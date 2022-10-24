Read full article on original website
“That’s not the way to make movies": James Cameron wants the Marvel Universe to grow up
The director of the highest-grossing film of all time has some harsh words for some other movies that have consistently smashed box office records. Basically: grow up. James Cameron, the Academy Award-winning director who first rose to fame after writing and directing 1984's "Terminator," is back on the publicity circuit, this time promoting the sequel to his 2009 smash hit "Avatar." The new film "Avatar: The Way of Water" has been long-delayed, due to everything from the story drastically changing to the director wanting to spend some serious time on one of his hobbies, deep sea exploration. (Cameron has his own submarine.) Now that the "Avatar" sequel is slated for a December theatrical release, Cameron is making the rounds to do press. And, characteristically for the outspoken director, he's talking about other things too.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
'It Was Beyond Shocking’: ‘Black-ish’ Star Describes How She Helped Bring Down Fraudster Boyfriend After Discovering His Lies
"It’s an impact of a tsunami when somebody gets that close to you and you find out it’s all a lie,” Jenifer Lewis said of learning her one-time love interest, Anthony Mariot Wilson, had been lying about his past. "Black-ish" star Jenifer Lewis thought she had met...
ComicBook
New Gerard Butler Movie Takes Top Spot on Netflix Top 10
The calendar flipped to October on Saturday morning, which means that a bunch of movies made their way to Netflix over the weekend. The streaming service saw several new arrivals and debuts with the start of October and subscribers have already started digging through to watch the recent acquisitions. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features quite a few films that weren't on the streamer last weekend, with a very surprising choice leading the whole pack.
purewow.com
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
ComicBook
Netflix Teams Up John Wick Director With Raising Dion Scribe for Black Samurai Movie
Chad Stahelski is a stuntman-turned-filmmaker who is best known for helming all of the John Wick movies. The fourth movie in the franchise is finally being released next year, but it's not the only project to look forward to from Stahelski. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski has signed on to direct Netflix's adaptation of Marc Olden's Black Samurai novels.
Gamespot
New Star Wars Movie May Be Set After Rise Of The Skywalker, Feature Familiar Characters
New details have come to light about the Star Wars movie from Lost's Damon Lindelof and Oscar-winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The film has yet to be officially announced, but The Hollywood Reporter shed some light on the project, including who is writing it and what the story could be. Sources...
Twister Sequel Twisters in the Works 26 Years Later with The Revenant Screenwriter
Twister, starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, was a box office hit when it debuted back in 1996 A sequel to 1996's Twister is on its way. PEOPLE confirmed that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are working on a follow-up, titled Twisters, 26 years after Twister hit theaters. Mark L. Smith, who wrote 2015's The Revenant, has signed on to write the sequel, with Jurassic World Dominion producer Frank Marshall producing. Twister starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton and became a hit earning over $494 million at...
Collider
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-Led 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off '1923' Gets Split Into Two Seasons
The horizon just keeps getting brighter for Yellowstone fans. Only a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere, franchise creator Taylor Sheridan is already preparing for the second season of the upcoming prequel series 1923, according to Deadline. The first season of the series, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is expected to premiere on Paramount+ by the end of the year.
Jason Bateman & Jude Law to Star in Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit
Jason Bateman has set his next project at Netflix. The Ozark star will team with Jude Law, most recently seen on the small screen in The New Pope and The Third Day, for miniseries Black Rabbit. Bateman is also set to direct, with Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman set to write.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's movies have made more than $5 billion combined at the box office. Here are his highest-grossing films.
With "Black Adam" in theaters, we look at Johnson's biggest movies, which largely consist of the "Fast & Furious" and "Jumanji" franchises.
epicstream.com
Disney Reportedly Unhappy with Kathleen Kennedy's Handling of Star Wars Announcements
It's no secret that a lot of fans have had a love-and-hate relationship with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy through the years. To many, Kennedy is the one responsible for nearly destroying the Star Wars franchise with the sequel trilogy becoming a colossal failure. While it's safe to say that the franchise has already recovered from the damage the sequels have caused, thanks to Lucasfilm's Disney+ expansion, the current state of Star Wars films is quite pitiful.
Kevin Costner Posts Throwback Photo With ‘Robin Hood’ Co-Star Morgan Freeman, ‘Excited’ About New Project
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is re-teaming with his friend and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves co-star Morgan Freeman for a new project, and he turned to social media to share his excitement by posting a throwback photo of the two cinema legends together. Costner turned to Instagram on Oct. 13...
tvinsider.com
‘1923’ Release Date: When Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Arrives on Paramount+
Paramount+ has announced Taylor Sheridan‘s 1923 release date, confirming that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren‘s Yellowstone universe debut will arrive before the year is up. 1923, the next installment of the Yellowstone origin story, will debut on Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada....
SFGate
‘Tár’ Leads Gotham Awards Nominations: Full List
“Pose” star Angelica Ross and Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute Jeffrey Sharp announced the nominations live from Variety‘s YouTube channel on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT. More from Variety. “Tár” leads the field with five nominations, including three acting noms, and nods for best...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Guardians Of The Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon in Disney+ Holiday Special
Kevin Bacon is kidnapped by Drax and Mantis in the trailer for a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The “legendary” Footloose actor, who has been referenced in previous Guardians films, is approached as “the perfect present” for Peter Quill, played by Chris Pratt. The clip shows Pratt appearing miserable at the thought of Christmas without his partner Gamora (Zoe Saldana), having lost her during the events of Avengers: Endgame.
wegotthiscovered.com
A turgid spy thriller that aimed for sequels but missed by a mile thwarts World War III on streaming
The ratio of blockbuster action thrillers that come to theaters with the intention of launching a franchise compared to those that actually succeed is awfully skewed, but there was genuine hope that American Assassin could buck the trend and become a mid budget R-rated series with the potential to carry on for a long time.
