Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin governor’s race heats up ahead of midterm elections
As the Wisconsin governor’s race heats up, the state’s election commission says more than 300,000 people have already cast their ballots ahead of November 8. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster breaks down the differences between Governor Tony Evers and his Republican challenger Tim Michels.Oct. 27, 2022.
Decision 2022: Here is what drives Wisconsin voters in high-profile races
Polls show a close race for Governor and Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seat. Tuesday marked two weeks from Election Day and early in-person voting is now underway.
WISN
GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels rallies with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Thirteen days from Election Day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin rallied with Wisconsin's Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels in Waukesha and Green Bay. Youngkin, who flipped the Virginia governor's mansion in a notable victory for Republicans last year, is now on the campaign trail in key...
Early in-person voting starts in Wisconsin amid lawsuits
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In-person early voting began Tuesday in battleground Wisconsin amid ongoing lawsuits affecting which ballots can be counted or tossed, recently ordered bans on drop boxes, and restrictions on who can return ballots. The opening of the in-person voting period marks the beginning of the final...
tonemadison.com
A few words of encouragement for Wisconsin’s weary voters
It’s awful out there, but there are real opportunities before us. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond. Early...
pioneeroutlook.org
GHS Students prepare to vote in upcoming election
With the midterm elections right around the corner on Nov. 8, students are forming opinions about candidates and some are preparing to vote for the first time. Students and community members alike will cast their ballots for these major positions: state representative, senator, and governor. Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes is...
wpr.org
Dane County judge rejects request to let clerks count absentee ballots with incomplete witness addresses
A Dane County judge rejected an emergency request to allow election clerks to count absentee ballots with incomplete witness address information. The request came from the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, which asked Dane County Circuit Court Judge Nia Trammell for an emergency injunction Oct. 13. The group filed...
willmarradio.com
Polls indicate a possible red wave in Minnesota in November
(St. Paul MN-) Analysts say chances are increasing for Democrats to take a beating in Minnesota's November elections, now under two weeks away. National polls indicate an average 1.2-percent "red" shift in the past month, with two of the best pollsters putting it at a fast four points. A recent poll gives Republicans a lead in the race for attorney general between Keith Ellison and challenger Jim Schultz. And surveys show either a small lead for Governor Tim Walz or a dead heat with Republican challenger Scott Jensen. Analysts say there's a possibility Republicans could pick up a U-S House seat in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, and many pundits predict Republicans could grab a majority in the Minnesota House while retaining control of the state Senate.
wtmj.com
Gov. Evers appoints Dr. Denita Ball as Milwaukee County Sheriff
MILWAUKEE – Gov. Tony Evers appoints Dr. Denita Ball as Milwaukee County Sheriff after Sheriff Earnell Lucas’ resignation on Oct. 23. Ball will serve out the remainder of the term ending Jan. 2, 2023. “With over 35 years of service in law enforcement and criminal justice education, Dr....
wpr.org
The 3rd Congressional District was Democratic for 26 years. Now it’s a top GOP target.
With just a few weeks left before the November election, Democratic congressional candidate Brad Pfaff stopped by Mahogany Dairy in rural Monroe County. As he walked the barns with the farm’s owner, Gary Weber, Pfaff asked about Weber’s milk rotation, what he uses in his feed mix and where he sells his cull cows.
fox2detroit.com
3 former Michigan secretaries of state say Proposal 2 takes away election safeguards
FOX 2 - Three former Michigan secretaries of state have joined forces to warn voters about the dangers of Proposal 2. It is a constitutional amendment to change voting rights in the Michigan Constitution - and according to them, removes safeguards against election fraud. Some of the Proposal 2 adjustments...
wpr.org
GOP hopes to pick up several legislative seats long held by Democrats in northern Wisconsin
In far northern Wisconsin, candidates are vying for three open seats in the state Legislature that have been held by Democrats for decades, and Republicans hope they’ll be able to flip one or more in the November election. Earlier this year, state Reps. Nick Milroy, D-South Range, and Beth...
wtmj.com
Deer District music venue gets thumbs up from committee, heads to Common Council
A Milwaukee Common Council committee approved plans for a $50 million live music venue in the Deer District on Tuesday. According to our news partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee passed a zoning change allowing development of FPC Live’s proposed two-venue facility immediately south of Fiserv Forum.
wpr.org
What happened to Wisconsin breweries during prohibition?
Every state is known for something. New York has Broadway. California has movie stars you’ll only see in Hollywood (or on Instagram). Maine is known for its lobster, and Iowa has corn. Here in Wisconsin, we’re known for a lot of products — including beer. It's the...
NBC26
Fond Du Lac County man charged with double voting in November 2020 election
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Fond Du Lac County man is charged with double voting in Wisconsin and Michigan in the November 2020 election. District Attorney Eric Toney announced that Edward A. Malnar has been charged with felony election fraud and obstructing an officer. Malnar is due in court on November 15.
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler
MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
Noem holds double-digit lead in South Dakota governor’s race: poll
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) is heading into the final stretch before Election Day as the clear favorite to win a second term in the governor’s mansion, according to a new survey from Emerson College Polling and The Hill that shows her with a nearly 20-point lead over her Democratic rival.
Badger Herald
The harm in splitting Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources
Tim Michels recently floated the idea of splitting Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources after his comments in a gubernatorial debate. The Republican candidate drew on complaints across the state regarding the agency’s priorities — specifically regarding the needs of business representatives and hunters. The argument for splitting...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Froedtert sues Tim Michels' campaign
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin hospital group, Froedtert Health, is suing the campaign of Tim Michels, candidate for governor. Froedtert alleges Michels webpage and advertisements infringed on Froedtert's trademark by using photos from an event where the Michels family announced a $15 million pledge to set up the Michels Rare Cancers Research Lab at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha files petition for order to raze building
WAUKESHA — The city of Waukesha filed a petition against Horizon West Condominium Homes Association on Friday in Waukesha County Circuit Court for an order to raze the Horizon West condo building. The 120-day deadline lapsed in September and this is the next step for the city to raze...
Comments / 0