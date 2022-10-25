ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Sakura Ramen Looks to Be Headed to Coral Springs

By Neil Cooney
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 2 days ago
Located at 15771 Sheridan St. in Southwest Ranches , Sakura Ramen offers a selection of ramens and other East Asian dishes. According to a recently submitted plan review, the brand seems to be preparing to expand with a new location at 6192 W Sample Road .

The Sheridan Street Sakura’s menu opens with appetizers like Shrimp Shumai, Chinese Scallion Pancakes, and Pork Bao Buns. Rice-based dishes follow, including Japanese Style Curry and the Korean Spicy Rice Bowl.

Ramen varieties include Tonkotsu Ramen ( Japanese ramen noodle with creamy pork broth, topped with scallions, sprouts, seaweed, hanjuku egg, bamboo, fish cake ) and Korean Shin Ramen ( Korean noodle made with spicy chicken broth, kimchi, egg, sprouts, spinach ). A selection of stir-fry noodle dishes is also available, including Yaki Udon and Pad Thai Noodle.

The Sample Road location is part of a small retail center on the southeast corner of the intersection with Northwest 62 nd Avenue . The retail center is already home to several eateries, including Bonefish Mac’s Sports Grille , Tijuana Flats , and Sonic Drive-In .

What Now reached out to a representative of Sakura Ramen on Tuesday. The representative confirmed the news but declined to comment.



