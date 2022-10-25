Pro Power Onboard is a neat, sometimes lifesaving, feature found on Ford EVs that allows the vehicle to essentially become a power bank to provide electricity in the event of a blackout or other disaster. In fact, the technology has been used in The Blue Oval’s relief efforts to help generate electricity in places impacted by severe weather. Late last year, the Ford F-150 Lightning lent some power to those affected by tornadoes in the Midwest, and again to aid those caught in the worst of the floods in Kentucky. Recently, Ford pledged to send aid to people in the wake of Hurricane Ian as well, including lending them F-150 Lightning pickups. To show off what the electric pickup can do, Ford gave Danilo Parra the opportunity to make a short film that was exclusively powered by the Ford F-150 Lightning.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO