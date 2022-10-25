Read full article on original website
Official: 2021 Colorado wildfire losses surpass $2 billion
DENVER (AP) — A wildfire that destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and businesses in suburban Denver last winter caused more than $2 billion in losses, making it by far the costliest in Colorado history, the state insurance commissioner said. Commissioner Michael Conway provided the updated estimate last week during a...
Key Center's Melissa Walker named 2022 Legislative Advocate of the Year
The Key Training Center is proud to announce Executive Director Melissa Walker was named 2022 Legislative Advocate of the Year by the Florida Association of Rehabilitation Facilities (Florida ARF). The Legislative Advocate of the Year Award is given to an individual whose dedication and advocacy resulted in meaningful changes in...
Tennessee man violently arrested claims racial profiling
SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man whose violent arrest for alleged traffic violations is under investigation by state police said Monday that he was stopped because he was a young Black man driving a nice car. Brandon Calloway and some of his family members spoke with an Associated...
Texas police: Uvalde officers' probe to be over by year-end
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A criminal investigation looking into the hesitant police response to the Uvalde school massacre that killed 19 children and two teachers will be finished by the end of the year, Texas' state police chief said Thursday. Col. Steve McCraw, the head of the Texas Department...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man was convicted Wednesday of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade, wrapping up a trial in which he defended himself with bizarre legal theories and erratic outbursts. It took the jury a...
