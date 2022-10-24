The director of the highest-grossing film of all time has some harsh words for some other movies that have consistently smashed box office records. Basically: grow up. James Cameron, the Academy Award-winning director who first rose to fame after writing and directing 1984's "Terminator," is back on the publicity circuit, this time promoting the sequel to his 2009 smash hit "Avatar." The new film "Avatar: The Way of Water" has been long-delayed, due to everything from the story drastically changing to the director wanting to spend some serious time on one of his hobbies, deep sea exploration. (Cameron has his own submarine.) Now that the "Avatar" sequel is slated for a December theatrical release, Cameron is making the rounds to do press. And, characteristically for the outspoken director, he's talking about other things too.

1 DAY AGO