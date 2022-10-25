ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
Bay News 9

Universal's theme parks continue to thrive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal’s theme parks business remain strong as “robust” guest demand continued to fuel its rebound from the pandemic. Revenue for the parks division rose more than 40% to $2.1 billion in the third quarter. Comcast executives said the growth was due to increased...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

ICON Park to offer Halloween-themed activities

ORLANDO, Fla. — ICON Park will have a variety of Halloween-themed entertainment offerings this weekend, including a light show on The Wheel. The lineup will include a light show on The Wheel and trick-or-treating at select venues. ICON Park is also offering a deal on tickets for The Wheel.
ORLANDO, FL
Uncovering Florida

A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to Orlando

As if Orlando isn't already exciting enough with Disney, Universal and the many theme parks in between, there's a new one coming to town and it's a bit less little-kid-friendly. Tank America announced in July that it will be moving operations from Melbourne, Florida to Orlando, and we just got word that they are finally taking reservations this Thursday, October 27, 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
playgroundmagazine.com

New Venue for Night of a Million Lights 2022

Give Kids the World will be moving their annual event to Island H2O Water Park in 2022. Night of a Million Lights is back in a spectacular new venue – with more pizzaz, sparkle and excitement than ever before! Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee will be transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland from November 11, 2022, through January 1, 2023, featuring millions of lights, luminous displays, festive family activities and live entertainment for a one-of-a-kind fully immersive holiday experience.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Bay News 9

DeLand antique shop offers a walk on the paranormal side

DELAND, Fla. — Off a mostly sleepy street in DeLand, sits a home on the register of historic places. This home was once a residential home, but has since been transformed into an antique shop that may interest those who enjoy dabbling in the paranormal. What You Need To...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

🎃Halloween 2022: Adult-only events that you cannot miss

ORLANDO, Fla. – Spooky time is here, which means it’s time to dress up and enjoy the Halloween fun that Orlando has to offer for those 21+ trick-or-treaters! Here we have a selection of events in the City Beautiful that even the ghosts will not want to miss:
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Calle Orange Festival brings live music, vendors to downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – From reggaeton to salsa and more, it’s going to be an affair for the Hispanic community in downtown Orlando on Sunday. Calle Orange Festival is back again for its 24th year, filled with vendors and fun. [TRENDING: Florida man bitten by alligator while trying to...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Sanford Zoo reopens after flooding caused by Hurricane Ian

SANFORD, Fla. — It's been weeks in the making, and on Wednesday, the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens reopened for the first time since Hurricane Ian. The Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens reopened Wednesday for the first time since Hurricane Ian. Most exhibits will be open to...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Sanford businesses reopen after storm flooding

SANFORD, Fla. — The water at Sanford's lakefront continues to fall. When Lake Monroe was at record levels, it had a big impact on the businesses out on Marina Isle. Sanford Pizza Company is no longer surrounded by water, and thankfully, water never did get inside. Now the owner’s cleaning off the areas that had been covered in floodwater since the days after Ian.
SANFORD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy