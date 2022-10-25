Did you know that property tax information for every home in the Township is available on the Hopewell Township website?. I looked on the website the other day and learned something interesting. Both Republican candidates for Hopewell Township Committee will pay less in property taxes in 2022 than they paid in 2021. You can check for yourself — go to the Tax/Utility Bills section of the Township’s website and enter their names.

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO