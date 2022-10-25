ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Black Woman-Founded ‘American Wig Association’ Connects Cancer Patients With Wig Makers

By Cathy Solivar
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
 2 days ago

A movement of women helping other woman in need has always been a powerful resource for people trying to change their lives. One woman, Marquetta Breslin , Wig educator, heard the call of breast cancer survivors and answered that need by forming a national organization to change the lives of cancer patients, one wig at a time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVFdO_0ilxkZdg00

Through the creation of American Wig Association , founded in 2012, a united effort and organization can serve the needs of wig makers and wig buyers across the country.  Founder and CEO, Marquette Breslin understood her mission and knew that an association such as this was years of surviving and listening in the making. “This association has been years in the making and I am so incredibly excited to be sitting right here, right now,” reveals Breslin. “The Association was birthed from an idea of helping connect people who need wigs with people who make them.”

Breslin, the former Air Force staff sergeant , began her work in the wig business while assisting her mother cope with the side effects of cancer treatment and chemotherapy. Seeing her mother’s condition, she realized that she can’t find any organization that are offering wigs.

“As a side effect of her chemotherapy, my mom lost all of her hair and did not have the resources to have a wig made that she was comfortable with,” she said.  She even shared that during this journey, she really felt sad not just for her mother but for others who she saw having a hard time finding their perfect wig. Hence, the birth of the association.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in cancer centers and seeing and talking with people who suffer from permanent hair loss…those individuals have a special place in my heart. It’s always been a dream of mine to create a platform to connect people who need wigs with people who make them.”

Marquette Breslin

Furthermore, according to Breslin, anyone who is ready to put in the time and effort and has a genuine interest in making others feel and look their best can achieve her version of success in the wig industry. “Real success in the wig industry is finally available to anyone with the willingness to work hard and a desire to help people look amazing. I created the American Wig Association to help wig makers easily connect with clients all across the country looking for high-quality wigs.”

Learn more about the American Wig Association here.

The post Black Woman-Founded ‘American Wig Association’ Connects Cancer Patients With Wig Makers appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

23-year-old woman with 42 kids says it’s not easy

A young mum has spoken out about the realities of having 42 children to take care of. Now, I don't know about you, but I can barely look after myself and my dog, let alone having a human baby to take care of - so I can't even begin to imagine the willpower and determination it must take to not only raise one, but a whopping 42 children.
Scrubs Magazine

Meet the Nurses Leaving the Bedside for Aesthetics

Working in aesthetics is often seen as an attractive alternative to performing bedside care. Nurses burnt out on 12-hour shifts and unsafe working conditions are finding success in the burgeoning arena known as aesthetics. This can include skincare treatments, hydration clinics, and cosmetic procedures like injectables and microblading. Working in this industry can help nurses find better work-life balance and make more money for their time.
The Guardian

When doctors become long Covid patients – and still aren’t believed

My job as an ER doctor is simple: I need to identify those that are critically ill among those who are in no immediate danger of losing life or limb. Usually, a chief complaint of chronic back pain turns out to be an exacerbation of the aches and pains that come with age – but it can also be the only symptom of an aortic aneurysm about to rupture. To make such discernment, I have to see all patients that come across the ER’s threshold as soon as possible. It means a minute I spend with one patient may be a minute taken away from another.
POZ

Older People Living With HIV Issue Call to Action

An international coalition of older people with HIV has issued a new manifesto calling for greater focus on the needs of this group. Initiated at the International AIDS Conference this summer in Montreal and released at the HIV Drug Therapy meeting this week in Glasgow, the manifesto is endorsed by more than 100 HIV/AIDS organizations worldwide.
thesource.com

Attorney Ben Crump Files Lawsuit Against L’Oreal On Behalf of Woman Claiming Relaxers Are Linked To Her Cancer

