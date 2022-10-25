Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Three Things Kansas State Coach Chris Klieman Said Ahead of the Wildcats’ Game against Oklahoma State
The battle for second place in the Big 12 takes place Saturday in Manhattan, as Chris Klieman and his Wildcats look to get a tighter grip on a spot in the Big 12 title game. Klieman, in his fourth season with Kansas State, spoke with reporters Tuesday to preview K-State’s clash with Oklahoma State. Here are three things that stood out.
OSU Wrestling: Jayce Caviness Commits to Oklahoma State
Our commits are not really dazzling. We need the types that have never lost a match so far. Multiple Fargo or national high school champs, etc. Of course, when we have had some of those guys in the recent past, they did not turn out well, as in the case of Chance Marsteller and Joe Smith. Smith because of injuries. So who knows?
OU Basketball: New Faces Shine for Oklahoma in Exhibition Win Over OCU
Seven new Sooners made their debut on Tuesday night in OU's lone exhibition contest of the season.
Cowboys embody a singular word in Boone Pickens Stadium tunnel
Body Oct. 24—One word is painted on the wall as a last reminder as the Oklahoma State football team turns the corner to head off the tunnel guarded by a cattle gate. The same word is tattooed on the body of Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn. “Compete.” “I...
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Oklahoma State
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 29, 2022. "Obviously disappointed in the loss on Saturday night, I thought we had ample opportunities, really good start in the second quarter that kind of got us through the first half and I thought some guys really stepped up and played when we had some guys injured. Thought Will Howard was extremely good, extremely confident and poised when he came in, ripped some balls, ran the ball well, led the offense, did some really good things. Another guy that jumps out at me is Nick Allen, Daniel Green went out and Nick came in and I thought played a terrific game. All that being said in the second half we didn't capitalize on opportunities. We made some mistakes on defense with some alignments, missed some tackles. Gave up a long third down with a screen pass that we can't have happen but it did and they capitalized on that and got a touchdown and gave up an explosive play, the one that Julius got hurt on. So those were another seven points there. We moved the ball some in the second half, although we didn't have it very much because we didn't get enough stops on defense at all. We'd get into scoring range and didn't capitalize, missed one field goal, Will went down on that play and I thought about going for it on fourth down but didn't want to put Rubley in that spot when Will went down, probably wish I would have at that time now. But I didn't and then Will just misfires on a ball to KAde or it's 38-35 and, you know, maybe we have a chance after that but we didn't make that play and then we missed that kick and then it was a 10-point game and not much time was left, so proud as heck of the guys effort and resolve. They know that they missed opportunities and had an opportunity to win that game over a really good TCU team. I think they're a complete team on all three phases. And all that being said, I still thought we had an opportunity we just didn't close it out. And so we got to go back to to work this week. And we got a lot of guys beat up that I don't probably have a lot of information for you just after a Monday practice, but we'll see who's available but in hindsight or in retrospect, we've got to move forward with the guys that we know are gonna practice and those guys gotta be ready to play."
Wrestling: Beric Jordan Commits to Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State picked up a big commitment on Monday, as Beric Jordan announced via Instagram he was committed to the Cowboys. Jordan was a two-time Ohio state champion, an Ironman champ, and is ranked as the No. 17 overall junior in the country, according to Matscouts’ Willie Saylor, making him No. 3 at his 113-pound weight class. Beric will be competing at 113 for Stillwater High School this year while seeking his third state title.
Former K-State running back now coaching DII football
EDMOND, OK (KSNT)- A former K-State running back is now in the coaching game. James Gilbert isn’t playing football any more but he’s still at a stadium each Saturday. Gilbert is now a graduate assistant running backs coach at the University of Central Oklahoma, a division two program that plays in the same conference as […]
Texas football flip target, 4-Star Jelani McDonald, de-commits from OK State
There is a lot of activity on the recruiting trail early this week, with some moves that are bound to impact the outcome of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. One of the recent flip targets that emerged for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian, the rising four-star Waco Connally athlete Jelani McDonald, re-opened his recruitment on the afternoon of Oct. 25.
James Halligan, Former Oklahoma State University President, Dead At 86
Former Oklahoma State University President James Halligan has died, the school announced Tuesday. Halligan was the OSU president until 2002 and he led the university through tragedy when a plane crash killed ten members of the Oklahoma State basketball family. Halligan retired and then represented Stillwater in the Oklahoma Senate...
Reports: Manhattan parts ways with coach Steve Masiello
Manhattan has fired coach Steve Masiello less than two weeks before the team’s first game of the 2022-23 season, Stadium
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
Tracking Oklahoma’s next storm system. It’s taking a southern path! What does this mean?
Tracking our next storm system for late tonight, Friday into Saturday. It’s taking a southern path across north Texas. This means heaviest rain south and east with much less rain northwest. The OKC Metro on the northern edge! Should clear out for Sunday and Monday. Just in time for Halloween!! Boo!!
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Oklahoma officials see organized retail theft skyrocket
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 2016 that, among other things, defined a felony as any theft over $1,000. Since then, police said organized retail theft has skyrocketed. One lieutenant told KOCO 5 that they have to review anywhere from 40-85 cases a day for...
Here's how much you need to earn to live comfortably in Oklahoma City, according to study
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study is revealing how much you need to earn to live comfortably in Oklahoma City. According to a study by gobankingrates.com, the income needed to live comfortably if you’re a homeowner in Oklahoma City is $59,019.10. If you’re a renter, you need to make $62,691.10 to live comfortably.
Emporia elevator falls, multiple injuries reported
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Eight people have been transported to the hospital after an elevator’s cable system broke in Emporia on Saturday. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt told 27 News the incident occurred in the backside of a building located at 504 1/2 Commercial Street around 1 p.m. Saturday. The eight people were taken to […]
Wagner announces candidacy for Ponca City Commission Seat No. 1
PONCA CITY — Kelsey Wagner is announcing her candidacy for Ponca City Commissioner seat No.1 currently held by Commissioner Lanita Chapman. Wagner said that Chapman encouraged her to run for the seat. Chapman’s fifth term as a city commissioner expires in March of 2023 and she plans to step...
Thousands without power in Oklahoma
Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
