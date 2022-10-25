Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch returns from COVID-19 infection

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch resumed public events on Tuesday after tests confirmed she had recovered from a COVID-19 infection, her office said.

Crouch tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 17 after experiencing cold-like symptoms that office spokesman Ron Green said were mild.

Crouch isolated and worked from her home in Evansville last week, with COVID-19 tests on Sunday and Tuesday coming back negative for infection, Green said. She was in Terre Haute on Tuesday for a luncheon and a Chances and Services for Youth roundtable event.

Crouch, 70, received two initial doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in February 2021 and has since gotten a booster shot, according to her office. This was the first time she had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Crouch has been lieutenant governor since 2017 as Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s running mate in both the 2016 and 2020 elections. She previously was state auditor for three years after serving nine years as a state legislator from Evansville.