Second-Generation Ford EVs Expected To Return Healthy Profits
The Blue Oval recently rolled out its first-generation electric vehicles, which include the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Ford E-Transit, and Ford F-150 Lightning. However, at least one member of that trio, is no longer profitable, per comments made by Ford CFO John Lawler earlier this year. While it is currently unclear if the other two vehicles generate money for the automaker, the 2023 Ford F-150 did receive substantial price hikes compared to the outgoing model, a change blamed on increasing raw materials costs on battery components. While that situation will likely remain unchanged for the time being, recent comments from Ford CEO Jim Farley suggest the upcoming second-generation of Ford EVs will not have profitability issues.
Ford F-150 6R80 Transmission Has One Fatal Flaw: Video
Veteran Ford technician Brian, perhaps better known by his YouTube alias FordTeckMakuloco, has been on the case about the otherwise reliable 6R80 transmission found in the Ford F-150 that can experience a crippling flaw. In fact, Brian released a video back in April 2022 detailing the problem, which is related to the cooler lines. Now, yet another F-150 exhibiting the same problem ended up in his bay.
Ford Dealers Get Additional Month To Decide On EV Investment
The Blue Oval is currently undergoing an unprecedent pivot away from internal combustion vehicles to fully electric products, and has committed significant financial outlays and agreements to put it on solid footing towards that transition by the end of 2026. As part of its goal to modernize the sales process and its retail network, Ford dealers in the United States will be required to adhere to new standards and build out their own EV charging networks, a move that requires each franchise to spend a significant amount of money, should they opt into the first enrollment period. But the previous deadline for the dealers has been extended for roughly one month, per a new report from Automotive News.
Ford Stock Up Nine Percent During Week Of October 24th – October 28th, 2022
The value of Ford stock jumped during the October 24th, 2022 – October 28th, 2022 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $13.26, which represented a nine percent bump, or $1.07 per share rise in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $12.19. Movement & Ranges. Ford...
Ford EVs Helped Make Avant-Garde ‘Mushroom’ Short Film: Video
Pro Power Onboard is a neat, sometimes lifesaving, feature found on Ford EVs that allows the vehicle to essentially become a power bank to provide electricity in the event of a blackout or other disaster. In fact, the technology has been used in The Blue Oval’s relief efforts to help generate electricity in places impacted by severe weather. Late last year, the Ford F-150 Lightning lent some power to those affected by tornadoes in the Midwest, and again to aid those caught in the worst of the floods in Kentucky. Recently, Ford pledged to send aid to people in the wake of Hurricane Ian as well, including lending them F-150 Lightning pickups. To show off what the electric pickup can do, Ford gave Danilo Parra the opportunity to make a short film that was exclusively powered by the Ford F-150 Lightning.
Ford Transit Discount Offers Non-Existent During October 2022
The Blue Oval does not seem to be offering any Ford Transit discounts during October 2022. The lack of Ford Transit discount offers during October, 2022 is most likely the result of healthy demand and very tight supply, as Ford continues to navigate ongoing supply chain constraints, including but not limited to the microchip shortage.
2008 Ford GT-R GT2 Race Car Up For Auction
If you’ve ever wanted to own a bona-fide race car that’s seen track time at famous courses such as Sebring and Le Mans, now’s your chance – a 2008 Ford GT-R race car is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer. This particular 2008 Ford...
All-Female Ford Bronco Build To Debut At SEMA 2022
While Ford Motor Company opted out of officially attending SEMA 2022, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any neat Blue Oval machines on display at the show. For example, Ringbrothers will show off one of its signature 1969 Ford Mustang builds, bringing the “Patriarc” to Las Vegas for this year’s event. Additionally, a Ford Bronco, built by a team made up entirely of women, will be present at SEMA this year as well.
2023 Ford F-350 XL Chassis Cab: Real World Photo Gallery
The 2023 Ford Super Duty made its debut just a few weeks ago, and the upcoming lineup will introduce plenty of new tech and handy features to the F-Series line when it arrives at dealers next year. Since the unveiling, Ford Authority photographers have spotted variants of the heavy duty pickup that were not shown off at the reveal, such as a 2023 Ford F-600 XL chassis cab. Now, we’ve spied a 2023 Ford F-350 XL chassis cab out in public as well.
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Production Pushed Back Two Weeks
Those with their names on the list for the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport will have to wait just a little while longer, as production of the off-road SUV has been delayed for the forthcoming model year, Ford Authority has learned. According to sources familiar with the matter, production of the...
Team Fordzilla Helps Special Need Gamers Enjoy Sim Racing
The Blue Oval entered the esports realm of simulation racing with Team Fordzilla in 2019, opening the door for relationships with major game studios and esports leagues. Ford has since leveraged its esports league – and a custom Ford Transit filled to the brim with top-of-the-line gaming tech – to provide mobile entertainment for disabled children across Europe. Now, Team Fordzilla has become involved with providing adaptive simulators for virtual racing events in Spain.
