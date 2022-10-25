Read full article on original website
oakpark.com
A ban on gas-powered blowers is within reach
In April of this year, I wrote a letter to the editor about the noise and air pollution generated by gas-powered blowers and asked the community to work with me to get these machines banned in Oak Park and River Forest. Twenty people emailed me and joined a Zoom call to organize; a smaller but devoted subgroup came together to work on this issue over the summer.
Another downtown, riverfront apartment building coming to Aurora
Aurora, Ill. - The city of Aurora signed off on a second downtown riverfront residential community in a year. The Aurora City Council unanimously approved plans for the new Pacifica Riverview community, a 190-unit, seven-story apartment building, plus ten additional two-story rowhouses. Located in downtown Aurora on the west bank...
Mokena man grows urban farm in a shipping container in his driveway
Derek Drake decided to think outside the box after losing his job during the pandemic.
WSPY NEWS
Only the beginning, million dollar water project headed Montgomery’s way
As part of the future for Lake Michigan water to flow to Montgomery, the village board unanimously approved a $1.2 million dollar water main relocation project on North River Street. Montgomery Village President Matt Brolley talked about the process. Kane County Excavating was the low bid, down $400,000 from the...
thefabricator.com
Nucor to add Fives packaging system, tube cutoff at Illinois facility
Steelmaker Nucor Corp. has ordered a packaging system and cutoff from Fives for its Tubular Products facility in Marseilles, Ill. Fives will provide a new Taylor-Wilson packaging system from runout to the distribution of the bundles. It can package tubes from 18 to 80 ft. long with wall thickness up to 5/8 in. and mother tubes up to 12-3/4 in.
WSPY NEWS
Check written to KenCom from State of Illinois returned by bank
A check for over $190,000 written to KenCom Public Safety Dispatch from the State of Illinois was returned to the organization which handles 911 calls in Kendall County. The check, which is part of the state's payments to emergency telephone service operators was denied when it was sent to an area bank for deposit. The only reason given was to "refer to maker."
Metra service suspended on 2 lines after train hits, kills pedestrian in Joliet
Metra said the Rock Island and Heritage Corridor lines are affected.
wjol.com
Pedestrian Struck By Freight Train In Joliet
Rock Island man line train service temporarily suspended at Joliet due a pedestrian being struck by a freight train near Joliet. Several crews remain on scene at 90 E. Jefferson St. in Joliet.
thebengilpost.com
IDNR announces Illinois controlled pheasant hunting program upcoming season information
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is announcing details about the 2022-2023 controlled pheasant hunting season. Pheasant hunters will need to acquire a Reserved Controlled Pheasant Hunting Permit to hunt on controlled pheasant hunting sites. These permits can be acquired through the online reservation system available at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/ControlledPheasantHunting.aspx.
wjol.com
Pedestrian Hit By Two Freight Trains In Joliet May Have Been Pushed
The pedestrian hit and killed by a freight train may have been pushed. Sources to WJOL report the man was pushed onto the tracks and a freight train then hit the pedestrian in Joliet and a second fright train was unable to stop and hit the person again. Sources say there was an altercation on the platform at the Gateway Transportation Center in Joliet and that’s when the person was pushed onto the tracks.
vfpress.news
Pace Proposes Pulling Plug On Suspended Suburban Routes
Pace buses greeted during an appreciation event at Hines in Maywood in 2020. | File. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 || By Igor Studenkov || @maywoodnews. Pace suburban bus agency is poised to finally pull the plug on 69 routes that have been indefinitely suspended since May 2020, including several routes that served the western suburbs.
Aurora City Council votes 12-0 in favor of Hollywood Casino relocation
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Aurora's Hollywood casino is moving – the vote came down Tuesday night in the Aurora City Council.The City of Aurora will be kicking in $50 million to help build out the region's first casino resort.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported, Aurora city leaders wanted a guarantee that taxpayers would not be on the line for the money – and the meeting got a bit heated over the issue.The plan calls for the Hollywood Casino Aurora will move from its current location on the Fox River downtown – where it has been located since it opened in 1993...
wjol.com
City Votes To Move Hollywood Casinos in Aurora
The Hollywood Casinos in Aurora is officially on the move. City leaders voted yesterday to approve the relocation and expansion of the casino. PENN Entertainment is planning to demolish the current casino on the Fox River and develop a new 360-million-dollar casino and hotel next to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall off I-88 in Aurora. Construction will begin next year.
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax Nightmare
Chicago area homeowners are facing a property tax refund nightmare as payments were delayed by months, and are now not due until December. Credit: Franck Reporter (Getty Images)
DuPage County Board approves $5M property tax break
The DuPage County Board Tuesday approved a $5 million property tax abatement.
wjol.com
Metra Police Investigating after Two Freight Trains Strike Pedestrian in Joliet
Service on two Metra train lines have resumed following a pedestrian being hit by two freight trains. It was about 3:30 a.m. that a freight train was passing through the Joliet station at 90 E. Jefferson St. and struck a male. Metra spokesperson Michael Gillis tells WJOL that it appears another freight train came through and hit the person again. The second train was stopped at a place that was blocking both the Rock Island and Heritage Corridor Metra trains. There was limited service from New Lenox on the Rock Island train line but the Heritage Corridor was not operational until about 8:30am.
WSPY NEWS
Plano City Council approves Culver's plans
The Plano City Council on Monday approved the plans for the new Culver's restaurant which is to be located in the Walmart subdivision off Route 34. Access to the restaurant would be from Lakeside Road. The site, which is next to Arby's, is currently vacant. With Monday's vote, the owner...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Plainfield (IL) Fire Truck Hit as it Was Blocking Interstate Lanes
No one was hurt when a semi-trailer truck hit a Plainfield (IL) Fire Protection District reserve truck as it was blocking a previous crash on Interstate 55 on Tuesday morning, according to a report published by Local Today, Illinois News. According to the report, the crashed into the engine at...
Starting Jan. 1, Illinois homes must have 10-year sealed battery smoke alarm
(WTVO) — October is “National Fire Prevention Month,” and the Rockford Fire Department is using the time to remind residents about a new law that affects a critical piece of home safety equipment. Illinois home smoke alarms must be equipped with 10-year sealed batteries starting January 1. Rockford residents can get an alarm installed for […]
geneseorepublic.com
Who is financially supporting, opposing the Workers' Rights Amendment in Illinois?
Illinois' Amendment 1 has attracted millions of dollars into campaigns both for and against it with two weeks to go before Election Day. Commonly known as the Workers' Rights Amendment, the ballot issue would codify workers' right to organize into the Illinois Constitution's Bill of Rights and further enshrine the right to collective bargaining for "negotiating wages, hours, and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work."
