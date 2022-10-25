ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

500K votes already cast in Pennsylvania midterm election

By George Stockburger
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oBdZD_0ilxmf3a00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More than half a million ballots have already been returned in Pennsylvania two weeks before the November 8 election.

According to data released by the Pennsylvania Department of State, a total of 556,750 mail-in and absentee ballots were returned as of October 24.

More than 1.2 million ballots were requested ahead of the critical election that could decide the balance of power in Washington D.C. and decide which party controls the Governor’s mansion in Pennsylvania.

Of the 1,290,977 mail ballots requested, there have been 908,296 requested by registered Democrat voters and 257,222 requested by registered Republicans.

Independent and third-party voters had 125,459 ballots requested.

Philadelphia and Allegheny counties requested the most ballots as of October 24.

Of the ballots returned, there have been 407,062 returned by registered Democrat voters and 107,086 returned by registered Republican voters.

Applications for a mail-in or absentee ballot must be received by your county election board by 5 p.m. on November 1. Ballots must be received by a county election board by 8 p.m. on November 8.

The data comes as Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz meet for their only scheduled debate in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Race on October 25.

The exclusive one hour debate will be held at the abc27 studio in Harrisburg and can be watched in each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

The U.S. Senate Debate will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Station Network Market Station Website Social

WHTM-TV ABC Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, York, PA Abc27.com @abc27news

WJET-TV ABC Erie, PA YourErie.com @jetfoxyourerie

WFXP-TV FOX Erie, PA YourErie.com @jetfoxyourerie

WYTV-DT MNT Youngstown, OH Wytv.com,Wkbn.com @33wytv

WBRE-TV NBC Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, PA Pahomepage.com @eyewitnessnewstv

WYOU-TV CBS Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, PA Pahomepage.com @eyewitnessnewstv

WTAJ-TV CBS Johnstown, Altoona, State College, PA wtaj.com @wtajtv

WPHL-TV MyNetworkTV Philadelphia, PA Phl17.com @phl17

WPXI-TV NBC Pittsburgh, PA Wpxi.com @wpxi

The U.S. Senate Debate will also be streamed on the following websites:

Station Network Market (Counties) Station Website Social

WETM-TV NBC Elmira, NY (Tioga) Mytwintiers.com @wetm18news

WPIX-TV CW New York, NY (Pike) Pix11.com @pix11news

WIVB-TV CBS Buffalo, NY (McKean, Potter) Wivb.com @News4buffalo

WDVM-TV IND Washington, D.C. (Fulton) dcnewsnow.com @DCNewsNow

Additionally, all radio stations throughout the commonwealth will be provided free access to the debate. The debate will be moderated by WHTM abc27 News anchor Dennis Owens and WPXI anchor Lisa Sylvester with questions covering the issues most important to Pennsylvania voters.

Follow the debate on social media with #PASenateDebate.

Comments / 4

Related
PublicSource

Election Guide 2022: One issue looms large in PA voting

Pittsburgh City Paper compiled this voters’ guide to the 2022 General Election, featuring key races and issues on this year's ballot. The post Election Guide 2022: One issue looms large in PA voting appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor: Austin Davis vs. Carrie DelRosso

The lieutenant governor steps in if the governor can't complete the term, presides over the state Senate and chairs the Board of Pardons. Incumbent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-Braddock) is not seeking re-election and is currently running for U.S. Senate. Third Party Candidates: The following third-party candidates will also appear...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Pennsylvania Governor: Josh Shapiro vs. Doug Mastriano

Pennsylvania’s governor leads the executive branch of the state government. The governor can veto bills passed by the General Assembly, requiring a two-third majority to override. The governor also staffs state agencies. Current Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has reached his term limit and is not eligible to seek re-election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Divide in Pennsylvania voters as Senate election draws closer

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — "I really like this guy though 'cause you know he's legit, you know he's been around, and he's doing his thing for Pennsylvania," said Joe Carr of East Stroudsburg about Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman. The battle between Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate, and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

2022 General Election Guide: Information For Pennsylvania Voters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania voters head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the state's General Election. There are a lot of big races this year, so here is the information you need to know to navigate the voting process.On Election Day, the polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. (postmarks are not enough).If you are headed to the polls, look below for more...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

In blue Pa., Democrats dealing with crime, inflation eye voting options warily: Election 2022

Editor’s Note: Pennsylvania is a quilted patchwork of red, blue and purple regions, based on returns from the 2020 election. PennLive dispatched a reporter and photographer to destinations reflecting each of these political hues in order to learn what’s on voters’ minds and which issues are driving their votes on November 8. This is the report from true-blue Pittsburgh.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PA Senate unanimously passes drivers license reform bill

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Senate held a vote Tuesday for House Bill 987 and it passed unanimously 49-0. The Pennsylvania State Senate released a public statement announcing the passage of House Bill 987. House Bill 987 aims to provide retroactive relief for citizens of the commonwealth whose licenses were suspended for non-driving […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
travelyouman.com

How Many Counties Are in Pennsylvania (With full list)

How many counties are in Pennsylvania? The state of Pennsylvania has a total of 67 counties. The oldest of them all is Bucks County, PA (founded in 1682) while the newest is Lackawant to County, PA (established in 1878). Philadelphia County, PA is the most populous with 1,526,006 people. Lycoming County, PA (3,222 km2) is the largest County, PA by land area, while Montour County, PA has the smallest (342 km2). Please find a list of all Pennsylvania counties in alphabetical order below.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Most outside spending on Pennsylvania’s governor’s race has one aim: to defeat Doug Mastriano

Groups that can’t directly coordinate with political campaigns have spent $2.5 million on ads, polls, knocking on doors, and more to influence Pennsylvania’s 2022 gubernatorial election. Kate Huangpu/Spotlight PA. Angela Couloumbis/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy