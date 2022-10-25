ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Industry’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvlTg_0ilxno6k00

Industry ” has been renewed for Season 3 at HBO .

The British series, which is a co-production with the BBC, concluded its second season on Sept. 19. The cast for the series includes: Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Indy Lewis, Katrine de Candole, Jay Duplass, Sonny Poon Tip, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Nicholas Bishop, Sagar Radia, Mark Dexter, and Caoilfhionn Dunne.

The show focuses on the London office of the fictional international bank Pierpoint & Co. It follows a group of recent graduates and now young bankers as they try to stay afloat in the ultra-competitive world of high finance.

“’Industry’ reached new heights in season two, cementing its status as a buzzy hit with addictive storytelling, layered characters, a breakneck pace, and keen observations about contemporary workplace dynamics,” said Kathleen McCaffrey, senior vice president of HBO Programming. “We’re incredibly proud of what Mickey and Konrad, Jami O’Brien, Jane Tranter and the team at Bad Wolf, together with our entire cast and crew, accomplished. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our journey with them into season three.”

“Industry” was created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. Both serve as writers and executive producers on the show along with Jami O’Brien. Jane Tranter, David P. Davis, and Ryan Rasmussen also executive produce along with Ben Irving for BBC.

The show is produced by Bad Wolf Productions for HBO and BBC. Edo Ferretti serves as a producer. Matthew Barry, Zara Meerza, Joseph Charlton and Charly Evon Simpson are also writers on “Industry,” with Birgitte Stærmose, Isabella Eklöf and Caleb Femi directing.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘City on a Hill’ Canceled After Three Seasons at Showtime

Showtime has canceled the drama series “City on a Hill” after three seasons. According to insiders, the decision was made months ago, long before the recent exit of David Nevins as chairman and CEO of Paramount Premium Group and subsequent move to put Showtime under the purview Chris McCarthy. “‘City on a Hill’ concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” the statement from Showtime reads. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including...
Variety

Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production

Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
Variety

Danny Masterson Rape Accuser Testifies She Grabbed His Hair: ‘Get Off Me’

A former girlfriend of actor Danny Masterson testified Monday that she awoke one night in November 2001 to find that he was raping her. The woman — who is identified in court as Christina B. — told jurors that she yelled at him and tried to shove him away. But he just pressed down harder, pinning her down, she said. “I was screaming at him to get off me,” she said. “‘I don’t want to have sex. No. Get off me.’ I just kept screaming that over and over.” The woman was the second accuser to testify in Masterson’s trial, which began...
tvinsider.com

Netflix Cancels Nicole Byer & Lauren Lapkus Series ‘Bad Crimes’ Mid-Production

The Netflix animated comedy Bad Crimes, which was to be voiced by Nicole Byer (Cursed Friends) and Lauren Lapkus (Crashing), has been canceled in the middle of production. As reported by Variety, the project is now being shopped around to other platforms. Created by Nicole Silverberg (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee), the series is described as a dark comedy procedural following Kara (Byer) and Jennie (Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible.
ABC News

Disney+ to become new global home for 'Doctor Who' outside UK

Disney Branded Television and the BBC are joining forces to bring the beloved British sci-fi show "Doctor Who" to a global audience. The companies announces Tuesday that Disney+ would become the new home for "Doctor Who" outside the U.K., where it will still exclusively air on the BBC, for new seasons of the show beginning in 2023.
Popculture

3 CBS Series Get Full Season Orders

There are more fires to stop, crimes to solve, and mysteries to investigate for the characters on three new hit CBS dramas. Fire Country, East New York, and So Help Me Todd have all gotten off to a great start for the eye network. They were rewarded Wednesday with full-season orders. All three have been some of the most-watched freshman shows of the fall 2022 season.
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Tony Danza To Recur In Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Danza has joined the cast of Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan for Season 3, Deadline has learned. He will make his debut in the Season 2 finale airing Sunday. Danza will portray Stefano Marchetti, the godfather of New York City’s mafia scene and the most powerful man in town. Anyone wanting to do business in NYC needs to come to see him first or expect to pay the price. Production on Season 3 is currently underway in New York. Related Story Tony Danza Joins 'And Just Like That…' Season 2 As Che's [SPOILER] Related Story 'P-Valley' Renewed For Season 3 At Starz Related Story Lionsgate...
A.V. Club

Tony Danza officially boards And Just Like That in previously teased role

Tony Danza (of Taxi and Who’s The Boss? fame) officially joins the Sex And The City universe as... himself, kind of. Per Deadline, Danza boards the cast of And Just Like That as the actor playing Che Diaz’s father in their forthcoming sitcom based on their life. So he’ll be playing himself but sometimes playing the fictional version of someone’s father. Cool.
TheDailyBeast

‘Creative Genius:’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Producer Dead at 47

