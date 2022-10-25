ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOP

Assault charge against Montgomery Co. coach tossed

Prosecutors in Montgomery County, Maryland, have dropped a misdemeanor assault complaint filed against a high school football coach involved in a brawl during a football game in September. “After reviewing the case, on Friday our office made the determination to dismiss the charge” against Northwest High School football coach Travis...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

District says Mervo students disciplined appropriately after video shows student beaten at bus stop

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools officials told WJZ they took appropriate action with those involved in a fight at a bus stop where a Mervo High School student was brutally beaten earlier this week.District officials did not say what that punishment is or how many were disciplined.A disturbing video obtained by WJZ showed a Mervo High School student being brutally beaten near a bus stop on his way home from school on Monday.The student—who classmates say is a freshman—was kicked in the head, shoved and punched by other students just blocks from the high school on Harford Road in...
BALTIMORE, MD
High School Football PRO

Frederick, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Student arrested after loaded gun found at Forest Park High School in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A student was arrested after a loaded gun was found Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School in Baltimore City, WJZ has learned. A source told WJZ the gun was a loaded 9mm handgun. It is currently unknown how the gun was recovered.WJZ's Avajoye Burnette learned a staff member saw the firearm on a student and alerted school police, which is when the gun was recovered. This is a developing story and will be updated. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Maryland Park Service employee faces charges of raping two park workers

BALTIMORE -- A former Maryland Park Service employee who was arrested in September for allegedly raping a co-worker now faces additional charges stemming from a sexual encounter with a different colleague, according to the Baltimore Banner.Michael Browning, 71, faces charges of second-degree rape and second-degree assault for allegedly raping and assaulting of a female while he was the park manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park, police said. Investigators determined over the course of a six-month-long investigation that he had sexually assaulted the same person several times, police said.     Now, WJZ's media partner, the Baltimore Banner, is reporting that a second...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Police: Man, teenage boy shot in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Police officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating following a shooting of a man and a teenage boy in Northwest, D.C. Officers received a call around 9:15 p.m. for a shooting in the 1300 block of Missouri Ave. Both the man and teen have been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 25, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. DeMatha (7-1) – Last week: 1 […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man injured, Buffalo Wild Wings window damaged after shooting in Navy Yard

WASHINGTON — A shooting left one man injured and the window of a restaurant damaged in the Navy Yard neighborhood of D.C. Wednesday evening. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a Buffalo Wild Wings, located on Half Street Southeast, just before 7 p.m. after reports of a shooting. At the scene, they found a man suffering from a potential gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man, teen shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday evening. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man and a teenager had...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

