wtvy.com
Three Habitat houses hope to be finished for the holidays
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity is working on three big projects to help families in the community. Two of these are home renovations in Dothan. The other is building a new house in Ozark. The social club working with Habitat, called Krewe of Kolosee, is completely...
wdhn.com
Level Plains council works to remove public “eyesores”
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WDHN)—In the coming weeks, the city of Level Plains is expected to enact an ordinance regarding nuisance, abandoned, and unsafe properties. The objective is to clean up eyesores outside residential and business properties. WDHNs Mike Gurspan has details:. Level Plains Councilman Peter Willingham says clean up...
wtvy.com
Mark Culver’s remarkable career ends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “I truly believe me being here today is a God thing,” is how Mark Culver describes his 36 years on the Houston County Commission. His is perhaps the most impressive political career in county history having been elected nine consecutive times, the first when Ronald Reagan was President.
wtvy.com
News 4 counts down to Miracle on Foster kickoff with area schools
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We’re just five days away from our Miracle on Foster kickoff with schools across the Wiregrass. Schools have one month to collect non-perishable goods to donate to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank. News 4 gives a prize to the class who donates the most. Mulkey...
wdhn.com
Houston Co. Commission pitches in towards new SARCOA facility
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The ball is rolling for SARCOA to build a new facility right next to the current one. Over the past few years, the number of seniors that SARCOA provides for has grown tremendously, so the Area Agency on Aging is outgrowing its current space. The...
WSFA
Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two Dothan city school board members are seeking for a further investigation into Friday’s incident on the field at Rip Hewes Stadium when Dothan head football coach Jed Kennedy was shown on video shoving a volunteer assistant coach to the ground. The Wednesday press conference...
wtvy.com
Theft charge facing former Gordon, Alabama mayor dismissed
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A theft charge facing former Gordon, Alabama mayor Elbert Melton has been dismissed. He had been accused of stealing $1,700 from the Gordon Senior Citizens Center to purchase a vehicle for his son, according to previous WTVY reports. The bank returned the check he wrote...
wtvy.com
2022 Run the Circle maps unveiled
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The race maps for the 4th Run the Circle event, also known as the Dothan Running Festival, have been unveiled. Runners are set for an exciting two days of races set for Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30. Saturday’s festivities will get underway with the...
wtvy.com
Daleville City Schools Board of Education searches for new superintendent
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville City Schools’ Board of Education is in search of a new superintendent. Current superintendent, Dr. Lisa Stamps, announced last week that she will be resigning at the end of 2022. Beginning November 10, Dr. Stamps will serve as an adviser to the board until...
wtvy.com
Blowback over controversial punishment of DHS coach
Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones are holding a press conference on Wednesday regarding the suspension of Dothan Wolves football coach Jed Kennedy. Tri State Community Orchestra. Updated: 1 hour ago. TCO's Halloween Spooktacular concert will be held at the Cultural Arts Center in Dothan on...
wtvy.com
Culver and Sinquefield conclude Houston County commission terms
City demolishes 60 year old water tower on Boll Weevil Circle. Since the new tower holds three times the water as the old it was time for the original Enterprise water tower to be torn down. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dothan Animal Shelter's Melissa Gideon joins NEWS 4 for Live...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass women to compete in 2022 Miss Troy University pageant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Eight Troy University students will compete in the 50th Miss Troy University Pageant on Saturday, Oct. 29. The pageant will begin at 5 p.m. in the Claudia Crosby Theater on the Troy Campus. Admission is $5 for students and $10 for the general public. The winner...
Troy Messenger
Troy City Councils reappoints municipal judge
At the Oct. 25 Troy City Council Meeting, the council reappointed Judge Matthew Baker as the city’s municipal court judge. Baker has served as the city’s municipal judge since 2016 and his reappointment is for another two-year term to serve as the city’s municipal judge. “I know...
wtvy.com
Enterprise seeking award nominations for Veterans Day tribute
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Progress is preparing for a day of tribute and celebration in honor of local veterans on Friday, November 11. Enterprise will hold Veterans Day activities which include a 5 p.m. wreath laying at the Wall of Freedom in Johnny Henderson Family Park and a 6 p.m. Remembrance Ceremony at the Enterprise Civic Center.
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wtvy.com
One dead at Ashford peanut mill
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed on Tuesday. The victim, believed to be a man, was struck by a tractor at a peanut mill in Ashford. It is not immediately clear if the victim worked at the mill.
wtvy.com
Enterprise’s original water tower demolished
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Progress continues to grow and sometimes that means big changes; more specifically 1.5 million gallons big. Since the new tower holds three times the water as the old it was time for the original Enterprise water tower to be torn down. That is...
wtvy.com
Deer trapped in sewer rescued by Troy Fire Department
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Fire Department released a video Thursday of a not-so-ordinary night rescue. According to the fire department, the C-shift was called to rescue a deer who had become trapped in a sewer. A post on the department’s Facebook page showed the deer stuck in the...
wtvy.com
Bright Athlete: Salma Araghi
Beginning November 10, Dr. Stamps will serve as an adviser to the board until her official resignation at the end of December. According to Alabama legal code, the school board must appoint an interim superintendent so there is no gap in the position. Over at the Fairgrounds, it’s all coming...
wtvy.com
Ozark City Schools delay buses
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark City Schools may be experiencing bus delays due to the rise in flu cases. In a Facebook post, Ozark City Schools said that buses may be delayed or running double routes for the next few days. They thank everyone for their patience and understanding as...
