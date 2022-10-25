Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Net
Frances Darnel Haas
Frances Darnel Haas, 86, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed to eternal life on October 22, 2022. From her day of birth in Platteville, Wisconsin on July 24, 1936 to her last breath – Fran lived a life that even the most creative could never dream up. Frances, also known as...
Bay Net
James Matthew Hill
James Matthew Hill, “Jim”,87, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 11:15 PM in Charlotte Hall, MD. Born on February 22, 1935 in Chaptico, MD, he was the son of the late Nicholas Hill and the late Flora Elizabeth (Lyon) Hill. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Bessie Hill, his brother William Roderick Hill (Mary) of Partlow, VA, his sister Elizabeth Regina (Hill) Snydor (Roland) of Summerfield, FL, his stepsons Charles Gist (Debra) of Clear Spring, MD and Thomas Gist (Marcie) of Enfield, CT, as well as his stepdaughter Mary Kulas (Bob) of Springfield, MA. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brothers Nicholas Allen Hill, Lawrence Augustine Hill, Charles Anthony “Tony” Hill, John Patrick “Pat” Hill, Kenneth Michael “Mike” Hill, and his sisters Mary Ann (Hill) Johnson and Agnes Veronica (Hill) Dunlap.
fox5dc.com
Complaint dropped against Northwest High School football coach
GERMANTOWN, Md. - The complaint for assault filed against Northwest High School Head Football Coach Travis Hawkins was dropped last week, FOX 5 has confirmed. A Maryland online case database search still shows the complaint for second-degree assault pending for Northwest High School's volunteer assistant coach, Justin Watson. With the...
Bay Net
Henrietta P. “Rita” Solimani
Henrietta P. “Rita” Solimani, 96, of Leonardtown, MD (formerly of Jacksonville, FL) passed away on October 20, 2022, with her family at her side. She was born on May 18, 1926, in Kearney, NJ to the late Vincent Pecorari and Filippa DeCroti Pecorari. Rita began working immediately following...
Hilltop
Howard University Hosts Its First Yardfest in Years, Welcoming Chloe and Halle Bailey
Howard University hosted its first major Yardfest since 2019. Alumni, students, Bison parents, vendors and other kinds of visitors crowded on the Yard to eat food, shop clothes and accessories and listen to artists perform on the stage in front of Founders Library. On Oct. 21, about 50 product and...
DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 25, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. DeMatha (7-1) – Last week: 1 […]
Bay Net
Shannon Lynn Mulcahey
Shannon Lynn Mulcahey, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away unexpectedly on October 20, 2022, at the age of 38. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Shannon was born on May 7, 1984, attended Chopticon High School, and lived in Maryland all her life. Shannon was a...
Bay Net
Cecelia Ann Holley
Cecelia Ann Holley, 90 of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully on October 23, 2022 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD. She is the oldest daughter born on September 17, 1932 to the late William Gray “Bill” Holley and Mary Katherine Herbert Holley. She is...
Bay Net
Motto Mortgage Preferred And Re/Max One Join As New Stage Sponsors Of Waterside Pavilion Music Series
SOLOMONS, Md. – The Calvert Marine Museum Society (CMMS) is delighted to announce Motto Mortgage Preferred (MMP) and RE/MAX One as the new Waterside Pavilion stage sponsors. This two-year sponsorship will commence immediately and come with complete naming rights to the Waterside Pavilion, now named Motto Mortgage Preferred and RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion.
Bay Net
Political Profile: Mark Cox, Candidate For Calvert County Commissioner District 2
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Mark C. Cox, Sr., age 55, is a business owner running for County Commissioner in District 2 of Calvert County. “As a lifelong resident of Calvert County, I want to see the beauty and rural roots of the county preserved,” Cox told TheBayNet.com. “I want this county to remain a place where people want to live and can afford to stay here.”
NBC Washington
1st Trader Joe's Opens in Prince George's County
A new Trader Joe’s opened in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday, bringing new grocery options to a community that’s been asking for more fresh food. Twenty minutes before doors opened, the line to get inside the new store in College Park wrapped around the exterior of the 11,000-square-foot store. Once the tropical shirt-clad staff cut the red ribbon, shoppers cheered and streamed in.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland
Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
WUSA
Serious collision closed Wootton Parkway Wednesday in Maryland
Two people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Montgomery County. MCFRS reported the scene of the serious collision on Wootton Parkway.
WTOP
Secret Alexandria pool hall attracts world’s top players
It looks like a typical office building along South Whiting Street in Alexandria, Virginia, but inside is a secret pool hall where the world’s top players come to practice. Street Lights Billiards Academy, which is billed as “the first and only private billiards academy on the East Coast,” has attracted some of the most famous and highest-ranked pool players in the U.S. as well as top players from Russia, Poland, Germany and the Philippines.
EXCLUSIVE: UMD football head coach Mike Locksley
COLLEGE PARK, M.d. (DC News Now) – The Maryland Terrapins are 6-2 heading into their bye week and became bowl eligible after their win on Saturday against Northwestern. Brandy Flores sat down exclusively with head coach Mike Locksley to discuss the Terps’ success this season and how they’ve become a contender in the Big 10 […]
Cashier's urging leads Maryland woman to a third major lottery prize
A Maryland woman who previously won two $10,000 lottery prizes said a cashier's urging led her to try a scratch-off ticket that earned her a $100,000 jackpot.
Bay Net
ADVISORY: “VERY LOUD NOISE” May Be Produced From NSWC Dahlgren Division Range Testing This Week
DAHLGREN, Va. – Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) plans to conduct range testing Oct. 25-28 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. that may produce VERY LOUD noise in communities surrounding Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone, as described in 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted during testing.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
fox5dc.com
Families rally to save a Bowie school from closing
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Prince George’s County families rallied Monday to save a local school from closing. The school system is changing up boundaries for the district to address a growing number of new students, a plan that could shut down several schools, including Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie.
University of Maryland to cover tuition and fees for in-state students
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland College Park announced Monday that they were increasing efforts to bring affordability to in-state students by launching a need-based financial aid program called Terrapin Commitment. The program will provide up to $20 million a year to students from the state of...
Comments / 0