Black Woman-Founded ‘American Wig Association’ Connects Cancer Patients With Wig Makers

A movement of women helping other woman in need has always been a powerful resource for people trying to change their lives. One woman, Marquetta Breslin , Wig educator, heard the call of breast cancer survivors and answered that need by forming a national organization to change the lives of cancer patients, one wig at a time.

Through the creation of American Wig Association , founded in 2012, a united effort and organization can serve the needs of wig makers and wig buyers across the country. Founder and CEO, Marquette Breslin understood her mission and knew that an association such as this was years of surviving and listening in the making. “This association has been years in the making and I am so incredibly excited to be sitting right here, right now,” reveals Breslin. “The Association was birthed from an idea of helping connect people who need wigs with people who make them.”

Breslin, the former Air Force staff sergeant , began her work in the wig business while assisting her mother cope with the side effects of cancer treatment and chemotherapy. Seeing her mother’s condition, she realized that she can’t find any organization that are offering wigs.

“As a side effect of her chemotherapy, my mom lost all of her hair and did not have the resources to have a wig made that she was comfortable with,” she said. She even shared that during this journey, she really felt sad not just for her mother but for others who she saw having a hard time finding their perfect wig. Hence, the birth of the association.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in cancer centers and seeing and talking with people who suffer from permanent hair loss…those individuals have a special place in my heart. It’s always been a dream of mine to create a platform to connect people who need wigs with people who make them.” Marquette Breslin

Furthermore, according to Breslin, anyone who is ready to put in the time and effort and has a genuine interest in making others feel and look their best can achieve her version of success in the wig industry. “Real success in the wig industry is finally available to anyone with the willingness to work hard and a desire to help people look amazing. I created the American Wig Association to help wig makers easily connect with clients all across the country looking for high-quality wigs.”

Learn more about the American Wig Association here.

The post Black Woman-Founded ‘American Wig Association’ Connects Cancer Patients With Wig Makers appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine .