Pocatello, ID

ISU Institute of Rural Health to offer suicide intervention trainings

By News Team
 2 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Institute of Rural Health at ISU is hosting suicide intervention trainings in October and November.

After completing the training, participants can become certified ASIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training) interventionist. These two-day workshops in suicide intervention skills will help you learn and practice a life-saving intervention model that is widely used by professionals and the general public.

The first training will be held in Rexburg at Madison Memorial Hospital on Oct. 27-28, and in Pocatello on the Idaho State University campus on Nov. 17-18. The training is from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., and participants should plan on attending both days.

To register for the training, call Laurie Brenchley at the Institute of Rural Health, 208-282-1366, or email irh@isu.edu .

The post ISU Institute of Rural Health to offer suicide intervention trainings appeared first on Local News 8 .

