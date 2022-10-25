Congratulations to all players earning Academic All-State!. (Undated) There are two levels players could have earned. The Silver Award is for GPAs of 3.5-3.74 and Gold Award is for 3.75 and up. According to the IHSVCA, it was a record year with 919 senior student-athletes earning the honor. The average...

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO