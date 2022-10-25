Rapid Deployment Solutions and M-Files Announce Sponsorship of the 2022 Special Olympics Florida Race for Inclusion – Miami

RICHMOND, Va., Oct 28, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cintas Corporation Location #391 (Portsmouth, Va.) is one of 37 current participants in the STAR program of public/private sector worksites to achieve and retain this recognition in Virginia. This facility provides uniform programs and provides facility services such as; entrance mats, restroom cleaning, and restroom supplies for businesses in the greater Hampton Roads area. 141 employees work at a 100,000-square-foot facility that began production under the Cintas name in 2002.