An award-winning producer on the hit series Schitt’s Creek has died at the age of 47. Ben Feigin passed away Monday of pancreatic cancer, his former employer United Talent Agency confirmed to Variety. Feigin, according to Variety, was the “key force in the series’ development and launch,” describing him as an “architect” of the show’s non-traditional funding that helped launch the Canadian series to a global audience. He was also responsible for the Netflix documentary Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, along with merchandising and a sold-out tour that included a pop-up experience based on the show. He received an Emmy for outstanding comedy series for the show’s sixth and final season, along with a number of other awards including a Golden Globe for best musical or comedy television series and a GLAAD Media Award for best comedy series in 2020 and 2021. Feigin had also worked on such classics including Friends, The West Wing and ER. He leaves behind wife, Heidi Feigin, and 11-year-old daughter, Ellie.
Daily Mail

Kelsey Grammer praises late Frasier costar John Mahoney as 'man of merit' while revealing his character will be 'given the proper attention' in sequel

Kelsey Grammer paid tribute to his late costar Frasier costar John Mahoney earlier this week while laying out plans to honor the actor on an upcoming sequel series. Grammer, 67, called the late Mahoney — who died in 2018 at age 77 — 'man of merit,' and said the show would give him the 'proper attention' while speaking to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.
Variety

How ‘Call Me Kat’ Will Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan in Thursday’s Episode

The upcoming episode of “Call Me Kat” will include a title card paying tribute to Leslie Jordan after his death at age 67 in a car accident on Monday. Titled “Call Me Uncle Dad,” Season 3 Episode 5 will air on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. Since the debut of “Call Me Kat in 2021,” Jordan starred in the comedy as Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe. He had completed production on eight episodes of Season 3, and was due to finish shooting Episode 9 this week. In Episode 7, which is set to air on Nov. 10,...
TVLine

And Just Like That… Casts Tony Danza as Che Diaz's 'Father' in Season 2

Che Diaz will be yukking it up with a sitcom icon next season on And Just Like That…. Tony Danza has joined the cast of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series for the upcoming Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports. The Who’s the Boss? star will recur as himself, who’s been cast to play Che’s father in the sitcom pilot they moved to L.A. to shoot at the end of Season 1. (Viewers may even remember that Che mentioned this as a possibility: “Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father. He’s not Mexican or Irish,...
Variety

Hugh Jackman Still Texts With Anthony Hopkins After Working on ‘The Son’: ‘Gives Me a Huge Smile’

Hugh Jackman has shared the screen with some of Hollywood’s biggest legends, but a standout moment for him was working with Anthony Hopkins on “The Son.” “The day I got to work with Anthony Hopkins, I will never ever forget,” Jackman told Variety at the screening of “The Son” in New York on Monday night. “And we’re still texting each other, which just still gives me a huge smile. Every time I get a text and it says ‘Tony,’ I’m like, ‘Hello, Tony!'” The two star in Florian Zeller’s follow-up to “The Father,” with 84-year-old Hopkins reprising his Oscar-winning role...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Kanye West Says He Lost $2 Billion in One Day After Antisemitic Comments: ‘This Is Love Speech’

Kanye West has responded to being dropped by several major partnerships, including Adidas, CAA, MRC and Balenciaga. “Ari Emanuel. I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I’m still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am,” West wrote on Instagram. The post comes days after Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, urged companies to stop doing business with West.
Variety

‘Nancy Drew’ to End With Season 4 at the CW

The upcoming fourth season of the CW’s “Nancy Drew” series will be its last. A premiere date has yet to be announced. The teen mystery drama premiered in 2019 and follows Nancy (Kennedy McMann) as she solves mysteries — both earthbound and supernatural — in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon and Riley Smith also star. Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor serve showrunners, and executive produce alongside Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Lis Rowinski, Alex Taub, Larry Teng and S. Lily Hui. CBS Studios produces in association with Schwartz and...
MAINE STATE
Variety

Jane’s Addiction Cancel String of Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due to Perry Farrell Injury

Jane’s Addiction has pulled out of five shows they were scheduled to play on the “Spirits on Fire Tour” with Smashing Pumpkins due to frontman Perry Farrell’s unspecified injury. In a statement uploaded by the band on social media, Farrell explained he had sustained an injury “that resulted in my inability to perform” after their Madison Square Garden gig on Oct. 19. “I have been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders,” the vocalist wrote. “Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Variety

Fox Comedy ‘Animal Control’ Adds Ravi Patel to Cast

Ravi Patel is the latest addition to the cast of Fox’s upcoming comedy series “Animal Control.” Patel joins previously announced series leads Joel McHale and Vella Lovell. Per the single-camera show’s official logline, it is a “workplace comedy following a group of Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.” Patel will star in the role of Amit Patel, said to be “an Animal Control officer and overwhelmed family man with more family responsibilities than he bargained for. His partner Victoria has a lifestyle that is so different from his own,...
Variety

IFC Films Buys ‘God’s Time,‘ Daniel Antebi’s Kinetic Debut Feature (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired North American rights to “God’s Time,” the kinetic debut feature from writer and director Daniel Antebi. “God’s Time” had its World Premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in the U.S. Narrative Competition, where it won a Best Performance Special Jury Mention for actress Liz Caribel. At the festival, Paste praised it for conveying “a real sense of New York life,” while Cinemacy called it “Fast-paced and hip, fitting squarely into the growing category of films for the ‘Euphoria’ crowd.” The movie centers around Dev and Luca, two best friends, who are also recovering addicts. The duo are...
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy