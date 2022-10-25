ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Diocese of Buffalo, AG James settle lawsuit regarding sexual abuse allegations

By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yw4FE_0ilxm09A00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo and New York Attorney General Letitia James have agreed to settle the lawsuit brought against the Diocese in November 2020 related to the past handling of clergy sexual abuse allegations, according to a release from the Diocese.

Per the release, most of the stipulations outlined in the settlement have already been implemented to the Diocese’s policies and protocols. In agreement with AG James, the Diocese has appointed a Child Protection Policy Coordinator, who is responsible for ensuring that the rigorous child protection policies are followed.

Melissa Potzler, a former assistant district attorney for Erie County and criminal defense attorney, has been appointed to the position. Potzler was also the recent Parish Life Coordinator at Orchard Park’s Nativity of Our Lord Parish. She will also serve as Vice Chancellor.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) released a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying they are “disappointed in the lack of results from this settlement,” and that they hope justice and accountability will still come.

SNAP’s statement criticized the fact that the settlement does not result in the public disclosure of abusers or enablers, nor does it involve any perpetrators facing trial.

“In practical terms, the settlement adds a new staffer to the hierarchy in Buffalo, a Child Protection Policy Coordinator,” the statement said. “We are concerned that the person appointed to this role is someone who already works within the Diocese itself and would have greatly preferred to see a truly independent, non-church-related individual take over this office.”

The statement continued, pointing out how two previous bishops have been prevented from serving in roles with fiduciary responsibility, but are not barred from serving in ministerial or pastoral roles. It said the ‘punishment’ doesn’t even qualify as a slap on the wrist.

Bishop Michael Fisher believes changes to policies and protocols have been working and said the Diocese is committed to accountability and transparency.

The settlement that the Diocese and the New York Attorney General have agreed to confirms that the rigorous policies and protocols the Diocese has put in place over the past several years are the right ones to ensure that all young people and other vulnerable persons are safe and never at risk of abuse of any kind by a member of the clergy, diocesan employee, volunteer, or member of a religious order serving in the Diocese of Buffalo. At the same time, we have strengthened our Safe Environment policies with the Priest Supervision Program which I implemented in June of last year to account for priests removed from active ministry, and with the additional appointment of a new Child Protection Policy Coordinator. We hope that these initiatives, along with our commitment to producing an additional detailed annual compliance audit by an independent auditor, will provide further evidence of our commitment to the level of accountability and transparency that all Catholic faithful and the broader public rightly deserve and require.”

Bishop Michael W. Fisher

The Diocese has reportedly contracted with an external firm annually since 2002 to conduct a thorough audit of its policies and protocols, the results of which have been published on the Diocese’s website.

The Diocese hosted a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the settlement. The full presser can be seen here:

The settlement and exhibit documents can be viewed below.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Police details new Threat Management Unit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a release Wednesday, Buffalo Police provided further info on the department’s new Threat Management Unit (TMU), which was announced on Oct. 24 during a press conference regarding a terroristic threat made against Hutch Tech High School. The TMU will consist of one detective sergeant and four detectives that will head […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for defrauding bank

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding a bank and its customers for over three years, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Gerald Battle, 53, admitted that he used multiple individuals’ debit card information to make numerous unauthorized transactions at restaurants, grocery stores and […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for injuring 2 people in shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to nine years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after injuring two people in a shooting, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced. At around 2:04 a.m. on May 21, 2022, Kyle Mickens, 24, fired multiple shots from an illegal gun into a moving […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made in Bailey-Kermit Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Bailey and Kermit Avenues, the Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday. Following an investigation by the Gun Violence Unit, Andrew Bostic, 59, was identified as a suspect in the Oct. 23 shooting where a 52-year-old woman […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for fatal stabbing in Dec. 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced on Monday for a fatal stabbing in December 2020. 32-year-old Reginald Branch, Jr. of Buffalo was sentenced to 16 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. At approximately 11:30 p.m. on December 1, 2020, Branch, Jr. stabbed 50-year-old Damon Jones in the chest at […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

McKinley High School shelter-in-place lifted after ‘unauthorized individuals’ got inside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students and staff at McKinley High School in North Buffalo were put under a shelter-in-place Monday after “unauthorized individuals” got inside the school. The school was placed into lockdown in the afternoon after a “reported altercation,” a Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson told News 4. The district was later alerted that unauthorized […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Drunk driver who allegedly struck two pedestrians arraigned

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman who allegedly struck two pedestrians while driving drunk was arraigned on Sunday, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. Schvonne Mushat, 35, of Buffalo, was arraigned on one count of first-degree vehicular assault and one count of driving while intoxicated. Police say the incident occurred at approximately […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy