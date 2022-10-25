ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

Man shot during carjacking near U of M Park Avenue campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot during a carjacking near the University of Memphis Park Avenue campus. MPD said officers responded to a shooting at Getwell Rd. and Rhodes Ave. about 2:40 p.m. Thursday, near the southwest corner of the U of M Park Avenue campus. They found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Man critically injured after Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is critically injured after he was shot in Binghampton Wednesday night. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the shooting in the 300 block of Scott Street around 9 p.m. The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis apartment complex shooting leaves teen boy dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenage boy is dead after he was shot at an apartment complex in Memphis Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at 2335 Pendleton St. The boy was found dead inside an apartment. According to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Lockdown at Methodist South Hospital lifted after domestic dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The lockdown at Methodist South Hospital in the Whitehaven area is now lifted after Memphis police officers were called to the scene Thursday morning regarding an “armed party” call, according to Memphis Police Department. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare issued a statement saying there was...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Man in critical condition after shooting at northeast Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a shooting Wednesday morning at a northeast Memphis gas station. The Citgo gas station in the 1500 block of Sycamore View Rd. at Shelby Oaks Dr. was blocked off with crime scene tape after the shooting Oct. 26, 2022. MPD officers said they responded to the shooting about 5:25 a.m.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after shooting on Sycamore View

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot in Northeast Memphis early Wednesday, police say. At 5:25 am, police responded to the shooting at the Citgo gas station located on the corner of Sycamore View and Shelby Oaks. One person was found shot and was taken to Regional One in critical condition. No arrests have been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

3 men charged in armed carjacking near Downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were arrested after an armed carjacking near downtown Memphis. The carjacking happened Oct. 18 in the 700 block of Hastings, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The victim told police he parked his vehicle and met a friend known as “Chuck” in the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Central BBQ opens doors in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The newest Central BBQ location has opened its doors. Their first location in Southaven opened Thursday at Silo Square off of Getwell Road. It’s their seventh location and first in Mississippi.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Man found in burning car in Millington identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man who was found dead inside a burning car in Millington last month was identified Wednesday. On September, 29, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews found the victim inside a burning car at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. SCSO said the victim was identified by the […]
MILLINGTON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Fight lands Memphis middle schooler in cast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We hear about students getting injured and suspended in school fights on a regular basis, but for one Memphis family, a fight landed one middle schooler in a cast. On Monday afternoon, Deandra Marrero said she went to pick up her 12-year-old son, Kevandreus, from Chickasaw...
MEMPHIS, TN
