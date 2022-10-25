Klooster enters guilty plea on one count of criminal vehicular homicide

A Randall man charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide has entered a guilty plea in Morrison County District Court.

Logan Richard Klooster, 34, Randall, was charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner, and the other count is for doing the same, but also under the influence of a controlled substance. The charges stem from a July 12 motor vehicle accident that resulted in the death of Shirley Emma Friebe, 79, Eagle Bend.

According to court documents, Klooster entered a guilty plea to count two — criminal vehicular homicide - operating with negligence under the influence of a controlled substance, Oct. 21. He asked via his attorney, Justin M. Braulick of Heller & Thyen in St. Cloud, for count one to be dismissed.

By entering the guilty plea, Klooster is waiving his right to a trial by jury.

Assistant Morrison County Attorney Michael Plant Chisum stated, during an earlier court appearance, that Klooster allegedly used fentanyl before driving. He was reported to have been driving erratically before crossing the center line on Highway 27, west of Little Falls, and colliding with Friebe’s vehicle, head-on.

As part of the plea agreement, Chisum will ask Judge Antoinette C. Wetzel for a sentence of 51 months in prison, along with a $50 fine and restitution charges, according to court documents. The maximum penalty that can be imposed by the Court is 10 years imprisonment, with a minimum sentence of 48 months.

Klooster will remain in custody at the Morrison County Jail until he is sentenced, unless he posts a $100,000 unconditional bond and provides a written promise to appear for sentencing. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in Morrison County District Court.