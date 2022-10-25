Read full article on original website
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Klay Thompson unhappy with Warriors over their handling of him?
After already paying visits to the NBA 75 selection committee and to “2K” heaadquarters, Klay Thompson’s Misery Tour is making another stop. Speaking with reporters after Tuesday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Thompson has grown frustrated with the minutes restriction that the team has imposed on him.
Anthony Davis shows true colors as Lakers get thumped without Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers won’t have Russell Westbrook to kick around anymore. Well, at least not in this game. After shouldering a ton of the blame for the loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, he was held out in Wednesday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets.
NBC Sports
Watch Klay Thompson get ejected after words with Booker, ref, Suns’ bench
For the first time in his 651-game career, Klay Thompson has been ejected from an NBA game. Thomson and Devin Booker were going back and forth in a showdown of two of the top teams in the West — a game that was within 10 points midway through the third quarter — and those words continued after a mini-Suns run put them up by eight. Both got a technical for the jawing and coming chest-to-chest, but the usually easy-going Thompson lost his cool, kept barking at the Suns and referee Ed Malloy, and earned a second T and an ejection.
Klay Thompson receives 1st career ejection after heated exchange with Devin Booker, Suns
As of Tuesday, Klay Thompson has played in 651 regular season games and 145 postseason games for the Golden State Warriors. He may never been as heated on the court as he was against the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors star received his first career ejection on Tuesday after a back-and-forth...
Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer
The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks
Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
Yardbarker
Suns SG Devin Booker Speaks on Trash Talk With Klay Thompson
When he was coming out of the NBA Draft, Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker was often compared to Golden State Warriors SG Klay Thompson for a few different reasons. Now fast forward to present day, where Booker has eclipsed not only expectations but also the Thompson comparison itself. During the...
Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder odds, picks and predictions
The Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) and Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3) meet Tuesday at Paycom Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Clippers vs. Thunder odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Clippers failed to cover as 1.5-point...
SFist
Klay Thompson Gets Ejected For The First Time In His Ten-Year Career, Warriors Get Routed
Warriors guard Klay Thomspon got ejected from a game for the first time in his decade-long pro career Tuesday night as Golden State got routed 134-105 by the Phoenix Suns. The news that your Golden State Warriors got waxed by 29 points in a 134-105 loss to the the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night is sort of secondary. The big news from Tuesday night’s game in Phoenix is that Klay Thompson was ejected for the first time ever in his ten-season pro career, which the Bay Area News Group notes covers “759 regular season and postseason games.”
Texas Women’s Basketball Hosting Exhibition Game to Help Uvalde
The entirety of ticket sales for the Sunday game will be donated for the Uvalde school district to build a new elementary school.
NBC Sports
Ayton: Suns got physical to 'legal limit' against Warriors
The Warriors fizzled out in the second half of their 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. Golden State only scored 39 points in the second half, and Suns big man Deandre Ayton might have revealed the reason for the Warriors losing gas in the last 24 minutes of the game.
