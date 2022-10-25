ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
FanSided

Eagles rumors: Howie Roseman might be looking to poach the Saints again

You’ll never hear any complaints this way. Still, at some point, one has to wonder why the other 31 NFL franchises still answer the phone and listen to what Philadelphia Eagles vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has to say. That’s especially true of New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. He has to be tired of being taken to the woodshed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies Radio Call of Bryce Harper's Home Run Is Legendary

Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

After trading Quinn to Eagles, Bears should follow Philly's path

On Wednesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Poles said that having a good relationship with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman helped him get the deal done. After trading Quinn to Roseman and the Eagles, Poles' goal should be for the Bears to become the team on the other end of such a deal.
CHICAGO, IL
Click2Houston.com

Texans officially cut Kamu Grugier-Hill at his request

Veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill was officially cut Thursday one day after he requested to be released from the roster. Grugier-Hill’s departure comes as the Texans intend to continue to increase the playing time of rookie linebacker Christian Harris, a speedy third-round draft pick from Alabama. Harris will work in tandem with middle linebacker Christian Kirksey, the defensive signal caller and team captain.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

This Phillies super fan has the ultimate rec room

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Home is where the heart is, and for David Backer, that would be in his rec room."There he is Mike, Superman with the "S" right there. My hero, my idol," Backer said. "Occasionally, I'll take my Veteran Stadium seats, that's right, put them in front of the TV and shell some peanuts and let them drop on the carpet, like we're at the stadium, and watch the game."Where the stories of his life as a Phillies fan make a statement more than any wallpaper would. "The 1980 World Championship poster, right in the center, Mike was kind enough...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

