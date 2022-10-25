Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Anderson County Sheriffs Office launches traffic safety unit, Piedmont community excited
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A new initiative with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to make the roads in one upstate community a lot safer. Community members in Piedmont, South Carolina say the city is growing and with that, more and more cars are on the roads. This has people getting more and more worried about traffic concerns.
thejournalonline.com
Anderson Drive Fatality
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a single vehicle accident Monday afternoon in which one person was killed and another injured. It happened on Anderson Drive near Walton Drive in Williamston. A pickup truck left the roadway and struck a mailbox before hitting a concrete culvert and utility pole. The driver was rushed to the hospital and a passenger was killed. Williamston and West Pelzer firefighters responded and had to extricate one person from the wreckage. State troopers and Williamston police officers also responded along with Medshore and a QRV. (Photo by David Rogers)
Upstate firefighters say house fires are worsening from new construction materials
Fire departments are busiest in the colder months and as that time of year is approaching here in the Upstate, local firefighters said house fires are getting more dangerous and more common.
Three dead after separate collisions in the Upstate
Three people are dead following separate collisions across the Upstate Tuesday night. The first fatal collision occurred in Spartanburg County just before 6PM when the driver of a 2007 Chevy pickup collided with a 2015 Ford sedan.
NE Ga police blotter: suspicious man leads to school lockdown, shooting victim identified
A man from Martin is arrested in Franklin County, accused of the suspicious behavior that led to this week’s lockdown at Carnesville Elementary School: charges against 58 year-old Daryl Davis were leveled after he came up on the campus of the school wearing a hooded mask. Charges include Interference with the Operation of a School.
Nighttime homeless shelter to close in Spartanburg
City Leaders in Spartanburg have decided to close a nighttime homeless shelter.
FOX Carolina
Controversy over Upstate water tower
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
thejournalonline.com
Boo in the Park
A large crowd attended Boo in the Park held in Williamston’s Mineral Spring Park Saturday. Businesses and organizations joined the Town of Williamston in hosting the annual fall community event which included free candy stations, a costume contest and other fun activities. Co-organizer Dianne Lollis said, “It was one of the best ever.” (Photo by Jack Ellenburg)
FOX Carolina
Officials say Confederate flagpole along I-85 needs to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
FOX Carolina
Officials investigating ground shaking, usual noise near Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after reports came in about an unusual incident Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said residents near the city of Newberry felt the ground shake and heard a “loud explosive-type noise.” The sheriff’s office is investigating the source.
Pedestrian hit, killed along U.S. 25 near Travelers Rest
A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night along U.S. 25 in northern Greenville County.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
One dead, one arrested after tragic accident on Hwy. 14 in Landrum
Mill Spring man charged with DUI after fatal collision. LANDRUM––On Tuesday at approximately 5:50 p.m., Landrum Fire Department and Gowensville Fire Department were dispatched to a two-car collision that ended in one arrest and resulted in one fatality. The accident occurred along Highway 14 in Landrum. Ronald Edward...
Man accused of hiding meth in car’s floorboard in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested in Anderson County after deputies found crystal meth in the passenger seat floorboard of a car. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Cody Sherman with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking methamphetamine. According to deputies, two men in a blue Ford Mustang […]
hhsrampage.com
The Bridge to Mauldin’s Terabithia
Many of you have heard on the news or have seen the ongoing construction of the new pedestrian bridge as you drive down I-385 through Mauldin. According to the cityofmauldin.org, “Construction is officially underway on the pedestrian bridge in Mauldin that will extend over the six lanes of Interstate 385 near the Bridges Road exit and connect to the new BridgeWay Station development. The bridge project is slated to be completed later this year.” There will be a variety of places to see and go to such as entertainment, offices, apartments, workspaces, and even dining. Since Mauldin, South Carolina is a small city in Greenville and there has never really been “the center of Mauldin,” this new attachment should bring an uprising in population and popularity for Mauldin. Check out cityofmauldin.org to see photos of the property and how it will look when it’s completed.
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened after 11:30 p.m. on Durbin Road near Park Road. Troopers said a 2002 BMW was traveling north when it went off the left side of the road, hit an […]
Man charged after shooting at Anderson Co. gas station
A man has been charged in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon at an Anderson County gas station.
WYFF4.com
Victim arrested, charged in Anderson County gas station shooting, deputies say
A man who was one of two victims in a shooting at an Upstate gas station has been arrested and charged, deputies said Tuesday. Shale Remien, with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, said in a release that Latrenton Greenlee, 30, faces charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson Co. crash
One person died and another was critically injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Anderson County.
Upstate woman ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs charged with trafficking meth
An upstate woman who was 'viciously' attacked by dogs earlier this year has been arrested.
Man dies in Greenville motorcycle crash
A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Greenville.
