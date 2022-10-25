Read full article on original website
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Eagles rumors: Howie Roseman might be looking to poach the Saints again
You’ll never hear any complaints this way. Still, at some point, one has to wonder why the other 31 NFL franchises still answer the phone and listen to what Philadelphia Eagles vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has to say. That’s especially true of New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. He has to be tired of being taken to the woodshed.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL trade deadline 2022: Latest Giants, Eagles rumors, updates | WR, RB markets buzzing
It’s almost deadline time. Teams are looking to make the right moves ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer addresses some rumors that are circulating the NFL. On the New York Giants trading for a wide...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Radio Call of Bryce Harper's Home Run Is Legendary
Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park.
Why Eagles’ Robert Quinn was surprised the Bears traded him to Philly
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn sat at his locker stall inside the NovaCare Complex Thursday, the first time that he had done so since the Eagles shipped a 2023 fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears to add him to their roster. Quinn settled in and was greeted...
After trading Quinn to Eagles, Bears should follow Philly's path
On Wednesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Poles said that having a good relationship with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman helped him get the deal done. After trading Quinn to Roseman and the Eagles, Poles' goal should be for the Bears to become the team on the other end of such a deal.
Meet the Phillies fan who has Bryce Harper's Game 5 homer
"We were all cheering and the ball was coming right towards us, and then hit the ground, and there was a scramble for the ball," recalled Tracy Oldziejewski.
Eagles-Steelers injury report: Brandon Graham DNP, Lane Johnson in concussion protocol
The Eagles released their initial injury report for Sunday’s matchup against the Steelers, and eight players were listed as limited participants coming out of the bye. Rookie cornerback Josh Jobe returned to full practice status after dealing with a shoulder injury. Pittsburgh had four players miss practice but did...
Click2Houston.com
Texans officially cut Kamu Grugier-Hill at his request
Veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill was officially cut Thursday one day after he requested to be released from the roster. Grugier-Hill’s departure comes as the Texans intend to continue to increase the playing time of rookie linebacker Christian Harris, a speedy third-round draft pick from Alabama. Harris will work in tandem with middle linebacker Christian Kirksey, the defensive signal caller and team captain.
Veteran LB Kamu Grugier-Hill granted release by Texans
Per Wilson, Grugier-Hill was set to see a reduced role during the second half of the season, leading the player to ask for his release. The Texans acquiesced and have made the 28-year-old a free agent. Grugier-Hill re-signed with the Texans this past offseason and was playing on a one-year deal.
5 running backs the Eagles could target at the NFL trade deadline
The Eagles are undefeated and one of the more talented teams in the NFL, but you can never have enough quality depth. With the NFL trade deadline approaching, Jay Glazer says the Birds could look to add a running back if the team does make a move. Miles Sanders is...
NBA Scout Doesn’t Hold Back About Philadelphia 76ers
The 2022-23 NBA season has been a rocky one for the Philadelphia 76ers out of the gates. They had a very tough opener, going on the road to face the Boston Celtics. Things didn’t get easier, as they hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in their home opener. The 76ers lost...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo rise the rankings
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
This Phillies super fan has the ultimate rec room
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Home is where the heart is, and for David Backer, that would be in his rec room."There he is Mike, Superman with the "S" right there. My hero, my idol," Backer said. "Occasionally, I'll take my Veteran Stadium seats, that's right, put them in front of the TV and shell some peanuts and let them drop on the carpet, like we're at the stadium, and watch the game."Where the stories of his life as a Phillies fan make a statement more than any wallpaper would. "The 1980 World Championship poster, right in the center, Mike was kind enough...
