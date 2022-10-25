Read full article on original website
eaglecountryonline.com
Fill the Fire Truck in Ohio County
New Toys for boys and girls of all ages will be accepted. (Ohio County, Ind.) Several organizations in Ohio County are coming together for a Fill the Fire Truck event. The event is a toy drive to benefit the children of Ohio County. New toys for boys and girls of...
Lawrenceburg Fire Department
Food Pantry open every Thursday from 10am until 2 pm. 210 Fifth St., Aurora, IN. 47001 812 926-1637. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... 27th Oct at Hillforest Victorian House Museum.
Busy Day for Versailles Fire Rescue
Multiple other agencies also responded to the calls. (Versailles, Ind.) - Versailles Fire Department has been busy with several calls. Wednesday afternoon they responded to rescue someone from a horse trail at Versailles State Park. One person had to be air cared from the scene. Wednesday evening there was a...
Halloween Sensation Hayride Map and Traffic Alert
Motorists should use caution when traveling in the area. Map provided by the City of Lawrenceburg. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The City of Lawrenceburg has announced a traffic alert for the Halloween Sensation Hayride. The event at the Lawrenceburg Firehouse Thursday, October 27 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. In addition...
Indiana students to get free FAFSA filing help at College Goal Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS – Financial aid professionals from across Indiana will be volunteering at 39 sites to help collegebound students and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday. The event is set for 2 PM (local time), November 6th, 2022. The free program assists Indiana students...
September Unemployment Rates Released by DWD
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Workforce Development has released September employment data for local counties. Ohio County continues to have the best jobless rate dropping to 1.8%. All five counties in the area had their jobless rate fall in September compared to August. September 2022. August 2022. September 2021.
Indiana Fourth and Eighth Grade Students Earn Math Scores Above National Average
INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana fourth and eighth grade students outperformed their peers nationwide in math and earned similar scores as their peers nationwide in reading on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). The assessment – also known as the Nation’s Report Card – provides a snapshot of how Indiana’s students...
Volleyball Academic All-State Honors Announced
Congratulations to all players earning Academic All-State!. (Undated) There are two levels players could have earned. The Silver Award is for GPAs of 3.5-3.74 and Gold Award is for 3.75 and up. According to the IHSVCA, it was a record year with 919 senior student-athletes earning the honor. The average...
