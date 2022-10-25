Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Universal's theme parks continue to thrive
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal’s theme parks business remain strong as “robust” guest demand continued to fuel its rebound from the pandemic. Revenue for the parks division rose more than 40% to $2.1 billion in the third quarter. Comcast executives said the growth was due to increased...
Bay News 9
ICON Park to offer Halloween-themed activities
ORLANDO, Fla. — ICON Park will have a variety of Halloween-themed entertainment offerings this weekend, including a light show on The Wheel. The lineup will include a light show on The Wheel and trick-or-treating at select venues. ICON Park is also offering a deal on tickets for The Wheel.
I live in Orlando, but I can't afford to take my kids to Disney World all the time. Here's how we spend a cheap but entertaining day in Disney Springs instead.
Buying an annual pass for the theme parks isn't in our budget, but there are lots of free activities at the shopping, dining, and entertainment area.
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to Orlando
As if Orlando isn't already exciting enough with Disney, Universal and the many theme parks in between, there's a new one coming to town and it's a bit less little-kid-friendly. Tank America announced in July that it will be moving operations from Melbourne, Florida to Orlando, and we just got word that they are finally taking reservations this Thursday, October 27, 2022.
fox35orlando.com
Another family on Disney vacation gets car stolen at I-Drive resort lot
Orlando - A Mom from Syracuse, NY was really excited to bring her kids to Disney World, but on the second day of their vacation, their car rental was stolen from the resort lot. "We had a day at Magic Kingdom and then our next supposed park day, we went...
playgroundmagazine.com
New Venue for Night of a Million Lights 2022
Give Kids the World will be moving their annual event to Island H2O Water Park in 2022. Night of a Million Lights is back in a spectacular new venue – with more pizzaz, sparkle and excitement than ever before! Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee will be transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland from November 11, 2022, through January 1, 2023, featuring millions of lights, luminous displays, festive family activities and live entertainment for a one-of-a-kind fully immersive holiday experience.
Bay News 9
DeLand antique shop offers a walk on the paranormal side
DELAND, Fla. — Off a mostly sleepy street in DeLand, sits a home on the register of historic places. This home was once a residential home, but has since been transformed into an antique shop that may interest those who enjoy dabbling in the paranormal. What You Need To...
click orlando
🎃Halloween 2022: Adult-only events that you cannot miss
ORLANDO, Fla. – Spooky time is here, which means it’s time to dress up and enjoy the Halloween fun that Orlando has to offer for those 21+ trick-or-treaters! Here we have a selection of events in the City Beautiful that even the ghosts will not want to miss:
click orlando
Calle Orange Festival brings live music, vendors to downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – From reggaeton to salsa and more, it’s going to be an affair for the Hispanic community in downtown Orlando on Sunday. Calle Orange Festival is back again for its 24th year, filled with vendors and fun. [TRENDING: Florida man bitten by alligator while trying to...
30 Fun Outdoor Activities for Adults to Enjoy Together
Your romance is hot enough as it is! And while being outside together is proven to be a great way to bond with your partner, it can be exhausting spending time in the Florida sun. Don't let the heat stop... The post 30 Fun Outdoor Activities for Adults to Enjoy Together appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Filipino-owned food truck OverRice opening brick-and-mortar restaurant in Orlando
This food truck is turning its wheels into a restaurant
Avelo Airlines debuting introductory $49 flights between Orlando, Michigan
ORLANDO, Fla. — Avelo Airlines is debuting exclusive nonstop service from Orlando to two destinations in Michigan, with fares starting at $49. The airline said it is offering introductory one-way fares between Orlando International Airport and Kalamazoo or Lansing for $49. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Increased chance of rain on a warm Thursday in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have an increased chance of scattered rain in the afternoon. A few showers are possible later Thursday with rain chances around 40% for our area. There is an old front nearby that will bring a few showers later. Thursday will also be a...
Bay News 9
Sanford Zoo reopens after flooding caused by Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. — It's been weeks in the making, and on Wednesday, the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens reopened for the first time since Hurricane Ian. The Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens reopened Wednesday for the first time since Hurricane Ian. Most exhibits will be open to...
SunRail offers ‘Stranger Trains’ ride to the ‘Upside Down’
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Hop on board the “Stranger Trains” for a ride to the “Upside Down,” courtesy of SunRail. The commuter rail service is offering an extra 9 p.m. northbound route on Friday from Kissimmee for people looking to attend the “BOO! on Broadway” event at Historic Downtown Kissimmee.
Hot Pot Restaurants in Orlando For a Cozy Date Night
When autumn rolls around, there’s nothing I crave more than a steamy bowl of soup. Hot pot cuisine is one of my favorite ways to get something warm on a chilly fall day. In Orlando, you don’t have to go... The post Hot Pot Restaurants in Orlando For a Cozy Date Night appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
USAF Thunderbirds to headline Orlando Air and Space Show this weekend
SANFORD, Fla. — Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were at the Orlando Sanford International Airport this week to prepare for an upcoming air show. The Thunderbirds will headline the 2022 Orlando Air and Space Show scheduled for later this month. The show will also feature other Air...
click orlando
Winter Park Boys & Girls Club thrift store in need of donations after Hurricane Ian
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Sheila Bridegam recalled how heartbroken she was after she saw the devastating images of the Boys & Girls Club thrift store in Winter Park that she puts her heart and soul into each day. “I actually literally broke down, cried because this means, this is...
WESH
Sanford businesses reopen after storm flooding
SANFORD, Fla. — The water at Sanford's lakefront continues to fall. When Lake Monroe was at record levels, it had a big impact on the businesses out on Marina Isle. Sanford Pizza Company is no longer surrounded by water, and thankfully, water never did get inside. Now the owner’s cleaning off the areas that had been covered in floodwater since the days after Ian.
Will home prices rise or fall in your community? See the forecast
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida’s slowing housing market is seeing price cuts -- but don’t expect home prices to fall dramatically this year. Read: Recall alert:...
