Read full article on original website
Related
Haunted by history: Jekyll Island Ghost and Ghouls tours run through Halloween
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Do you feel the chill in the air… or are those goosebumps? Spooky season is here. History haunts Jekyll Island. Check it out for yourself on Jekyll Island’s Gilded Age Ghost and Ghouls Tour going on through Halloween. It is all based on true stories.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area
An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
'This is horrible': Future of Central and south Georgia's only clinic for ALS patients uncertain
MACON, Ga. — The future of the only clinic in Central and south Georgia that treats ALS is up in the air. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a progressive nervous system disease that weakens patients' muscles and impacts their physical function-- making therapy at these clinics even more essential.
Looking for a fright? Georgia haunted house ranked among the best in the U.S.
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A Gwinnett County haunted house has been ranked as one of the best in the country, according to USA Today. The publication ranked the top 10 haunted houses as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice rankings for 2022. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
First Coast News
What happened? Mystery surround dozens of dead birds in St. Johns County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) More than two dozen geese and ducks have been found dead in the Beachwalk community in St. Johns County, according to community leaders. A resident living in the community says 24 animals in total have been removed,...
Georgia ranks among top ‘witchiest’ states in America
A new study shows that Georgia ranks number ten on a list of the top states in the country where the most witches live.
Speed limitations could be coming for boaters along Georgia's coast in an effort to protect Right whales
ST. MARYS, Ga. — A new proposal could reduce speeds for large ships coming into our ports. It's a proposal the Georgia Ports Authority says could cost the state billions while others argue if we don’t do something know the Right Whale will become extinct. The new proposal...
saportareport.com
For sale, the State of Georgia
There are many facets that make up a successful community, city or state, but without question, one of the most important elements, if not the most important element, is people. It’s hard to have a thriving community if nobody’s home. Which was exactly the case for the State of Georgia at the turn of the 19th century.
a-z-animals.com
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
allongeorgia.com
Katherine Darsey Named Administrative Chief for Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites
Spalding County native Katherine Darsey was recently promoted to Chief of Administrative Services for Georgia’s State Park system, a division of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). For the past six years, she has served as manager of Indian Springs State Park in Flovilla, thought to be the oldest state park in the nation and best known for its mineral-rich spring water.
SPOTLIGHT: Georgia - Florida weekend is back
Jacksonville, Fl — The 89-year tradition returns to Jacksonville this weekend, as #1 Georgia takes on Florida at TIAA Bank Field. Tailgating begins on Tuesday with the opening of RV City. Friday is the Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame induction ceremony and luncheon. Inductees are Georgia’s John Little and Champ...
Georgia’s 1st tiny home community receives affordable housing award
The Cottages on Vaughan in Clarkston — Georgia’s first tiny home community — has been recognized for its community-orien...
Flagler College
St. Johns County Residents are Fighting Back Development
With less than 5,000 residents, Elkton, Florida is the epitome of a small town. Home to the St. Johns County Fairgrounds, this rural area with small communities and farmland holds onto southern living untouched by the modern development that has taken its hold on Jacksonville. This way of life is...
Watch for deer on Georgia’s roads
Why is Fall the time of year that you need to be more vigilant while driving? Because it is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “Motorists should be alert and pay close attention to roadsides as we are nearing the...
First Coast News
St. Petersburg woman claims $10 million Powerball
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg woman is millions of dollars richer after winning the Powerball this summer. Laura Barnes, 55, claimed the $10 million prize from the Powerball with Double Play Draw game at Lottery, the Florida Lottery announced in a news release. What's even more remarkable is that the winning ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball number from the Double Play drawing held on July 6.
Severe storms possible for North Georgia and West Georgia tonight
Severe storms are possible tonight throughout North and Western Georgia tonight as isolated storms move through the area late this evening and into the overnight hours. According to the National Weather Service, there is a marginal risk of some of these storms becoming severe and producing damaging wind gusts. Weather...
fox5atlanta.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home reportedly swatted for 6th time
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was the victim of another swatting attack. This latest incident makes this the sixth time that she says someone has called the police to her home in Floyd County, Georgia for a fake crime. Tuesday morning, Greene posted...
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
wuga.org
Georgia official says solar farms are polluting waterways
An official with the state Environmental Protection Division says runoff from a growing number of giant solar farms is becoming a major source of pollution for Georgia’s rivers and streams. Huge solar farms of up to 1,000 acres are being built on south Georgia’s sandy soil which is vulnerable...
Comments / 0