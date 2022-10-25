ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, NJ

News Transcript News Briefs, Oct. 26

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Oct. 5 at 3:50 p.m., employees of Knob Hill Country Lanes, 363 Route 33, Manalapan, reported that sometime during the overnight hours, unknown individuals entered the business and damaged an ATM machine. Patrolman Matthew Meyler took the report.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Four candidates will vie for two seats available on Cranbury Township Committee in November

CRANBURY – Four candidates are running for two, three-year term open seats on the Township Committee in the general election in November. Democratic candidates Lisa Knierim and current Mayor Barbara Rogers will face Republican candidates Committeewoman Evelyn Spann and Barbara Wright for the seats on the governing body on Nov. 8.
CRANBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
South Brunswick is financially committed to the expansion and renovation of the public library

The South Brunswick Township Council is financially committed to the expansion and renovation of the South Brunswick Public Library. With a unanimous vote, the Council approved a bond ordinance at a meeting on Oct. 25, which authorizes $3.01 million in bonds for the expansion and renovation of the public library at 110 Kingston Lane.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
West Windsor police blotter

A Fords man was charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled dangerous substance after he allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel of his car on Sept. 29. A police officer noticed his car was stopped and blocking the road on Alexander Road at Wallace Road. The man was also allegedly in possession of a bag of Xanax pills. He was processed and released.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
South Old Bridge Volunteer Fire Company celebrates 75 years

OLD BRIDGE – The South Old Bridge Volunteer Fire Company recognized all the hard work and dedication of its members as it celebrated its 75th anniversary. “We felt we should have a celebration like this so we can memorialize and remember the ones who made the South Old Bridge Volunteer Fire Company (SOBVFC) into what it is today,” Fire Chief Richard Dunn said.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hopewell resident: Under Peters-Manning, Chait leadership, property tax rates lowered for all township residents

Did you know that property tax information for every home in the Township is available on the Hopewell Township website?. I looked on the website the other day and learned something interesting. Both Republican candidates for Hopewell Township Committee will pay less in property taxes in 2022 than they paid in 2021. You can check for yourself — go to the Tax/Utility Bills section of the Township’s website and enter their names.
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
Six residents seeking seats on Marlboro K-8 Board of Education

MARLBORO — Six residents are seeking three three-year terms on the Marlboro K-8 School District Board of Education in the 2022 general election. Voting by mail has been underway for several weeks. Early in-person voting will take place from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6 at selected locations in Monmouth County (available to all residents of the county), or Marlboro residents may vote at their regular polling location in the township on Nov. 8.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hillsborough filmmaker wins award at International Film Festival Manhattan

HILLSBOROUGH – Hillsborough Township resident Tom Baldinger took home some gold at the recent International Film Festival Manhattan. The owner and creator of 624 Productions was honored with an Independent Achievement Award for helping produce both the feature film “Who’s Jenna…?,” and the music video for the song “Scoundrel” by the Hillsborough-based heavy metal band Nuse.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
