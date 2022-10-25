ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, SC

FOX Carolina

Wanted man jumped from attic, fled in Rutherford Co, deputies say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a wanted man who jumped from an attic and fled from officials. Deputies said on Oct. 26, they attempted to serve an outstanding felony warrant at a home on Joe Taylor Road in Mooresboro. Upon arrival, they learned the suspect, 33-year-old Casey Ray Daniel Brooks, was inside the home.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Murder suspect arrested after Greenville County shooting

Jasmine Road hosted its annual Rooted in Love luncheon to raise money for survivors of human trafficking. Officials said a driver lost control before a crash claiming the life of a 2-year-old boy. Powerball jackpot jumps to $700 million. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the...
FOX Carolina

Escaped inmate from Cherokee Co. taken into custody in NC, deputies say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate who escaped from the detention center has been taken into custody early Wednesday morning. Deputies said Joshua Shoemaker escaped the detention center sometime between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Monday. According to the Sheriff’s...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Search is on for inmate that escaped an Upstate jail

The search is on for an inmate who escaped an Upstate jail. Rob Jones has more on that story. Authorities say, 25 year old Joshua Lee Shoemaker escaped the Cherokee County Detention Center sometime around 10 PM, Monday night.
wspa.com

Man charged with killing Spartanburg Co. deputy now in jail

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing a Spartanburg County deputy in June was booked into jail this past week after being released from the hospital. 63-year-old Duane Leslie Heard was booked into the York County Detention Center Thursday, October 20. He faces several charges, including murder, in the June 21 killing of Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

UPDATE: Dog attack victim’s lawyer speaks on progress difficulties

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We continue to investigate dogs running loose and attacking neighbors in the Upstate. Last month, we told you about dogs attacking a man named James Pittman, near Skyline Road, in the Spartanburg County part of Greer. Those dogs were impounded to check for rabies and returned. Read about that here.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Toddler killed in Pickens County crash

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said it has been called to the scene of a deadly crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:49 a.m. on Finley Road near Highway 135, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. According to the coroner, 2-year-old Ethan...
FOX Carolina

Former Greenville County Deputy faces Marijuana Charges

A fundraiser called "Bowling for the Blue" was held for Fallen Deputy Aldridge. Aldridge was killed in the line of duty. Proceeds go toward Aldridge's family. A man is arrested after shooting a woman in the head. Shooting happened during a domestic dispute. Gallegos-Ramirez faces charges including attempted murder.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials investigating ground shaking, usual noise near Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after reports came in about an unusual incident Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said residents near the city of Newberry felt the ground shake and heard a “loud explosive-type noise.” The sheriff’s office is investigating the source.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC

