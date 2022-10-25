Read full article on original website
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
PHOTOS: Middletown South shuts down Donovan Catholic to clinch top seed in state playoffs
Junior quarterback/defensive back/kicker Jake Czwakiel ran for a touchdown, intercepted a pass, and kicked a 37-yard field goal, and the Middletown South defense turned in a stout performance to lead the Eagles, ranked No. 5 in the Shore Sports Network Top 10, to an impressive 17-6 American Division road victory over No. 4 Donovan Catholic.
Boys Soccer – CBA Cements No. 1 Spot in Shore Sports Network Top 10
This is the first Top 10 since the end of the Shore Conference Tournament and last before the NJSIAA Tournament, which means the next time there is a new set of rankings, there are teams on this week’s list whose season will be over. It is only a small fraction of the season, but the tournaments – both the Shore Conference and upcoming NJSIAA Tournaments – are when teams have a chance to make their strongest case for the final Top 10.
Wildcats Come Roaring Into The Office On The Varsity Link Coaches Corner
Having their best season in more than a decade, Pinelands Regional will be featured on Wednesday’s Varsity Link Coaches Corner on the Shore Sports Network. Bob Badders, Ed Sarluca and Kevin Williams will broadcast live from The Office Lounge in Toms River from 7-8 pm and will be joined by first-year Wildcats head coach John Tierney along with senior quarterback Ryan Allan and senior defensive end/tight end Mike Hall.
Jackson officials excited to unveil plans for Rova Park in Cassville section of town
JACKSON — Just days after Jackson officials unveiled plans for a new park on the site, workmen could be seen removing asbestos shingles from the roof of the dilapidated Rova Farms restaurant ahead of the building’s scheduled demolition. Two days earlier, on Oct. 22, Jackson officials hosted “Say...
2-Foot-Tall Hawk Trapped In Jersey Shore Library: Report
A hawk with a 4-foot wingspan is caught inside the Ocean County Library but hasn't bothered patrons or workers, NJ Advance Media reports. He’s healthy and walking around in the ceiling tiles, library spokesperson Sherri Taliercio told the outlet. The red-tailed hawk, which measures about 22 inches tall, entered...
Monmouth County looking to carry over summer success through the fall months
Summertime in Monmouth County is always a fun time, with so much to do, and so many places to go with family and friends, and, it's a busy and beneficial time of year for restaurants, businesses, hotels, and more. There's still plenty to do in the fall months though especially...
Red-tailed hawk is trapped inside Toms River, NJ library
TOMS RIVER — An unexpected visitor has kept staff and patrons on their toes, as a red-tailed hawk has been inside the township branch of the Ocean County library since Monday evening. Once the bird was spotted in the atrium of the building, according to librarian and public information...
thecoaster.net
A Look Back At Sandy
Pieces of the Asbury Park boardwalk were thrown onto Kingsley Street by the storm. The Jersey Shore took a direct hit from Superstorm Sandy 10 years ago on Oct. 29, 2012 when it roared ashore with up to 73 mph winds toppling trees, flooding streets and dumping tons of sand all along the beachfronts.
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: One injured in Toms River fire [PHOTOS]
One person has been injured in a fire in Toms River this evening. The fire broke out at the Silver Ridge Apartments at approximately 11:30 PM. One person has reportedly been pulled from the building. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Large police presence in Holmdel closes parts of Route 35 in both directions
A large police presence is in Holmdel, where Route 35 is closed in both directions at Centerville and Union Avenue.
Valentina Jacovino is This Week’s Student of the Week in Ocean County, NJ
92.7 WOBM and Gateway Toyota of Toms River honor Valentina Jacovino of Donovan Catholic High School as the Student of the Week. President of the National Honor Society she has received seven Principal Honors Awards, Excellence Awards in Chemistry, Algebra & Geometry, and Music, and 10 Academic/Extra-Curricular Scholarship Awards. Valentina...
Ocean County Lottery Ticket Wins $200K
OCEAN COUNTY – A lucky lottery ticket purchased in Ocean County matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn winning $200,000. The ticket was purchased with Power Play, which multiplied the $50,000 second-tier prize to $200,000. The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
A Winning $200K Lottery Ticket Was Sold Last Week in Southern Ocean County, NJ
We all buy lottery tickets and put them in our purses or wallet and never look at them. It's time to pull out your tickets if you bought Powerball tickets for October 24th's drawing and bought your ticket in Beach Haven, you could be a big winner. The New Jersey...
One Airlifted In Brick Township Rollover Crash: Report
One person was flown to the hospital after a rollover crash on the Jersey Shore overnight, Ocean County Scanner News reports. The victim was ejected from the vehicle and became pinned underneath it at the Chambersbridge and Lakeland crash scene around 9:45 p.m. The victim was extricated and flown to...
Fugitive Charged In Fatal Toms River Hit-And-Run
TOMS RIVER – Authorities are currently searching for a wanted man who fled the scene of a fatal car crash Sunday morning. Milciades Oviedo, 74, of Elizabeth, has been charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Death in connection with a fatal hit-and-run which killed Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester Township.
Apartment Fire Reported In Toms River
October 24, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Toms River Police Department reports that on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at approximately 11:20…
Top 4 places in New Jersey to get the best hot dog
Whether you prefer ketchup, mustard, relish, raw onions, sauerkraut, melted cheese, pickles, or some combination of these toppings, we can at least agree that the hot dog has its place among iconic American foods. It's the go-to for backyard barbeques and baseball games or just for a snack in the...
After Toms River, NJ break-ins, slow-moving Jeep seen canvassing neighborhood
A week after two homes in Toms River were burglarized within an hour, residents reported a Jeep driving slowly through two neighborhoods and an attempted car burglary on Sunday. Toms River police said residents of the neighborhoods around New Hampshire Avenue and North Maple Avenues in the afternoon reported a...
Trunk or treat in Downtown Toms River Wednesday
by Kristen KrosaContributed article TOMS RIVER – Looking to help “Scare Away Stigma,” the Ocean County Mental Health Awareness Committee is hosting a Trunk or Treat for a night of fun while recognizing and addressing the barriers of stigma. The event is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 26 on the fourth floor of the Ocean County Parking Garage off Madison and Hadley Avenues in Downtown Toms River. The Trunk or Treat event is hosted by Ocean County Mental Health Awareness Committee, a coalition of community-based organizations and advocates, along with the Ocean County The post Trunk or treat in Downtown Toms River Wednesday appeared first on Shore News Network.
