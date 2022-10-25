iLeasePro Partners with Acumatica to Deliver an Integrated ASC 842 Lease Accounting Solution

BEVERLY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--

iLease Management LLC (“iLease”), developer of the iLeasePro, the cloud-based ASC 842 Lease Accounting solution announced today it has joined the Acumatica Development Network.

This partnership between iLeasePro and Acumatica will extend Acumatica’s capabilities into lease accounting and offer the seamless synchronization of key lease accounting data between the two solutions. The integration of these two solutions will provide mid-market firms that lease real estate or equipment assets the ability to automatically generate journal entries from iLeasePro and upload directly into the Acumatica General Ledger to support the adoption of the FASB ASC 842 lease accounting standard. In addition to the lease accounting benefits, the integration will increase operational efficiencies and decrease costs associated with the ongoing management of a lease portfolio.

“With this exciting partnership, Acumatica customers now will have access to an intuitive, cost-effective lease accounting solution that will simplify the transition to the FASB ASC 842 standard,” stated John Meedzan, Managing Partner of iLease Management LLC. “The integration automates and streamlines accounting and reporting processes, reducing human error and maximizing efficiency without a long-term contract required.”

“We are pleased to welcome iLeasePro to the Acumatica Development Network and look forward to a successful partnership,” said Christian Lindberg, vice president of partner solutions at Acumatica. “The Acumatica ISV ecosystem offers a wide range of specialized extensions to provide the industry-specific solutions our current and future users want and need to meet their specific business requirements with best-in-class, end-to-end solutions.”

Acumatica customers can learn more about the integration by visiting the iLeasePro listing on the Acumatica Marketplace at https://www.acumatica.com/acumatica-marketplace/ilease-management-ileasepro-lease-accounting-and-lease-administration/

About iLease Management LLC

iLease Management LLC focuses on making it easier for your company to perform accurate lease accounting and portfolio management of your leased assets through iLeasePro. iLeasePro is a cost-effective, intuitive and accurate SaaS lease accounting solution that brings transparency, information sharing capabilities and efficiency to the lease portfolio of lessees. iLeasePro simplifies the adoption and transition to the FASB ASC 842 Lease Accounting Standard for lessees. For more information, visit www.iLeasePro.com or Try iLeasePro for Free.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

