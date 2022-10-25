ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Make Halloween festive and healthy this year

Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –Milk Means More wants us to know that while we celebrate Halloween this year, we can still have fun and be healthy. They have displayed several different ways to make your Halloween party at school or at home healthy. One of the first ways is to take Mandarin oranges with a sharpie marker and decorate them like Jack O’ Lanterns by drawing fun faces. Another healthy and fun Halloween snack idea is to take cheese sticks with a sharpie marker and decorate ghost faces on them. These are fun and good ways for your kids to get their dairy requirements in as they should be getting 2 and half to 3 servings of dairy daily.
Win a Night Out with the Terri & Rachael at the Wine, Beer, and Food Festival!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Join Terri & Rachael from eightWest for an exclusive experience at the Wine, Beer and Food Festival at DeVos Place on Friday, Nov. 18th at 5 pm. You get to bring 5 friends to meet with Terri & Rachael for sampling and swag bags! After the 1-hour experience, you and your friends can enjoy exploring the festival on your own for the rest of the evening.
A look at what’s coming to Soaring Eagle Casino

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s not even Halloween yet but the staff at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort are making plans for New Year’s Eve! Their calendar continues to fill up with holiday happenings and great shows. For the party to ring in the new year, you can enjoy endless food choices, from prime rib to sinfully delicious desserts. Party with musical guests Liquid Blue, a DJ dance throwdown, plus a bubbly bar and complimentary champagne toast to welcome 2023! On Saturday, November 26th, right after Thanksgiving, it’s their Cocktails, Carvings and Candy Canes in the Entertainment Hall. There are also some great musical acts coming to the Entertainment Hall including Flo Rida on Tuesday, December 27th and Pam Tillis & Lorrie Morgan on Thursday, December 29th.
Get your dream smile with a full arch restoration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know that our smiles are important to our self esteem so if we’re missing or have failing teeth, it may feel like part of our identity is missing. Our friends at Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio are hosting their annual “It’s Time to Smile” program – it provides a member of the community with a new set of teeth through full arch restoration. This procedure is completely free for one lucky individual and it’s a great way for the practice to give back to their community. Their team believes that everyone deserves a healthy, happy smile. If you want to apply for the program, they’re accepting applications now through this Friday and they’ll announce the recipient on November 17th, just head to AdvancedOralSurgeryMI.com/SmileTime!
Eastbrook Homes hosting fall celebration on Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fall is a favorite time of the year for so many people – from the changes in color to fall foods like cider & donuts! Eastbrook Homes is having a special fall celebration this Saturday with a fun fall theme!. It’s their Fall...
Dear Grand Rapids: If You’re Eating Out Please Treat The Staff Better

Unless you've been living under a rock, the past three years have been a bit crazy. The Covid-19 pandemic set off a massive avalanche of chaos for the entire world. One of the biggest things I've noticed (and you probably have as well) is that restaurants and fast food establishments are short-staffed and sometimes out of certain things because of the Great Resignation and supply chain issues.
See Grand Rapids area 2022 trick-or-treat times

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Get those pumpkin buckets and pillowcases ready. It’s almost time to trick-or-treat. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, causing parents to ask whether their local area will have official trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 or the weekend before. Most municipalities went with the actual day of Halloween this year. Below are the official listed trick-or-treat times for the Grand Rapids area:
Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan

Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
Keeping our smile bright today for a healthy tomorrow

Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –Good oral health is important especially in our kids and Dr. Rzeszutko from Priority Health has tips when it comes to oral health. As we head into the holiday season, we are going to be consuming a bit more sweets than we are used to, so it is important that we are brushing our teeth, flossing, and going to the dentist if we have an issue. Did you know that teeth develop before a baby is born and that dental care is recommended for newborns, with brushing starts at 6 months?
Storm wipes out staircase at Pictured Rocks beach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you want to go beach combing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the fall and winter is up to you. But if you want to go, it will require a little extra effort. The National Park Service announced over the weekend that the...
