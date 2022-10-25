Read full article on original website
Knocked down or knocked out, Jake Paul has picked another dud
Jake Paul picked another dud to share a ring with after it emerged that his 47-year-old opponent got planted more than once in sparring. The YouTuber is going up against UFC legend Anderson Silva this weekend in what now seems to be strategic boxing move number six. Paul aims to...
Arizona boxing commission calls emergency meeting, fate of Anderson Silva hangs in the balance
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva recently told the combat sports media that he was knocked out twice while sparring for his Jake Paul boxing match, but later retracted that statement after landing in hot water with the Arizona boxing commission. Unfortunately for “The Spider,” his attempt to downplay the “exaggerated” remarks did little to keep regulators at bay.
Sean O’Malley implores fans to tell everyone but him how they felt about Petr Yan win: ‘It’s not my f—king fault’
Sean O’Malley doesn’t want to hear your thoughts on his split decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. “Suga” came through in what was undeniably his biggest test to date, defeating the former UFC Bantamweight champion in what many considered a surprisingly competitive affair (watch highlights). While all mixed martial arts (MMA) media scores turned into MMADecisions.com favored Yan, two of the three judges gave the nod to the back-end top 10 contender over the No. 1-ranked contender.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight: Five biggest storylines to follow for the showdown in Arizona
The eyes of the combat sports world will turn to Glendale, Arizona, this Saturday as YouTube sensation Jake Paul continues his disruptive tour as one of boxing's biggest pay-per-view attractions. Paul, 25, will headline a Showtime PPV card against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-1 in boxing) in an...
Jake Paul just set a new boxing record, sets sights on hallowed UFC mark
Desert Diamond Arena, originally Glendale Arena and formerly known as Jobing.com Arena and Gila River Arena, has been in operation for nearly 20 years and yet never hosted a boxing event that generated more ticket revenue than the upcoming card headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. Not bad considering...
