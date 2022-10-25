ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dmagazine.com

DFW Healthcare Brief: Texas Health Plano Named to World’s Best Speciality Hospitals and A New Techstars Health Accelerator in Fort Worth

For the second year in a row, Newsweek has named Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano to its list of World’s Best Specialized Hospitals for 2023 for cardiac surgery. The award recognizes hospitals that specialize in cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, oncology, neurology, orthopedics, pediatric & adolescent medicine, cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, pulmonology and urology. Newsweek and Statista Inc. surveyed more than 40,000 medical experts to gather data on potential honorees. Read the full list of Newsweek’s World’s Best Specialized Hospitals for 2023 here.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2 Hospital Workers Killed in Dallas Remembered for Kindness, Commitment to Others

Tributes continue to pour in for the two hospital workers gunned down at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday. On Wednesday, North Texans are being asked to pause to remember the two Methodist Dallas employees who were killed Saturday. The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council is asking all of its hospital partners and the community to hold a moment of silence at noon for the two women, Jacqueline Pokuaa and Katie Flowers.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Could North Texas Prepare for a Tripledemic?

After more than two years of low numbers, thanks to COVID-19 precautions, influenza is back in the United States. Combined with surges of other respiratory viruses and a likely new wave of COVID-19 infections, North Texans could be in for a rough winter ahead, experts warn. This Texas Department of...
DALLAS, TX
cravedfw

The Ultimate DFW (and Beyond) Chicken Fried Steak List 2022

Today is a day of celebration and joy as we mark the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day. The day’s founder, Jeffrey Yarbrough, said on this auspicious occasion, “I am honored to have worked closely with restaurateurs Tom Perini and Ralph Sheffield to elevate this savory southern dish that reflects our state history. Besides my wife and kids as the loves of my life, creating the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day has been a dream come true and makes me so proud to be a Texan.”
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: October 28-30

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 05: Lizzo Performs Live At Saint Andrew's Hall For SiriusXM's Small Stage Series Presented By American Express on October 05, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Friday, October 28. Lizzo at the American Airlines Center. She's won a Grammy, an Emmy,...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Evictions are on the rise in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Evictions are up across North Texas and it comes at a time when local rental assistance programs are running out of money. One apartment complex in Oak Cliff has had 73 evictions filed in the past three months alone. A combination of higher rents and fewer affordable options are putting a serious drain on assistance programs. When one of her sons was diagnosed with diabetes earlier this year, Zelma Kelley saw her rent go up by 20%. She says she was desperate for financial help. "It increased due to inflation," Kelley said. "I was paying $1,081, it went up to $1,231....
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

New options for dry eye patients

This time of year, allergies are driving everyone crazy, and the dry air can make our dry eyes more of a problem. Dr. Jeffrey Whitman and Dr. Rosmary Sanchez of Key-Whitman Eye Center have some exciting news for Tarrant County patients. The IPL laser is available only at the Dallas...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment

Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
PARKER, TX
WFAA

Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners

PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership. Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."
PARKER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mom of Man Tased by Frisco Police and Died: ‘He Was No Threat'

Texas Rangers and the Collin County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a deadly tasing incident involving two Frisco police officers. It happened last month in the 2600 block of the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Genesis Hicks, 26, died two weeks later. He was laid to rest this week. “Broken. I...
FRISCO, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall County gains two new U.S. citizens

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 26, 2022) Gianni Fontanot, and his wife, Carlet Zarraga-Fontanot of Rockwall, originally from Mexico and Venezuela, recently became U.S. citizens. Gianni visited the U.S. 30 years ago on a work-related assignment. After learning more about the country, the heroes, the struggles, and the seeking of justice for all, he dreamed of becoming a U.S. citizen.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX

