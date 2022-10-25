ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Most influential black Britons list includes Sir Lenny Henry, Stormzy and Michaela Coel

Sir Lenny Henry, Stormzy and Michaela Coel are among those to have been named on a list of the UK’s most influential black people. The Powerlist, which has been published annually since 2007, identifies the UK’s most powerful people of African, African Caribbean and African American heritage. The...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Disney celebrates centenary with events around the world

The Walt Disney Company is to stage a worldwide celebration of its centenary next year with a string of immersive experiences, exhibitions and concerts next year. A preview of Disney 100 Years Of Wonder was hosted in London yesterday (Thursday, October 27) by TV presenter Emma Willis. The launch revealed...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Simon Callow says he was almost scammed as he narrates fraud tales for Halloween

Millions of Brits have fallen foul of, or been targeted by, fraudsters - with a quarter of those singled out while looking for love online. Phone call phishing, invoice redirection fraud and cryptocurrency are also among the swindles people are most likely to fall for, followed by money laundering and pension scams.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Charles gives royal approval to BBC's Repair Shop

King Charles has given the royal seal of approval to the BBC's Repair Shop, as he appeared on tonight's (Wednesday) episode. The filming of the special programme, to mark the BBC's centenary, occurred before the Queen's passing, when he was still Prince Charles. The programme, visiting Dumfries House in Scotland,...

