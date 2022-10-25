ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

NBC Sports

Watch Klay Thompson get ejected after words with Booker, ref, Suns’ bench

For the first time in his 651-game career, Klay Thompson has been ejected from an NBA game. Thomson and Devin Booker were going back and forth in a showdown of two of the top teams in the West — a game that was within 10 points midway through the third quarter — and those words continued after a mini-Suns run put them up by eight. Both got a technical for the jawing and coming chest-to-chest, but the usually easy-going Thompson lost his cool, kept barking at the Suns and referee Ed Malloy, and earned a second T and an ejection.
NBA Analysis Network

Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks

Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
Yardbarker

Suns SG Devin Booker Speaks on Trash Talk With Klay Thompson

When he was coming out of the NBA Draft, Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker was often compared to Golden State Warriors SG Klay Thompson for a few different reasons. Now fast forward to present day, where Booker has eclipsed not only expectations but also the Thompson comparison itself. During the...
SFist

Klay Thompson Gets Ejected For The First Time In His Ten-Year Career, Warriors Get Routed

Warriors guard Klay Thomspon got ejected from a game for the first time in his decade-long pro career Tuesday night as Golden State got routed 134-105 by the Phoenix Suns. The news that your Golden State Warriors got waxed by 29 points in a 134-105 loss to the the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night is sort of secondary. The big news from Tuesday night’s game in Phoenix is that Klay Thompson was ejected for the first time ever in his ten-season pro career, which the Bay Area News Group notes covers “759 regular season and postseason games.”
NBC Sports

Ayton: Suns got physical to 'legal limit' against Warriors

The Warriors fizzled out in the second half of their 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. Golden State only scored 39 points in the second half, and Suns big man Deandre Ayton might have revealed the reason for the Warriors losing gas in the last 24 minutes of the game.