Attorney Ben Crump along with Diandra “Fu” Debrosse Zimmermann and others filed a suit against L’Oreal products and entities that assisted in the development, marketing, and sale of defective products including Motion, Dark & Lovely, Olive Oil Relaxer, and Organic Root Stimulator on behalf of 32-year-old Missouri resident, Jenny Mitchell, who has claimed to receive a uterine cancer diagnosis as a result of after years of using relaxers exposed her to cancer-causing phthalates and other chemicals found in these products “As most young African-American girls, chemical relaxers, chemical straighteners were introduced to us at a young age,” Mitchell said. “Society has made it a norm to look a certain way, in order to feel a certain way. And I am the first voice of many voices to come that will stand, stand up to these companies, and say, ‘No more.’” Mitchell was diagnosed with uterine cancer on August 10, 2018, according to the lawsuit, and underwent a full hysterectomy at Boone Hospital Center in Missouri on September 24, 2018. “At that time, at the age of 28, my dreams of becoming a mother were gone,” she said. In the lawsuit, she claims to have no family history of cancer or uterine cancer. Mitchell continued using chemical hair-straightening products from around 2000 until March 2022, and she is seeking compensation in excess of $75,000, according to the lawsuit. Crump cited a study conducted by the National Institute of Health’s National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute concluded that frequent users of chemical hair straightening products, defined in the study, as more than four uses a year, were more than twice as likely to develop uterine cancer than those who didn’t use those products. “Black women have long been the victims of dangerous products specifically marketed to them,” said Crump. “Black hair has been and always will be beautiful, but Black women have been told they have to use these products to meet society’s standards. Unfortunately, we will likely discover that Ms. Mitchell’s tragic case is one of the countless cases in which companies aggressively misled black women to increase their profits.” Unfortunately, we will discover that Ms. Mitchell’s case is one of the countless cases in which companies mislead black women to increase we will be watching to see how the brands respond.
MISSOURI STATE
curetoday.com

Expert Discusses Effects of a Bladder Cancer Diagnosis on Caregivers and the Support Available to Them

Kristie L. Kahl: how does a cancer diagnosis affect a loved one and the role that they now need to take on as a caregiver?. Tracy L. Rose: So there's really no doubt that I think receiving a diagnosis of cancer is life altering for nearly everybody. And I think it's especially challenging for caregivers because these are people that are not experiencing the cancer or the symptoms for themselves directly, but are really there for all the ins and outs of it. And sometimes they feel a little bit helpless. And I think it can be a new dynamic between people that hasn't always been there. And so people are sort of learning that they have cancer and diving right into the treatment plan, and (caregivers are a part of) all the coordination and sometimes feeling bad, physically, all that that entails. But they're also sort of navigating a relationship of caregiver and patient that they've not necessarily had before. And so that can be a challenge. It can also be incredibly fulfilling for a lot of people. But it is no doubt different. And I think sometimes it can be actually harder on the caregiver than the patient themselves, I think, because they feel like it's their job to sort of help navigate things and keep (the patient) feeling well, and that can all be incredibly challenging.
Healthline

Same-Day Outpatient Procedures May Be the Future of Hip, Knee, and Other Surgeries

Both patients and hospitals benefit from shorter postoperative hospital stays. More hospitals are shifting their focus to preoperative and postoperative procedures to shorten stays. Insurance companies haven’t yet adapted, leaving some therapies uncovered. Getting enough quality rest is important for your health, especially when you’re recovering from surgery.
ILLINOIS STATE
physiciansweekly.com

Helping Patients in Denial About Their Medical Condition

It is not always easy for people to accept the realities of their medical needs, which can lead to denial in patients. When a patient is in denial, managing that patient grows more challenging for physicians. As a result, according to medical writer Dr. Naveed Saleh, MD, MS, patients in...
icytales.com

4 Addiction Recovery Treatment Center Options and Their Effectiveness

Looking into different addiction recovery programs can be overwhelming. There are many different options, and it isn’t always easy to decide which is the best for your needs. Below are 4 of the most common addiction recovery treatment options. Read through to help you decide which option is best...
physiciansweekly.com

Referral Practices to Palliative Care by Pediatric Cardiologists and Respiratory Doctors

Specialized palliative care (SPC) may be beneficial for children and adults with advanced cardiac or respiratory disease, but there hasn’t been much SPC research in this field. For a study, researchers sought to ascertain the attitudes of pediatric cardiologists and respirologists (pediatric physicians) toward SPC and their methods for referring patients and to compare their findings with those of adult cardiologists and respirologists (adult clinicians).
Upworthy

Soccer team creates first-of-its-kind jersey that allows mothers to breastfeed while cheering the team

The needs of women often go unnoticed in the male-dominated sporting industry, with little attention given to accommodating their bodies and health. However, a few clubs are trying to change that entirely by designing equipment and jerseys specifically catered to women's needs. Argentinian soccer team Racing Club has created a jersey particularly tailored to aid breastfeeding. This is the first time in the football kit world that breastfeeding needs are being accommodated, according to Footy Headlines.
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

511
Followers
340
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

For over 20 years, BLAC has represented the many diverse and brilliant voices of the Black community, providing in-depth stories and ideas that resonate with our audience.

 https://blac.media

Comments / 0

Community Policy