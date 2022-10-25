ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Powerball jackpot reaches $680M

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to $680 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s drawing. The jackpot is the 7th largest in Powerball history. Its cash value is about $326 million. According to Powerball, the jackpot was last won Aug. 3. Since then,...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy