that I don't probably have a lot of information for you just after a Monday practice, but we'll see who's available but in hindsight or in retrospect, we've got to move forward with the guys that we know are gonna practice and those guys gotta be ready to play."

