The 2022 Midterm elections come at a critical time for the United States, and MTV wants to ensure that all registered voters can do their part. On Oct. 28, MTV will broadcast MTV LIVE: VOTE EARLY DAY, a nonpartisan movement of media companies, businesses, nonprofits, election administrators, and creatives working to ensure all Americans have the tools to vote early. The 30-minute special will hit MTV’s Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok accounts at 4 pm EST / 1 pm PST. It will also feature performances from MTV PUSH Artist GAYLE (“ABCDEFU”) and Daniel Seavey (“Can We Pretend That We’re Good?”)

17 MINUTES AGO