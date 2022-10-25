MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot during a carjacking near the University of Memphis Park Avenue campus. MPD said officers responded to a shooting at Getwell Rd. and Rhodes Ave. about 2:40 p.m. Thursday, near the southwest corner of the U of M Park Avenue campus. They found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

