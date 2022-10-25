Read full article on original website
Ballot Returns Continue to Trend Up in Chaffee County
Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell is reporting that as of October 26th, a total of 2,146 ballots have been returned. Ballot returns continue to trend upwards this mid-term election. At this time in 2018 only 1,300 ballots had been returned to the clerk’s office. The Salida vote center is...
Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday, October 27th
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through tonight. Accumulating snow is expected over the mountains. 4 to 6 inches will be possible above 8,000 feet. Snow levels could drop to 6,000 feet with only a dusting expected on grassy areas. Plan on hazardous driving conditions over mountain passes. Salida...
Tuesday, October 25th Weather
A quick moving storm system will bring light snow accumulations tonight above 8,500 feet. Snow levels will drop to 8,000 feet tomorrow. The chance of precipitation moves out Thursday night, but cold temperatures remain. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 57. Look for an overnight low of...
Ark-Valley Humane Society Hosting ‘Paws for Thanks’ Open House November 6th
You’re invited to the Ark-Valley Humane Society’s “Paws for Thanks” open house on November 6th. Board members and staff will be giving guided tours, and refreshments will be served. Gifts will also be available to purchase to benefit AVHS. Amber Vanleuken, Executive Director of the Ark-Valley...
Pet of the Week: Sensi
Meet Sensi! She’s the Heart of the Rockies Radio Pet of the Week!. Sensi is a 13-year-old Rottweiler/Shepherd mix who was found at an abandoned campsite in Salida. She is an incredibly sweet and mellow senior dog who is hoping to find a wonderful family to live out her golden years in. Sensi is a bit overweight and is working on taking short walks throughout the day to get in better shape. She is looking for a calm home.
