wlds.com
Morgan Commissioners Purchase Vehicles For Assessor’s Office, Elected Official Usage
The Morgan County Commissioners authorized the purchase of two new county vehicles this past week. Two Ford Escapes were purchased for just under $56,000 from Westown Ford in Jacksonville at fleet pricing for the county. Morgan County Commissioners Chair Brad Zeller says it will help out with one county office...
wlds.com
Supply Chain Issues Force City to Order New Ladder Truck Three Years Early
Supply chain issues continue to wreak havoc for municipalities in trying to maintain first responder vehicle fleets. The Jacksonville City Council approved the waiver of the advertisement of bids and accepted a proposal to purchase a new aerial platform ladder truck for the Jacksonville Fire Department Monday night. Fire Chief...
wdbr.com
Yard waste program announced
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield’s fall, six-week yard waste drop off program will begin Monday, October 31 and go through Saturday, December 10. Residents within the corporate limits of Springfield can drop off their yard waste to Evans Recycling during this time period. Proof of residency...
wlds.com
South Jacksonville Looking To Add Gaming License for New Colony South Establishment
The Village of South Jacksonville is looking at amending it’s gaming license ordinance. Currently, the village has two open gaming and liquor licenses for taverns and the village has no taverns, with ET’s Zodiac closing more than 3 years ago. The Village Board of Trustees wants to do...
wlds.com
Early Voting Going Well in Morgan County, Clerk Addresses Marking VBM Ballots
Morgan County Clerk Jill Waggener says that early voting in the county is going well. Election Day is officially less than two weeks away, and Waggener says numbers are steady at the courthouse: “Early voting is going very well. Right now, as of Tuesday afternoon, we’ve had 409 voters and grace-period voters coming into the office. We’re still about 14 days away from the election, so I expect that number to grow. Our vote by mail (VBM), I know we sent out approximately 672 ballots.”
wlds.com
West Entrance Work Completed at Jacksonville Library
It’s once again easier for visitors to the Jacksonville Library to get into the building. The library’s west entrance has reopened for use after a lengthy project to update the patio and entrance. Director of the Jacksonville Library, Jake Magnuson says the entrance has been open and available...
wlds.com
City of Winchester to Add Lincoln Statue to Central Park
The City of Winchester hopes to add its name to a list for people looking for historical stops made by Abraham Lincoln. Winchester Mayor Rex McIntire presented to the Winchester City Council on October 5th a proposal to purchase a life-sized Abraham Lincoln statue to erect on the city square.
wlds.com
South Jacksonville Stiffed By AT&T Rep
The Village of South Jacksonville was stood up by a representative of AT&T this past Thursday at their monthly Committee of the Whole meeting. A representative was scheduled to appear at the meeting and give a presentation on possible locations to stick a cellphone tower to deal with the village’s ongoing dead zone problems that also causes trouble for 9-1-1 emergency service calls.
wlds.com
Cougar Confirmed To Be Moving On West Side of Springfield
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is continuing to monitor the movement of a cougar through the area. On Monday, IDNR had confirmed sightings of the animal moving into Cass County. Today, IDNR Conservation Police Captain John Williamson says that telemetry from a tracking monitor on the animal had placed it on the west side of Springfield. According to witnesses, the cougar was last seen in the area of Veterans Parkway and Old Jacksonville Road.
wdbr.com
Nikki: “Means test” for SS = cuts
The at-times daily missives between the two candidates seeking the new and open 13th congressional seat continued Tuesday. Nikki Budzinski (pictured), a Springfield Democrat, appeared at the Illinois AFL-CIO headquarters with union members and retirees to say that Regan Deering, a Decatur Republican, wants to reduce benefits to people collecting Social Security. Budzinski said Deering supports means testing for benefits; Budzinski says “means testing” is code for “cutting.”
wlds.com
JSD 117 Puts Hold on Moving School Boundaries
Jacksonville School District 117 is going to put moving boundaries on hold. In communication sent out district-wide yesterday afternoon, Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that after weighing data and thinking further about proposals to move more students into Washington Elementary and out of South Elementary’s boundaries, he wants the district to wait 2 years before any redrawing of boundaries takes place.
wlds.com
Lightning Strike Believed To Be Culprit in Rural Sangamon County Garage Fire
Fire severely damaged a detached garage and its contents in western Sangamon County on Tuesday night. WMAY reports that the homeowner was in his house in the 3600 block of Lincoln Trail, about two miles northwest of Brafordton, when they say they saw what appeared to be lightning hit their detached garage causing it to catch on fire.
us1049quadcities.com
Food Recall Warning For Scott County – Meat Contaminated With Rubber
The Scott County Health Department issued a consumer safety warning concerning your tasty breakfast sausage. Bob Evans Farm Foods is recalling over 7,000 pounds of Italian pork sausage. Reports indicate the sausage could be contaminated with rubber. The green tubes of Bob Evans Italian pork sausage were produced on September...
wlds.com
Crime Stoppers Seeking Tips on Shed Burglary
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent burglary. Sometime between 4:30pm on October 20th and 7:30am on October 21st, unknown person(s) damaged a door to an equipment shed of a business located in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
wmay.com
Cougar Makes Its Way To West Side Of Springfield
A cougar that has been tracked all the way from Nebraska into Central Illinois has now been spotted on the west side of Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirms that information from the tracking device put on the mountain lion by researchers in Nebraska. Officials with IDNR have been talking with residents in the area near the sighting.
newschannel20.com
Wendy's worker arrested for throwing drink on customer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An employee at the North Dirksen Wendy's in Springfield was arrested on Tuesday after a verbal altercation between the worker and a customer escalated, according to the Springfield Police Department. The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. Police confirmed that an employee threw a drink on...
wdbr.com
“Dark money” allegation for Nikki
Central Illinois Republicans are trying to get voters interested in how Democrat Nikki Budzinski (pictured) makes her money. Budzinski, of Springfield, and Republican Regan Deering, of Decatur, are vying for the new and open 13th Congressional District. Pointing to a Better Government Association investigation, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) says...
Coroner: Man dead in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead following a car crash in Springfield Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the crash happened at 2nd Street and Madison Street. One of the people involved was taken from the scene to Springfield Memorial Hospital but died from his injuries just before noon. Allmon said […]
tspr.org
Hospitals adjusting mask policies
Masks will continue to be available at all OSF facilities, even when community transmission levels are not high. Masks are no longer required in Illinois healthcare facilities, following an executive order from Gov. JB Pritzker and guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. So local hospitals are updating their...
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