1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor ‘Hero’ Car Heading To SEMA 2022
While Ford itself isn’t officially making an appearance at SEMA 2022, there will be at least a handful of Blue Oval machines present at the show, including a couple classic Mustangs. For example, Ringbrothers is bringing a custom 1969 Mustang known as the “Patriarc” to show off. It will be accompanied by a movie star Mustang – one of the famous 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, nicknamed “Eleanor,” from the movie Gone In 60 Seconds, which will also be in attendance, compliments of CTEK, a global battery charging solutions brand.
Ford Mustang 5.0L Cobra Jet Intake Manifold Dyno Tested: Video
The new Ford Mustang Cobra Jet intake for the Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote engine was revealed back in September, a short time before it showed up for sale on the Ford Performance website, disclosing key figures and pricing for the new part. Steeda, a well-known manufacturer of aftermarket parts for Blue Oval products, has since gotten its hands on the new intake and put it to the test on a dyno against its first-generation counterpart.
Ford Ranger Incentive Offers 2.9 Percent APR In October 2022
A Ford Ranger incentive offers or 2.9 percent or 4.9 percent APR financing, depending on region, during October 2022. Ford Ranger incentive offers vary by market during October 2022. As such, we’re listing offers for four major U.S. markets below:. New York City: no offers currently listed. Detroit: 4.9...
2023 Ford Escape Platinum In Atlas Blue: Real World Gallery
The 2023 Ford Escape officially debuted this week, but Ford Authority has reported extensively on the refreshed crossover and its many changes over the past few months. Those updates include a brand new trim level lineup, revised exterior and interior styling, a standard mini spare tire, an upgraded Co-Pilot360 safety system, and standard LED headlamps, to name just a few, though the 2023 Escape is also losing its MyKey feature and will not be available with Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free highway driving assist. To date, Ford Authority photographers have also spotted a number of refreshed Escape prototypes driving around – many of them wearing no camouflage whatsoever – and that’s also the case with this 2023 Ford Escape Platinum.
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Excursion Conversion Up For Auction
The Ford Excursion was discontinued in 2005, but some creative owners have given the full-size SUV new life in the form of Super Duty conversions. These conversions take parts from the long-dead Excursion, turning the pickups into custom three-row SUVs. One of these unique machines has recently been placed up for auction on Cars And Bids, a 2014 Ford F-250 converted into a modern version of an Excursion.
Ford Bronco Two-Inch Suspension Lift Kit Details Revealed
Since its introduction, the current-generation Ford Bronco has received a plethora of OEM and aftermarket support, and it remains a certainty that more will be introduced in the future. As it stands, owners are really responding to the availability of a wide range of parts and items for the the Bronco family, but one of the most hotly anticipated items has been the introduction of the official Ford Performance two-inch lift kit, which Ford Authority exclusively reported was on the way. Now, both kits have appeared on the official Ford Performance parts website, revealing more information about their price and what models they’re intended for.
1989 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 With 1,700 Miles Up For Auction
In the past, Ford Authority has featured a handful of rare, low-mileage Fox Body Ford Mustang coupe and convertibles as they’ve shown up for auction. For example, a 1984 Mustang with just 13,000 miles was up for sale late last year, as was a 1986 Mustang with just one prior owner. In March 2022, a 1990 Mustang drop-top, one of just 4,103 7-Up Edition models, sold for $8,000. Another third-generation Fox Body is currently up for sale on Bring A Trailer: a 1989 Ford Mustang LX with just 1,700 miles on the odometer.
Ford Files Trademark Infringement Lawsuit Over Counterfeit Parts
Ford filed a federal trademark infringement suit against four companies claiming they sold, distributed, and advertised thousands of products, including truck grilles and other parts for at least two years. The company – in tandem with state and federal law enforcement agencies – claims an investigation turned up significant evidence that the companies in question worked together to produce and distribute thousands of counterfeit products potentially worth millions of dollars and sell them on their own websites, and through third-party online retailers like Amazon, per Repairer Driven News.
2023 Lincoln Corsair Reserve In Infinite Black: Real World Gallery
The 2023 Lincoln Corsair recently debuted, and the compact crossover received a number of important updates to keep in competitive in its segment, including the addition of Sync 4 and Lincoln ActiveGlide hands-free assisted driving. Since its official introduction, photographers have spotted a Crystal Red Reserve wearing wheels from the Standard trim and a Pristine White Reserve with the Jet Appearance Package. Now, they’ve subsequently captured a Reserve in Infinite Black out in public.
