Morgan County Clerk Jill Waggener says that early voting in the county is going well. Election Day is officially less than two weeks away, and Waggener says numbers are steady at the courthouse: “Early voting is going very well. Right now, as of Tuesday afternoon, we’ve had 409 voters and grace-period voters coming into the office. We’re still about 14 days away from the election, so I expect that number to grow. Our vote by mail (VBM), I know we sent out approximately 672 ballots.”

1 DAY AGO