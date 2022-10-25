ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iLeasePro Partners with Acumatica to Deliver an Integrated ASC 842 Lease Accounting Solution

 2 days ago

BEVERLY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--

iLease Management LLC (“iLease”), developer of the iLeasePro, the cloud-based ASC 842 Lease Accounting solution announced today it has joined the Acumatica Development Network.

This partnership between iLeasePro and Acumatica will extend Acumatica’s capabilities into lease accounting and offer the seamless synchronization of key lease accounting data between the two solutions. The integration of these two solutions will provide mid-market firms that lease real estate or equipment assets the ability to automatically generate journal entries from iLeasePro and upload directly into the Acumatica General Ledger to support the adoption of the FASB ASC 842 lease accounting standard. In addition to the lease accounting benefits, the integration will increase operational efficiencies and decrease costs associated with the ongoing management of a lease portfolio.

“With this exciting partnership, Acumatica customers now will have access to an intuitive, cost-effective lease accounting solution that will simplify the transition to the FASB ASC 842 standard,” stated John Meedzan, Managing Partner of iLease Management LLC. “The integration automates and streamlines accounting and reporting processes, reducing human error and maximizing efficiency without a long-term contract required.”

“We are pleased to welcome iLeasePro to the Acumatica Development Network and look forward to a successful partnership,” said Christian Lindberg, vice president of partner solutions at Acumatica. “The Acumatica ISV ecosystem offers a wide range of specialized extensions to provide the industry-specific solutions our current and future users want and need to meet their specific business requirements with best-in-class, end-to-end solutions.”

Acumatica customers can learn more about the integration by visiting the iLeasePro listing on the Acumatica Marketplace at https://www.acumatica.com/acumatica-marketplace/ilease-management-ileasepro-lease-accounting-and-lease-administration/

About iLease Management LLC

iLease Management LLC focuses on making it easier for your company to perform accurate lease accounting and portfolio management of your leased assets through iLeasePro. iLeasePro is a cost-effective, intuitive and accurate SaaS lease accounting solution that brings transparency, information sharing capabilities and efficiency to the lease portfolio of lessees. iLeasePro simplifies the adoption and transition to the FASB ASC 842 Lease Accounting Standard for lessees. For more information, visit www.iLeasePro.com or Try iLeasePro for Free.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

geekwire.com

Contract lifecycle management company Icertis is raising more cash

Bellevue, Wash.-based contract management software provider Icertis raised $75 million, according to a new SEC filing. We’ve reached out to the company for more details and will update this story when we hear back. Update: Icertis confirmed the funding amount listed in the filing. “We have a strong capital position and view this financing as an opportunity to ensure maximum flexibility for our business as we continue to drive the category forward in the future,” Icertis CFO Rajat Bahri said in an emailed statement.
Code42 Appoints Key Leadership to Drive the Next Phase of Partner Growth

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Code42, Inc., the Insider Risk Management (IRM) leader, today announced that it has unified its channel, advisory and technology partner programs under the leadership of Ananth Appathurai, senior vice president of channel and alliance partners. This move unlocks the synergies between Code42’s advisory and technology ecosystem partners and its channel partners to make it easier to collaborate and deliver Insider Risk Management programs and solutions that fit the specific data protection needs of customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005316/en/ Insider Risk Management leader Code42 appoints veteran cybersecurity executive Ananth Appathurai to a new role, now serving as the company’s senior vice president of channel and alliance partners. In his new role, he assumes end-to-end responsibility for channel, technology and advisory partnerships and is charged with driving the next phase of partner growth. (Photo: Business Wire)
MINNESOTA STATE
FinTech Leader Transact Campus Expands International Payments Solutions

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Transact Campus (“Transact”), the award-winning leader in innovative mobile credential and payment solutions for a connected campus, today announced an update to their International Payments solution that provides transparent payment tracking, rate details, and real-time account balance updates. The solution for international students, launched in October 2021, is embedded in the student portal within the Transact platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005390/en/ FinTech Leader Transact Campus Expands International Payments Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
PropTech Pioneer Tour24 Names Dorota Firek as VP of Marketing, Announces Deployment of Platform to ECI Group

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Tour24, a mobile app that offers renters an easy way to tour apartments and gives property management teams the ability to seamlessly manage tours, today announced that ECI Group has started deployment of its platform across its entire portfolio. According to Atlanta-based multifamily owner and developer ECI, 85 percent of tours organized through Tour24 are completed on the day that they are scheduled – and 72 percent occur within an hour. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005244/en/ Dorota Firek, VP of Marketing, Tour24 (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
Company Announces it is Rebranding as Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc., Effective Following Separation of Cabinets Business

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS, the “Company”, or “Fortune Brands”), an industry-leading home and security products company, announced it intends to change its name to Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc., to better reflect its evolution as a business focused on driving accelerated growth in its categories through brand and innovation. As part of this new identity and direction, the Company intends that the new name, logo and corresponding new ticker symbol, FBIN, will go into effect shortly after the completion of the separation of the Cabinets business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005819/en/ “The upcoming separation marks a new beginning for our company, enabling an increased focus on brands, innovation and channel leadership, and accelerated growth and productivity. Within the Fortune Brands Innovations portfolio, brands and innovation are core to everything we do, and our new brand identity highlights these unifying and distinguishing characteristics,” said Fortune Brands Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Fink.
G2 Names TechTarget a Leader in Buyer Intent Data, Marketing Intelligence and Sales Intelligence for 12th Consecutive Quarter

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced that it has once again been named a leader in multiple recent quarterly reports published by G2, a top industry destination where buyers go to read and write authentic reviews about software products and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027006145/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com

