Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Wanted man jumped from attic, fled in Rutherford Co, deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a wanted man who jumped from an attic and fled from officials. Deputies said on Oct. 26, they attempted to serve an outstanding felony warrant at a home on Joe Taylor Road in Mooresboro. Upon arrival, they learned the suspect, 33-year-old Casey Ray Daniel Brooks, was inside the home.
Cherokee Co. escaped inmate captured in NC
An inmate that escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center was captured Wednesday morning in North Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Murder suspect arrested after Greenville County shooting
Jasmine Road hosted its annual Rooted in Love luncheon to raise money for survivors of human trafficking. Officials said a driver lost control before a crash claiming the life of a 2-year-old boy. Powerball jackpot jumps to $700 million. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the...
‘A disturbing trend’: Cleveland County Sheriff reports 7 threats of violence made by students this school year
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office has reported what they're calling a 'disturbing trend' after they said at least seven threats of violence have been made by students this school year.
Dozens arrested as part of “Operation SC Sweep” for parole or probation violations
Dozens in the Upstate were arrested as part of "Operation SC Sweep," a statewide effort to take people into custody who have violated the terms of their parole or probation.
Inmate that escaped Upstate jail apprehended in North Carolina
The inmate that escaped an Upstate jail earlier this week, has now been apprehended. As we previously reported, Shoemaker escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center, Monday night.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County Sheriffs Office launches traffic safety unit, Piedmont community excited
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A new initiative with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to make the roads in one upstate community a lot safer. Community members in Piedmont, South Carolina say the city is growing and with that, more and more cars are on the roads. This has people getting more and more worried about traffic concerns.
FOX Carolina
Escaped inmate from Cherokee Co. taken into custody in NC, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate who escaped from the detention center has been taken into custody early Wednesday morning. Deputies said Joshua Shoemaker escaped the detention center sometime between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Monday. According to the Sheriff’s...
Search is on for inmate that escaped an Upstate jail
The search is on for an inmate who escaped an Upstate jail. Rob Jones has more on that story. Authorities say, 25 year old Joshua Lee Shoemaker escaped the Cherokee County Detention Center sometime around 10 PM, Monday night.
Sheriff: Toilet paper helped inmate escape Cherokee Co. jail
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man that escaped from jail late Monday night.
York County woman gave marijuana to juvenile: SLED
A York County woman has been charged with distributing marijuana to a juvenile, SC Law Enforcement Division announced.
wspa.com
Man charged with killing Spartanburg Co. deputy now in jail
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing a Spartanburg County deputy in June was booked into jail this past week after being released from the hospital. 63-year-old Duane Leslie Heard was booked into the York County Detention Center Thursday, October 20. He faces several charges, including murder, in the June 21 killing of Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge.
Three dead after separate collisions in the Upstate
Three people are dead following separate collisions across the Upstate Tuesday night. The first fatal collision occurred in Spartanburg County just before 6PM when the driver of a 2007 Chevy pickup collided with a 2015 Ford sedan.
FOX Carolina
UPDATE: Dog attack victim’s lawyer speaks on progress difficulties
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We continue to investigate dogs running loose and attacking neighbors in the Upstate. Last month, we told you about dogs attacking a man named James Pittman, near Skyline Road, in the Spartanburg County part of Greer. Those dogs were impounded to check for rabies and returned. Read about that here.
FOX Carolina
Toddler killed in Pickens County crash
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said it has been called to the scene of a deadly crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:49 a.m. on Finley Road near Highway 135, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. According to the coroner, 2-year-old Ethan...
FOX Carolina
Former Greenville County Deputy faces Marijuana Charges
A fundraiser called "Bowling for the Blue" was held for Fallen Deputy Aldridge. Aldridge was killed in the line of duty. Proceeds go toward Aldridge's family. A man is arrested after shooting a woman in the head. Shooting happened during a domestic dispute. Gallegos-Ramirez faces charges including attempted murder.
Former Greenville County Deputy arrested on drug charge
A former Greenville County Deputy is now behind bars on drug charges. SLED says, 22 year old Nicholas Craig Ison of Easley was arrested Friday for distributing marijuana. The arrest warrant says, Ison sold marijuana to a confidential informant.
FOX Carolina
Officials say Confederate flagpole along I-85 needs to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
FOX Carolina
Officials investigating ground shaking, usual noise near Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after reports came in about an unusual incident Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said residents near the city of Newberry felt the ground shake and heard a “loud explosive-type noise.” The sheriff’s office is investigating the source.
Man arrested following fatal crash in Spartanburg Co.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is responding to a crash Tuesday near Landrum.
Comments / 0