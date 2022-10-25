James Matthew Hill, “Jim”,87, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 11:15 PM in Charlotte Hall, MD. Born on February 22, 1935 in Chaptico, MD, he was the son of the late Nicholas Hill and the late Flora Elizabeth (Lyon) Hill. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Bessie Hill, his brother William Roderick Hill (Mary) of Partlow, VA, his sister Elizabeth Regina (Hill) Snydor (Roland) of Summerfield, FL, his stepsons Charles Gist (Debra) of Clear Spring, MD and Thomas Gist (Marcie) of Enfield, CT, as well as his stepdaughter Mary Kulas (Bob) of Springfield, MA. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brothers Nicholas Allen Hill, Lawrence Augustine Hill, Charles Anthony “Tony” Hill, John Patrick “Pat” Hill, Kenneth Michael “Mike” Hill, and his sisters Mary Ann (Hill) Johnson and Agnes Veronica (Hill) Dunlap.

LEXINGTON PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO