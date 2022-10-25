Read full article on original website
Related
Polk Jail report – Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, October 26, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Wednesday, October 26, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
$22,500 reward offered for information on 2015 double homicide
There is a $22,500 reward being offered for information regarding a 2015 double homicide in Talladega County.
October 26, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
fox5atlanta.com
One of Coweta County's most wanted arrested by task force
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - One of Coweta County’s most wanted was arrested late Friday night. It is just the latest run-in for Jeremy Head with law enforcement. Law enforcement caught up with Head late Friday night at a Carroll County home. Authorities from multiple local, state, and federal agencies surrounded the home, but he refused to come out.
WAAY-TV
Jimmy Spencer found guilty in Guntersville triple-murder trial
A Marshall County jury on Wednesday found Jimmy Spencer guilty of four counts of murder and three counts of capital murder in the 2018 killings of Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's great-grandson, 7-year-old Colton Lee, on Mulberry Street in Guntersville. The jury deliberated about 30 minutes before reaching their...
allongeorgia.com
Summerville Woman Sentenced
A Summerville woman was convicted for two felony counts of Making a False Statement following a jury trial that took nearly one month to complete. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Judge Don Thompson sentenced Susan Renee Lanham, 56, to serve a total of ten years in prison. After deliberating for...
wvtm13.com
Blount Co. man arrested on murder charges after woman found dismembered
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — A Blount County man is under arrest after a woman was found dead inside a Springville home. Deputies with the Blount County Sheriff's Office went to 102 Bailey Drive around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor requested a welfare check for Tammy Bailey. The neighbor called 911 concerned about a shooting at her neighbor's home.
45-year-old Section man killed in rollover crash
A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Jackson County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Alabama man stabbed girlfriend more than 100 times, then dismembered her, DA says
An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim had more than 100 stab wounds, and was no longer in one piece, al.com reported.
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 10/17/2022 to 10/23/2022
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 10/17/2022 to 10/23/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 956 calls for service. There were 79 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 57 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 27 misdemeanor arrests. There were 15 traffic accidents, 175 traffic stops, and 46 traffic citations. 22 warrants were served. There were no animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim […]
WAFF
18-year-old arrested after Owens Cross Roads police pursuit
OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Owens Cross Roads Police Department arrested and charged an 18-year-old woman after a pursuit on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the police department, officers saw a flatbed pickup truck driving with no tail lights on. When the officers attempted to stop the truck, it continued driving into an area being developed into a subdivision.
southerntorch.com
Update on missing persons
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — UPDATE on Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis. As of. 10/22/2022 Makenna is still missing. Makenna’s family and friends are very worried. about her. They ask that if Makenna sees this message, please come home or at least. call someone to just let them know...
Alabama man stabbed, beheaded girlfriend, deputies allege
An Alabama man was charged with murder and abuse of a corpse after police say he stabbed his girlfriend dozens of times and then cut off her head. Justin Fields, 38, has been charged with murdering Tammy Bailey, who was reportedly his live-in girlfriend. Bailey’s dismembered body was found by...
weisradio.com
Arrest Files For Friday October 21st
Jamie Covington, 35 of Collinsville, charged with Unlawful possession a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and possession of marijuana 2nd degree by the Centre Police Department. Thomas Darden, 43 of Lagrange, Georgia, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old Paulding County boy
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County deputies are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy and are hoping someone can help them find him. Officials with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office sent an alert about 14-year-old Landyn Faugno late Sunday night. According to officials, Faugno was last seen in the area...
weisradio.com
Fall Festivities Calendar
🎃City of Centre to host it’s annual fall festival along Main Street in downtown Centre on Saturday, October 1st. Enjoy a day of old-fashioned fun and festivities with arts and crafts, food vendors, vintage cars and tractors, horse and buggy rides, train rides, a petting zoo, and inflatables for the kids. See the creations of a balloon sculptor, and laugh out loud with ventriloquist David Turner & Friends. Have your camera ready for photos with beloved characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy, as well as Alvin and the Chipmunks. Live entertainment features What-a-Dance Studio at 8am with Logan Graves taking the main stage at 11am. The Kids Fun Run is set for 9:30am, followed by the annual fall fest parade at 10:30am with Boy Scout Troop 247 serving as grand marshal. For more information, contact the City of Centre by calling (256) 927-5222.
weisradio.com
Gadsden Mayor and City Leaders Inauguration
Gadsden, AL – Gadsden’s new mayor, council, and school board members will be sworn in at a public inauguration event on Monday, November 7, 2022 at The Venue at Coosa Landing. The program will begin at 10:00 a.m. and the public is encouraged to attend. Mayor-elect Craig Ford...
weisradio.com
3 Hurt In 2 Vehicle Crash
A two vehicle accident with 3 injured was reported at 1:55 p.m. today (Saturday) on County road 14 south of Ellisville. No report available on extent of injuries. A Redmond ambulance out of Cave Spring responded along with Piedmont Ambulance and Floyd EMS. Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputy was on the...
weisradio.com
New Garbage Truck For Centre
The Centre City Council approved the purchase of a new garbage truck for the sanitation department during its regular council meeting on Tuesday. The purchase price is $294,842.04 with an additional $10,500 approved for the purchase of 125 Garbage cans. The Police Department will be getting an upgrade on its...
Comments / 0