Last Mile Delivery Management Software Company, Onfleet, Announces Partnership with Online Cannabis Marketplace Leafly

Collaboration aims to streamline delivery fulfillment and management for Leafly retailers. Onfleet, the leading last mile delivery management software platform, announces a partnership and product integration with leading online cannabis information resource and marketplace, Leafly. The integration is designed to provide end-to-end last mile delivery management for customers, making it easier than ever to get visibility into everything from order status, to fulfillment, driver tracking information, automated communication, and more.
PYMNTS

CFOs Juggle Needs of In-House Teams and External Customers

At any company today, but especially at a startup, chief financial officers (CFOs) must be ready to do several jobs, help teams throughout the organization and partner with customers. “Even if you’re at a large Fortune 100 company, a CFO’s role these days is not just, I hope, to balance...
crowdfundinsider.com

BNY Mellon Launches Payment Platform Vaia for Payee-Choice Disbursements

BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) recently launched Vaia, its new aggregated payment platform that “gives US-based institutions access to the latest digital payment options for disbursements.”. Through a single integration with BNY Mellon, institutions can now “provide their payees with access to Vaia’s wide range of payment choices – including...
freightwaves.com

Trivia supply chains, how LTL works and the ballad of the double broker – WTT

On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner and The Dude are having a battle of the generations. They’re joined by OK Boomer CEO and founder Joe Spisak to play his latest trivia game and learn about the supply chain behind it. FreightPlus President Jill Clifford shines a...
ZDNet

SAS touts integration with Singapore toolkit to help operationalise responsible AI adoption

SAS Institute has integrated its data analytics management platform with a software toolkit released by Singapore's Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to help financial institutions ensure they are using artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly. The move aims to address a common challenge these businesses face incorporating core principles governing the ethical use of AI.
Natural Resource Partners L.P. and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Enter into CO2 Sequestration Agreement

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) (“NRP”) and Occidental’s (NYSE: OXY) Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV) subsidiary, today announced the execution of an agreement for the evaluation and potential development of a permanent carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) sequestration hub located in southeast Texas. OLCV expects the development of the project will be completed by its subsidiary 1PointFive. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005983/en/ The agreement provides OLCV with the exclusive rights to develop a CO 2 sequestration hub on approximately 65,000 acres of pore space controlled by NRP. The site offers proximity to a large number of industrial CO 2 emissions. The approximate total CO 2 storage potential of this location is at least 500 million metric tons. The agreement advances OLCV’s and 1PointFive’s strategic vision to develop carbon capture and sequestration hubs, some of which are expected to be anchored by Direct Air Capture (DAC) facilities.
TEXAS STATE
salestechstar.com

ibex Receives 2022 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine

Wave X recognized for innovative customer service technology and improving the customer experience. ibex, a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Wave X as a 2022 Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER magazine.
United Natural Foods to Offer Retailers Innovative Smart Shelf Tags™ to Better Engage Consumers, Improve Product Transparency, and Help Drive Purchase Decisions

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”) today announced a new agreement with Cornerstone for Natural™ to bring their Smart Shelf Tag program to UNFI’s suppliers and retailers. Smart Shelf Tags contain ELi QR Codes, an enhanced, more secure version of a QR code, which can be scanned to provide shoppers with additional product information and rich digital content on their mobile phones without requiring an app. Smart Shelf Tags are an innovative and versatile program for suppliers and retailers to engage and educate consumers while they’re shopping in-store. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027006097/en/ Offering innovative solutions that leverage technology and help optimize grocery retail businesses is a core part of UNFI’s strategy and the company’s agreement with Cornerstone for Natural™ will bring Cornerstone’s Smart Shelf Tag program to UNFI’s suppliers and retailers. These Smart Shelf Tags contain ELi QR Codes, an enhanced, more secure version of a QR code, which can be scanned to provide shoppers with additional product information and rich digital content on their mobile phones without requiring an app. (Photo: Business Wire)
Essential Properties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) _ Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results met Wall Street expectations. The Princeton, New Jersey-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $53.5 million, or 38 cents per share,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
TFS Financial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ TFS Financial Corp. (TFSL) on Thursday reported earnings of $25.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. The holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan posted revenue of $125.4 million in the period....
Iterative Health Expands Team with New Senior Vice President of Technology, Jeremy Freeman, and Vice President of Sales, Scott Lish

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Iterative Health, a pioneer in precision-medicine technologies for gastroenterology, announced today that it has expanded its team with two new additions: Jeremy Freeman has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Technology, and Scott Lish has joined as Vice President of Sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005268/en/ Iterative Health has expanded its team with two new additions: Jeremy Freeman has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Technology, and Scott Lish has joined as Vice President of Sales. (Graphic: Business Wire)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fanatics Announces Appointment of Renowned Global Human Resources Executive and Organizational Leader Orlando Ashford as Chief People Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Today, Fanatics, a global digital sports platform, announced the appointment of highly regarded executive Orlando Ashford to the newly created role of Chief People Officer (CPO) at Fanatics Holdings. In this position, Orlando will work closely with the company’s three distinct businesses – Commerce, Collectibles and Betting & Gaming, while managing global human resources for the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005101/en/ Orlando Ashford - Chief People Officer, Fanatics Holdings (Photo: Business Wire)
Strattec Security: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported earnings of $128,000 in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. The maker of automotive locks and keys posted revenue of $120.4 million in the period. _____. This...
Ladder Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $28.6 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share. The commercial real estate mortgage origination...
NEW YORK STATE
