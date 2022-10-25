ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area

An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

For sale, the State of Georgia

There are many facets that make up a successful community, city or state, but without question, one of the most important elements, if not the most important element, is people. It’s hard to have a thriving community if nobody’s home. Which was exactly the case for the State of Georgia at the turn of the 19th century.
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
CORDELE, GA
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Katherine Darsey Named Administrative Chief for Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites

Spalding County native Katherine Darsey was recently promoted to Chief of Administrative Services for Georgia’s State Park system, a division of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). For the past six years, she has served as manager of Indian Springs State Park in Flovilla, thought to be the oldest state park in the nation and best known for its mineral-rich spring water.
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

SPOTLIGHT: Georgia - Florida weekend is back

Jacksonville, Fl — The 89-year tradition returns to Jacksonville this weekend, as #1 Georgia takes on Florida at TIAA Bank Field. Tailgating begins on Tuesday with the opening of RV City. Friday is the Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame induction ceremony and luncheon. Inductees are Georgia’s John Little and Champ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Flagler College

St. Johns County Residents are Fighting Back Development

With less than 5,000 residents, Elkton, Florida is the epitome of a small town. Home to the St. Johns County Fairgrounds, this rural area with small communities and farmland holds onto southern living untouched by the modern development that has taken its hold on Jacksonville. This way of life is...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
The Georgia Sun

Watch for deer on Georgia’s roads

Why is Fall the time of year that you need to be more vigilant while driving? Because it is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “Motorists should be alert and pay close attention to roadsides as we are nearing the...
GEORGIA STATE
First Coast News

St. Petersburg woman claims $10 million Powerball

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg woman is millions of dollars richer after winning the Powerball this summer. Laura Barnes, 55, claimed the $10 million prize from the Powerball with Double Play Draw game at Lottery, the Florida Lottery announced in a news release. What's even more remarkable is that the winning ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball number from the Double Play drawing held on July 6.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wuga.org

Georgia official says solar farms are polluting waterways

An official with the state Environmental Protection Division says runoff from a growing number of giant solar farms is becoming a major source of pollution for Georgia’s rivers and streams. Huge solar farms of up to 1,000 acres are being built on south Georgia’s sandy soil which is vulnerable...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy