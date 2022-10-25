Read full article on original website
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
southfloridareporter.com
Texas vs. Florida: Which State Is Better To Live In?
Texas and Florida have both become top-rated destinations for those who are looking for a new home. Both states have their own unique attributes, but they also have quite a few similarities that you might not even consider. If you are considering making a move and want to know a bit more about each state, keep reading to see whether Texas or Florida is the better place to go.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Florida Finds: Micanopy
Anyone who’s been there knows that Micanopy, the small Alachua County town located at the intersection of highways 441 and 234 on the outskirts of Gainesville, is enchanting. Some call it the town that time forgot. Plenty to do and plenty to see and for those who are interested,...
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month stimulus payment is coming for FloridaVladimir Solomianyi/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The new announcement will bring great relief of $2,900 per month to many Florida residents who are facing difficulties in surviving in this rising inflation.
Bay News 9
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
3 big money-winning Powerball tickets sold in Florida in Wednesday night’s drawing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — No one took home the big jackpot in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but three people in Florida woke up richer. Florida Lottery’s website shows that three people matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Monday’s numbers were 18, 23, 35, 45 and 54 with 16 as the Powerball.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident
OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
Will home prices rise or fall in your community? See the forecast
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida’s slowing housing market is seeing price cuts -- but don’t expect home prices to fall dramatically this year. Read: Recall alert:...
Jacksonville attorney discusses what Amendment 2 means for you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every 20 years a new Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) is formed to consider changes to Florida's constitution presented by the people. Hank Coxe, a Jacksonville attorney, was appointed to the most recent commission in 2017-2018. He was honored having seen the previous work of the commission.
westorlandonews.com
Duke Energy Florida Files to Refund Customers Annually
Duke Energy Florida is proposing to pass on $56 million dollars of corporate tax savings annually to customers as a refund to customers. “We understand our customers need some relief, and this is an opportunity for Duke Energy to pass tax savings to our customers,” said Duke Energy Florida State President Melissa Seixas. “We will continue to look for creative solutions to provide relief and focus our efforts to deliver the best possible service.”
Florida Residents Have Until May 23 To Get a Real ID
The U.S. Government REAL ID program became effective on May 11, 2008. Since then, Florida residents have been getting driver's licenses with the REAL ID sign, a star in the upper right-hand corner. This can be seen in the examples below:
mainstreetdailynews.com
Florida agriculture takes $1.56 billion hit
The aftermath of Hurricane Ian still lingers throughout the state of Florida. University of Florida economists predict a potential loss of the combination of seasonal crops, livestock, nursery, and aquaculture products valued between $787 million and $1.56 billion. . The estimate for production losses or expected revenue changes is until the...
Florida teen captures 28 Burmese pythons, gets top prize
A 19-year-old South Florida man captured 28 Burmese pythons during a 10-day competition that was created to increase awareness about the threats the invasive snakes pose to the state's ecology.
10 "Bugs" in Florida You Should Always Avoid
Florida is full of creatures, many of them loveable like the manatees and Key West deer, but others--well, loveable probably isn't the word you'd use for them. Regardless of your personal word choice, there's no denying that it's the time of the year when a lot of our unfriendly critters are coming out to play--coincidently the same time we want to be outside playing too! If you want to know which Florida bugs and bug-like small animals you should be avoiding this season, then this short list may help you get a head start.
Palm Beach Post Editorial Board on Florida Governor's race: Forward with Charlie Crist
Political debates seldom settle matters of logic, as they pretend. The televised spectacles unfold more like coliseum sport, with some of us rooting for the incumbent lion and some, the gladiator. Monday's confrontation between Gov. Ron DeSantis and former governor and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist was no different. So much...
Florida Woman Claims $10,000,000 Powerball Double Play Win After 7-Eleven Stop
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Florida Lottery announced that Laura Barnes, 55, of St. Petersburg, claimed a $10 million prize from the POWERBALL® with Double Play® Draw game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball number
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: USPS vehicle likely carrying midterm ballots destroyed in fire
A U.S. Postal Service vehicle that may have been carrying absentee ballots for midterm elections in Georgia became engulfed in flames and was destroyed on Monday. According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, the fire destroyed both the vehicle and “a lot of U.S. Mail.”. “A vehicle fire...
Florida turns from purple to red, as more and more republicans register to vote
Experts say Florida is no longer a battleground state as more registered Republican voters move to the state.
A Methodist church marker in what was once NewnansvilleEbyabe on Wikimediacommons. Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.
10NEWS
Where is the luckiest place to buy a Powerball ticket?
Four Powerball winners have been from Florida since 2013. And, one Publix in Miami has had nine Powerball winners.
WESH
Florida law enforcement seeking help solving 1974 cold-case homicide
CROSS CITY, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are seeking help solving the 1974 cold-case homicide of 24-year-old James Norris. Investigators believe people living in Citrus County, Panama City and Miami may have information that could help solve this case. Officials say Norris traveled to Miami from...
