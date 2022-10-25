Read full article on original website
Man shot during carjacking near U of M Park Avenue campus
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot during a carjacking near the University of Memphis Park Avenue campus. MPD said officers responded to a shooting at Getwell Rd. and Rhodes Ave. about 2:40 p.m. Thursday, near the southwest corner of the U of M Park Avenue campus. They found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Man critically injured after Binghampton shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is critically injured after he was shot in Binghampton Wednesday night. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the shooting in the 300 block of Scott Street around 9 p.m. The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
localmemphis.com
Memphis apartment complex shooting leaves teen boy dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenage boy is dead after he was shot at an apartment complex in Memphis Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at 2335 Pendleton St. The boy was found dead inside an apartment. According to...
Methodist South placed on brief lockdown due to domestic dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist South Hospital was placed on lockdown Thursday, Oct. 27 around 4:30 a.m. after an armed man was located on the property. Memphis Police Officers responded to the incident, which was called in as an armed party on the premises. Methodist Le Bonheur said the incident...
actionnews5.com
Lockdown at Methodist South Hospital lifted after domestic dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The lockdown at Methodist South Hospital in the Whitehaven area is now lifted after Memphis police officers were called to the scene Thursday morning regarding an “armed party” call, according to Memphis Police Department. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare issued a statement saying there was...
$30K in liquor stolen from Memphis store in 6 minutes, owner says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the second time in six months, the owner of a local liquor store is out thousands after thieves smashed their way into the store and took off with cases of stolen alcohol. The owner of the Stellar Cellar Wine & Spirits in Cordova told FOX13...
3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident in Frayser on Wednesday. The Officials reported the crash happened on Thomas Street and Whitney Avenue, involving two vehicles at around 12:30 a.m.
Burglar in stolen Infiniti uses sledgehammer to try and break into liquor store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man in a stolen Infiniti used a sledgehammer to try to break into a Memphis liquor store early Monday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said two black Infinitis pulled up to a liquor store on Getwell around 1:30 a.m. on October...
localmemphis.com
Man in critical condition after shooting at northeast Memphis gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a shooting Wednesday morning at a northeast Memphis gas station. The Citgo gas station in the 1500 block of Sycamore View Rd. at Shelby Oaks Dr. was blocked off with crime scene tape after the shooting Oct. 26, 2022. MPD officers said they responded to the shooting about 5:25 a.m.
Memphis Police looking for man in armed carjacking near businesses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old man is suspected of firing a shot at a driver during an early morning carjacking over the weekend near businesses in southeast Memphis. On Wednesday morning, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) posted on Facebook about the encounter. Police said the carjacking suspect, identified only...
One critical after shooting on Sycamore View
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot in Northeast Memphis early Wednesday, police say. At 5:25 am, police responded to the shooting at the Citgo gas station located on the corner of Sycamore View and Shelby Oaks. One person was found shot and was taken to Regional One in critical condition. No arrests have been […]
Man, woman critically injured in I-240 crash, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and a woman were rushed to the hospital after a crash on a Memphis interstate Tuesday night, according to Memphis Police. The crash shut down westbound traffic on I-240 near the Millbranch Road exit for about 30 minutes, according to TDOT. One of the...
3 men charged in armed carjacking near Downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were arrested after an armed carjacking near downtown Memphis. The carjacking happened Oct. 18 in the 700 block of Hastings, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The victim told police he parked his vehicle and met a friend known as “Chuck” in the...
actionnews5.com
Central BBQ opens doors in Southaven
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The newest Central BBQ location has opened its doors. Their first location in Southaven opened Thursday at Silo Square off of Getwell Road. It’s their seventh location and first in Mississippi.
WLBT
Neighbors shocked by new details in death of missing neighbor found buried in flowerbed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have come to light in the death investigation of a Memphis woman from earlier this year following a horrifying discovery in a Crosstown backyard. The body of 83-year-old Rebecca Seay was found buried in a shallow grave beneath her flower bed. The discovery was...
Man found in burning car in Millington identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man who was found dead inside a burning car in Millington last month was identified Wednesday. On September, 29, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews found the victim inside a burning car at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. SCSO said the victim was identified by the […]
2 People Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday night. The officials stated that the crash happened on Interstate 240 near the Millbranch Road exit at around 7 p.m.
Gunman tries to shoot man after crash on Lamar, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car crash led to frightening moments for a man and woman Sunday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the crash happened on Lamar Avenue near Pearson Road on October 23 around 1 p.m. A woman in one car started recording the...
Man allegedly shot at coworker after chasing him down I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting at his coworker near a Memphis interstate following an argument. The incident happened Aug. 27, when a man reported he had been involved in an argument with his coworker about vehicles during a lunch break. According to an affidavit,...
Fight lands Memphis middle schooler in cast
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We hear about students getting injured and suspended in school fights on a regular basis, but for one Memphis family, a fight landed one middle schooler in a cast. On Monday afternoon, Deandra Marrero said she went to pick up her 12-year-old son, Kevandreus, from Chickasaw...
WATN Local Memphis
