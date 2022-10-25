Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
Here's What Happened When Taylor Swift And Eddie Redmayne Did A Screen Test For "Les Misérables" Together
Taylor auditioned for the 2012 film but didn't land the part.
Elton John, Ringo Starr, Dennis Quaid and other celebrities pay tribute to the late Jerry Lee Lewis
Celebrities including Elton John, Ringo Starr and Dennis Quaid honored rock n' roll star Jerry Lee Lewis following his death at the age of 87.
The caber-tossing secret of the Strictly Come Dancing star: How BBC wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin perfected the stunning move by flipping 130lb logs at the Highland Games
Strictly fans gasped as Hamza Yassin tossed his partner up in the air before raising her over his head in a jaw-dropping routine. But the BBC wildlife presenter has had years to perfect the move, it has emerged – having competed in the caber toss at the Highland Games.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Most influential black Britons list includes Sir Lenny Henry, Stormzy and Michaela Coel
Sir Lenny Henry, Stormzy and Michaela Coel are among those to have been named on a list of the UK’s most influential black people. The Powerlist, which has been published annually since 2007, identifies the UK’s most powerful people of African, African Caribbean and African American heritage. The...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Disney celebrates centenary with events around the world
The Walt Disney Company is to stage a worldwide celebration of its centenary next year with a string of immersive experiences, exhibitions and concerts next year. A preview of Disney 100 Years Of Wonder was hosted in London yesterday (Thursday, October 27) by TV presenter Emma Willis. The launch revealed...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Simon Callow says he was almost scammed as he narrates fraud tales for Halloween
Millions of Brits have fallen foul of, or been targeted by, fraudsters - with a quarter of those singled out while looking for love online. Phone call phishing, invoice redirection fraud and cryptocurrency are also among the swindles people are most likely to fall for, followed by money laundering and pension scams.
buckinghamshirelive.com
House in street where Oscar Wilde, David Bowie and George Best lived on sale for £10m
A rare chance to a buy a house on one of London's coolest streets - once home to Oscar Wilde, David Bowie and George Best - has come up. for anyone with a spare £10 million. The house sits on one of Chelsea’s most sought-after roads, Oakley Street.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Charles gives royal approval to BBC's Repair Shop
King Charles has given the royal seal of approval to the BBC's Repair Shop, as he appeared on tonight's (Wednesday) episode. The filming of the special programme, to mark the BBC's centenary, occurred before the Queen's passing, when he was still Prince Charles. The programme, visiting Dumfries House in Scotland,...
