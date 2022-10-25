Read full article on original website
22 years in prison for murdering his mother and dumping her body in N.J.BLOCK WORK MEDIAMorristown, NJ
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Tomorrow, Oct. 25: TEDx Morristown, Drawing On Your Own CreativityMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Meet the Mendham Township Committee CandidatesMorristown MinuteMendham, NJ
News Transcript News Briefs, Oct. 26
The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Oct. 5 at 3:50 p.m., employees of Knob Hill Country Lanes, 363 Route 33, Manalapan, reported that sometime during the overnight hours, unknown individuals entered the business and damaged an ATM machine. Patrolman Matthew Meyler took the report.
Fasano runs unopposed for new governing body term in Freehold Township
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — An incumbent Republican member of the Township Committee in Freehold Township is running unopposed for a new three-year term on the governing body. Maureen Fasano, who is serving as Freehold Township’s mayor in 2022, is seeking a term that will run from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2025.
Four candidates will vie for two seats available on Cranbury Township Committee in November
CRANBURY – Four candidates are running for two, three-year term open seats on the Township Committee in the general election in November. Democratic candidates Lisa Knierim and current Mayor Barbara Rogers will face Republican candidates Committeewoman Evelyn Spann and Barbara Wright for the seats on the governing body on Nov. 8.
South Brunswick is financially committed to the expansion and renovation of the public library
The South Brunswick Township Council is financially committed to the expansion and renovation of the South Brunswick Public Library. With a unanimous vote, the Council approved a bond ordinance at a meeting on Oct. 25, which authorizes $3.01 million in bonds for the expansion and renovation of the public library at 110 Kingston Lane.
Three northern New Jersey residents arrested ‘casing’ vehicles in Marlboro
MARLBORO — Three residents of northern New Jersey were arrested by Marlboro police officers in the early morning hours of Oct. 22 and charged with attempted motor vehicle burglary, among other violations. In response to a request for information from the News Transcript, Marlboro Police Capt. Stephen Levy said...
Raiders outduel Pingry to win first Somerset County championship since 2015
Fresh off winning its first Skyland Conference championship in nine years earlier this month, the Hillsborough High School girls cross-country team added more gold to its 2022 ledger on Oct. 20 at the Somerset County Championships that were held at Pleasant Valley Park in Basking Ridge. Coach Richard Refi watched...
West Windsor police blotter
A Fords man was charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled dangerous substance after he allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel of his car on Sept. 29. A police officer noticed his car was stopped and blocking the road on Alexander Road at Wallace Road. The man was also allegedly in possession of a bag of Xanax pills. He was processed and released.
Former state senator supports Britting, Ciccarelli for Hillsborough Township Committee
I am writing today to endorse Bob Britting and John Ciccarelli in this year’s Township Committee election on Nov. 8. Having served in public office for over 38 years, I know what it takes to be an effective public servant. I believe both Bob and John bring professional and valuable experience to the Township Committee.
South Old Bridge Volunteer Fire Company celebrates 75 years
OLD BRIDGE – The South Old Bridge Volunteer Fire Company recognized all the hard work and dedication of its members as it celebrated its 75th anniversary. “We felt we should have a celebration like this so we can memorialize and remember the ones who made the South Old Bridge Volunteer Fire Company (SOBVFC) into what it is today,” Fire Chief Richard Dunn said.
Two candidates will vie for South Brunswick mayoral term in November
South Brunswick – Township voters will decide between two candidates in the race for a four-year mayoral term. Incumbent Democratic Mayor Charles Carley faces Republican challenger Michael Havardansky in the general election on Nov. 8. Polls open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Charles Carley has lived in South...
Hopewell resident: Under Peters-Manning, Chait leadership, property tax rates lowered for all township residents
Did you know that property tax information for every home in the Township is available on the Hopewell Township website?. I looked on the website the other day and learned something interesting. Both Republican candidates for Hopewell Township Committee will pay less in property taxes in 2022 than they paid in 2021. You can check for yourself — go to the Tax/Utility Bills section of the Township’s website and enter their names.
Four candidates will vie for three, three-year seats available on the Woodbridge BOE in November
WOODBRIDGE – Four candidates, including three incumbents, will vie for the three, three-year seats available on the Woodbridge Board of Education during the general election in November. Incumbents Akshar “AJ” Sidana, who is seeking his third term, Jonathan Triebwasser and Joseph Velez will face newcomer Thomas E. Maras....
Hopewell Township opens ‘Do-not-solicit’ registry for property owners, residents wanting relief from solicitors
A do-not-solicit registry is up and running to help Hopewell Township residents and business owners seek relief from solicitors. Any residents or business owners can sign up to be placed on the Do-Not-Solicit registry by filling out an application and delivering it to the Township Clerk’s Office. The registry...
Applicant seeks use variance to place two businesses on Marlboro property
MARLBORO — Testimony regarding an applicant’s proposal to construct a self-storage building and a flex space warehouse at 142 Amboy Road is expected to continue on Nov. 8 before the Marlboro Zoning Board of Adjustment. The application filed by 142 Amboy Road was heard during the board’s Oct....
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza confirmed in Ocean County non-poultry flock
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the New Jersey Department of Agriculture (NJDA) has confirmed a new Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in an Ocean County backyard flock (non-poultry) as classified by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH). The...
Six residents seeking seats on Marlboro K-8 Board of Education
MARLBORO — Six residents are seeking three three-year terms on the Marlboro K-8 School District Board of Education in the 2022 general election. Voting by mail has been underway for several weeks. Early in-person voting will take place from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6 at selected locations in Monmouth County (available to all residents of the county), or Marlboro residents may vote at their regular polling location in the township on Nov. 8.
Hillsborough filmmaker wins award at International Film Festival Manhattan
HILLSBOROUGH – Hillsborough Township resident Tom Baldinger took home some gold at the recent International Film Festival Manhattan. The owner and creator of 624 Productions was honored with an Independent Achievement Award for helping produce both the feature film “Who’s Jenna…?,” and the music video for the song “Scoundrel” by the Hillsborough-based heavy metal band Nuse.
One driver suffers ‘severe, life-threating’ head injury in two-car crash in West Windsor
A two-car crash on the Quakerbridge Road overpass on Route 1 has sent one driver to the hospital with a severe, life-threatening head injury, according to the West Windsor Police Department. A driver lost control of the vehicle while exiting off the ramp from Route 1 North to Quakerbridge Road...
Former Gov. James Florio was a conservation trailblazer in New Jersey
The pristine wilderness of the New Jersey Pine Barrens may seem worlds apart from the state’s polluted industrial sites in need of cleanup and restoration. But one thing they had in common was James Florio in their corner. Florio – a former New Jersey governor, U.S. congressman, state assemblyman...
Serious head-on crash traps passenger, injures both drivers in West Windsor
An alleged drunk driver caused a head-on collision on Old Trenton Road near Colt Circle, which sent three people to the hospital, according to the West Windsor Police Department. When police arrived at the crash reported at 3:17 p.m. on Oct. 21, officers found a 2015 Ram Promaster van and...
