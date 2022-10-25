NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Evictions are up across North Texas and it comes at a time when local rental assistance programs are running out of money. One apartment complex in Oak Cliff has had 73 evictions filed in the past three months alone. A combination of higher rents and fewer affordable options are putting a serious drain on assistance programs. When one of her sons was diagnosed with diabetes earlier this year, Zelma Kelley saw her rent go up by 20%. She says she was desperate for financial help. "It increased due to inflation," Kelley said. "I was paying $1,081, it went up to $1,231....

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO