Meet Sensi! She’s the Heart of the Rockies Radio Pet of the Week!. Sensi is a 13-year-old Rottweiler/Shepherd mix who was found at an abandoned campsite in Salida. She is an incredibly sweet and mellow senior dog who is hoping to find a wonderful family to live out her golden years in. Sensi is a bit overweight and is working on taking short walks throughout the day to get in better shape. She is looking for a calm home.

SALIDA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO