ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
tonemadison.com

A few words of encouragement for Wisconsin’s weary voters

It’s awful out there, but there are real opportunities before us. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond. Early...
WISCONSIN STATE
pioneeroutlook.org

GHS Students prepare to vote in upcoming election

With the midterm elections right around the corner on Nov. 8, students are forming opinions about candidates and some are preparing to vote for the first time. Students and community members alike will cast their ballots for these major positions: state representative, senator, and governor. Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes is...
GREENDALE, WI
willmarradio.com

Polls indicate a possible red wave in Minnesota in November

(St. Paul MN-) Analysts say chances are increasing for Democrats to take a beating in Minnesota's November elections, now under two weeks away. National polls indicate an average 1.2-percent "red" shift in the past month, with two of the best pollsters putting it at a fast four points. A recent poll gives Republicans a lead in the race for attorney general between Keith Ellison and challenger Jim Schultz. And surveys show either a small lead for Governor Tim Walz or a dead heat with Republican challenger Scott Jensen. Analysts say there's a possibility Republicans could pick up a U-S House seat in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, and many pundits predict Republicans could grab a majority in the Minnesota House while retaining control of the state Senate.
MINNESOTA STATE
wtmj.com

Gov. Evers appoints Dr. Denita Ball as Milwaukee County Sheriff

MILWAUKEE – Gov. Tony Evers appoints Dr. Denita Ball as Milwaukee County Sheriff after Sheriff Earnell Lucas’ resignation on Oct. 23. Ball will serve out the remainder of the term ending Jan. 2, 2023. “With over 35 years of service in law enforcement and criminal justice education, Dr....
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Deer District music venue gets thumbs up from committee, heads to Common Council

A Milwaukee Common Council committee approved plans for a $50 million live music venue in the Deer District on Tuesday. According to our news partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee passed a zoning change allowing development of FPC Live’s proposed two-venue facility immediately south of Fiserv Forum.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpr.org

What happened to Wisconsin breweries during prohibition?

Every state is known for something. New York has Broadway. California has movie stars you’ll only see in Hollywood (or on Instagram). Maine is known for its lobster, and Iowa has corn. Here in Wisconsin, we’re known for a lot of products — including beer. It's the...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler

MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
WISCONSIN STATE
Badger Herald

The harm in splitting Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources

Tim Michels recently floated the idea of splitting Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources after his comments in a gubernatorial debate. The Republican candidate drew on complaints across the state regarding the agency’s priorities — specifically regarding the needs of business representatives and hunters. The argument for splitting...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Froedtert sues Tim Michels' campaign

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin hospital group, Froedtert Health, is suing the campaign of Tim Michels, candidate for governor. Froedtert alleges Michels webpage and advertisements infringed on Froedtert's trademark by using photos from an event where the Michels family announced a $15 million pledge to set up the Michels Rare Cancers Research Lab at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha files petition for order to raze building

WAUKESHA — The city of Waukesha filed a petition against Horizon West Condominium Homes Association on Friday in Waukesha County Circuit Court for an order to raze the Horizon West condo building. The 120-day deadline lapsed in September and this is the next step for the city to raze...
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy