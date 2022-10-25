ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Shore Sports Network

Boys Soccer – CBA Cements No. 1 Spot in Shore Sports Network Top 10

This is the first Top 10 since the end of the Shore Conference Tournament and last before the NJSIAA Tournament, which means the next time there is a new set of rankings, there are teams on this week’s list whose season will be over. It is only a small fraction of the season, but the tournaments – both the Shore Conference and upcoming NJSIAA Tournaments – are when teams have a chance to make their strongest case for the final Top 10.
RUMSON, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Wildcats Come Roaring Into The Office On The Varsity Link Coaches Corner

Having their best season in more than a decade, Pinelands Regional will be featured on Wednesday’s Varsity Link Coaches Corner on the Shore Sports Network. Bob Badders, Ed Sarluca and Kevin Williams will broadcast live from The Office Lounge in Toms River from 7-8 pm and will be joined by first-year Wildcats head coach John Tierney along with senior quarterback Ryan Allan and senior defensive end/tight end Mike Hall.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

2-Foot-Tall Hawk Trapped In Jersey Shore Library: Report

A hawk with a 4-foot wingspan is caught inside the Ocean County Library but hasn't bothered patrons or workers, NJ Advance Media reports. He’s healthy and walking around in the ceiling tiles, library spokesperson Sherri Taliercio told the outlet. The red-tailed hawk, which measures about 22 inches tall, entered...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thecoaster.net

A Look Back At Sandy

Pieces of the Asbury Park boardwalk were thrown onto Kingsley Street by the storm. The Jersey Shore took a direct hit from Superstorm Sandy 10 years ago on Oct. 29, 2012 when it roared ashore with up to 73 mph winds toppling trees, flooding streets and dumping tons of sand all along the beachfronts.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: One injured in Toms River fire [PHOTOS]

One person has been injured in a fire in Toms River this evening. The fire broke out at the Silver Ridge Apartments at approximately 11:30 PM. One person has reportedly been pulled from the building. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Lottery Ticket Wins $200K

OCEAN COUNTY – A lucky lottery ticket purchased in Ocean County matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn winning $200,000. The ticket was purchased with Power Play, which multiplied the $50,000 second-tier prize to $200,000. The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

One Airlifted In Brick Township Rollover Crash: Report

One person was flown to the hospital after a rollover crash on the Jersey Shore overnight, Ocean County Scanner News reports. The victim was ejected from the vehicle and became pinned underneath it at the Chambersbridge and Lakeland crash scene around 9:45 p.m. The victim was extricated and flown to...
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Fugitive Charged In Fatal Toms River Hit-And-Run

TOMS RIVER – Authorities are currently searching for a wanted man who fled the scene of a fatal car crash Sunday morning. Milciades Oviedo, 74, of Elizabeth, has been charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Death in connection with a fatal hit-and-run which killed Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester Township.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Trunk or treat in Downtown Toms River Wednesday

by Kristen KrosaContributed article TOMS RIVER – Looking to help “Scare Away Stigma,” the Ocean County Mental Health Awareness Committee is hosting a Trunk or Treat for a night of fun while recognizing and addressing the barriers of stigma. The event is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 26 on the fourth floor of the Ocean County Parking Garage off Madison and Hadley Avenues in Downtown Toms River. The Trunk or Treat event is hosted by Ocean County Mental Health Awareness Committee, a coalition of community-based organizations and advocates, along with the Ocean County The post Trunk or treat in Downtown Toms River Wednesday appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Shore Sports Network

Toms River, NJ
