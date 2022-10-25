ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, SC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thejournalonline.com

Anderson Drive Fatality

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a single vehicle accident Monday afternoon in which one person was killed and another injured. It happened on Anderson Drive near Walton Drive in Williamston. A pickup truck left the roadway and struck a mailbox before hitting a concrete culvert and utility pole. The driver was rushed to the hospital and a passenger was killed. Williamston and West Pelzer firefighters responded and had to extricate one person from the wreckage. State troopers and Williamston police officers also responded along with Medshore and a QRV. (Photo by David Rogers)
WILLIAMSTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Controversy over Upstate water tower

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
PICKENS, SC
thejournalonline.com

Boo in the Park

A large crowd attended Boo in the Park held in Williamston’s Mineral Spring Park Saturday. Businesses and organizations joined the Town of Williamston in hosting the annual fall community event which included free candy stations, a costume contest and other fun activities. Co-organizer Dianne Lollis said, “It was one of the best ever.” (Photo by Jack Ellenburg)
WILLIAMSTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials investigating ground shaking, usual noise near Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after reports came in about an unusual incident Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said residents near the city of Newberry felt the ground shake and heard a “loud explosive-type noise.” The sheriff’s office is investigating the source.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

One dead, one arrested after tragic accident on Hwy. 14 in Landrum

Mill Spring man charged with DUI after fatal collision. LANDRUM––On Tuesday at approximately 5:50 p.m., Landrum Fire Department and Gowensville Fire Department were dispatched to a two-car collision that ended in one arrest and resulted in one fatality. The accident occurred along Highway 14 in Landrum. Ronald Edward...
LANDRUM, SC
hhsrampage.com

The Bridge to Mauldin’s Terabithia

Many of you have heard on the news or have seen the ongoing construction of the new pedestrian bridge as you drive down I-385 through Mauldin. According to the cityofmauldin.org, “Construction is officially underway on the pedestrian bridge in Mauldin that will extend over the six lanes of Interstate 385 near the Bridges Road exit and connect to the new BridgeWay Station development. The bridge project is slated to be completed later this year.” There will be a variety of places to see and go to such as entertainment, offices, apartments, workspaces, and even dining. Since Mauldin, South Carolina is a small city in Greenville and there has never really been “the center of Mauldin,” this new attachment should bring an uprising in population and popularity for Mauldin. Check out cityofmauldin.org to see photos of the property and how it will look when it’s completed.
MAULDIN, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened after 11:30 p.m. on Durbin Road near Park Road. Troopers said a 2002 BMW was traveling north when it went off the left side of the road, hit an […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy