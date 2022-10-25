Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Eleven Warriors
Dallas Cowboys Trade for Johnathan Hankins, Add Kendall Sheffield to Practice Squad
The Dallas Cowboys added two Buckeyes on Tuesday. The Cowboys made a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for Johnathan Hankins, sending a pair of late-round draft picks in exchange for the former Ohio State defensive tackle. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are also signing former Ohio...
Where the Bears are currently slated to pick in the 1st round of 2023 NFL draft
The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-4 through the first seven games of the 2022 NFL season, where it’s certainly been rocky at times to kick off the Ryan Poles/Matt Eberflus era. But that was to be expected. While there are still 10 games to be played, it’s hard...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tennessee Titans Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver Off Chiefs' Practice Squad
Chris Conley's tour of the AFC continues. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Tennessee Titans are signing Conley off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad on Tuesday. That means Conley, a former third-round draft pick by the Chiefs in 2015, will play for a third different AFC ...
NFL trade deadline 2022: Latest Eagles rumors | Pass rush help? Trade bait?
UPDATE (5:13 p.m.): The Eagles traded for Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn. Read more about that here. If you’re Howie Roseman, general manager of the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles, you do it by working the phones ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports “Chicago’s Robert...
NBC Connecticut
Eagles Pull Off Blockbuster Trade for Robert Quinn
Eagles pull off blockbuster trade to bolster pass rush originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles are 6-0 but they’re not resting. They’re loading up for a Super Bowl run. A few days before next Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Eagles have pulled off a blockbuster trade with...
Bears Week 8 injury report: Larry Borom, Armon Watts DNP Thursday
RT Larry Borom (concussion) DT Armon Watts (personal) Matt Eberflus told reporters on Wednesday that Lucas Patrick would land on injured reserve, and that’s what happened on Thursday. Patrick suffered a toe injury in Monday night’s win against the Patriots. Larry Borom is in concussion protocol, and he’s missed both practices this week. It’s another brutal blow to the offensive line, who are already down Cody Whitehair and now Patrick and Borom. Armon Watts also missed practice for a personal reason.
