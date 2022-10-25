Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Make Halloween festive and healthy this year
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –Milk Means More wants us to know that while we celebrate Halloween this year, we can still have fun and be healthy. They have displayed several different ways to make your Halloween party at school or at home healthy. One of the first ways is to take Mandarin oranges with a sharpie marker and decorate them like Jack O’ Lanterns by drawing fun faces. Another healthy and fun Halloween snack idea is to take cheese sticks with a sharpie marker and decorate ghost faces on them. These are fun and good ways for your kids to get their dairy requirements in as they should be getting 2 and half to 3 servings of dairy daily.
Cheap Eats: Vanden Brink Sweet Smoked Honey Ham offers boxed lunches, specialty meats
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – It’s easy to miss while driving down an often-busy Leonard Street, but a closer look reveals a charming meat shop with a wide variety of offerings and personalized sandwiches available daily for a cheap and easy lunch. For 21 years, Bruce Vanden Brink has...
New Grand Rapids takeout restaurant boasts burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, house made sodas
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new takeout restaurant specializing in smash burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, seasoned French fries, and house made sodas has opened in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. Black Napkin, 966 Fulton St. E., was opened last week by Korin Hollinshead and Jason Richardson, the creators of...
Win a Night Out with the Terri & Rachael at the Wine, Beer, and Food Festival!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Join Terri & Rachael from eightWest for an exclusive experience at the Wine, Beer and Food Festival at DeVos Place on Friday, Nov. 18th at 5 pm. You get to bring 5 friends to meet with Terri & Rachael for sampling and swag bags! After the 1-hour experience, you and your friends can enjoy exploring the festival on your own for the rest of the evening.
A look at what’s coming to Soaring Eagle Casino
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s not even Halloween yet but the staff at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort are making plans for New Year’s Eve! Their calendar continues to fill up with holiday happenings and great shows. For the party to ring in the new year, you can enjoy endless food choices, from prime rib to sinfully delicious desserts. Party with musical guests Liquid Blue, a DJ dance throwdown, plus a bubbly bar and complimentary champagne toast to welcome 2023! On Saturday, November 26th, right after Thanksgiving, it’s their Cocktails, Carvings and Candy Canes in the Entertainment Hall. There are also some great musical acts coming to the Entertainment Hall including Flo Rida on Tuesday, December 27th and Pam Tillis & Lorrie Morgan on Thursday, December 29th.
A Year After Grand Opening, Vintage Portage Retail Store Is Now For Sale
In case you haven't noticed, mid-century modern (MCM) is so hot right now! The popular American décor style from the mid-1950s and '60s has seen a resurgence over the last several years which has given rise to specialty thrift stores across the country. One of my favorite MCM shops...
Get your dream smile with a full arch restoration
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know that our smiles are important to our self esteem so if we’re missing or have failing teeth, it may feel like part of our identity is missing. Our friends at Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio are hosting their annual “It’s Time to Smile” program – it provides a member of the community with a new set of teeth through full arch restoration. This procedure is completely free for one lucky individual and it’s a great way for the practice to give back to their community. Their team believes that everyone deserves a healthy, happy smile. If you want to apply for the program, they’re accepting applications now through this Friday and they’ll announce the recipient on November 17th, just head to AdvancedOralSurgeryMI.com/SmileTime!
Storage space is making all the difference at Mel Trotter's newest location
Mel Trotter Ministries and Grand Rapids have started doing something new. 194 bins are used for daytime storage for those experiencing homelessness, more to come.
Eastbrook Homes hosting fall celebration on Saturday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fall is a favorite time of the year for so many people – from the changes in color to fall foods like cider & donuts! Eastbrook Homes is having a special fall celebration this Saturday with a fun fall theme!. It’s their Fall...
Dear Grand Rapids: If You’re Eating Out Please Treat The Staff Better
Unless you've been living under a rock, the past three years have been a bit crazy. The Covid-19 pandemic set off a massive avalanche of chaos for the entire world. One of the biggest things I've noticed (and you probably have as well) is that restaurants and fast food establishments are short-staffed and sometimes out of certain things because of the Great Resignation and supply chain issues.
Muskegon's Getty Drive In wraps up season with Halloween double features
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon's Getty Drive In theater is closing for its 78th season with a Halloween event and double features. The Getty Drive In, at 920 E Summit Ave, will have its last day of the season on Saturday, Oct. 29. Going out in style, the outdoor theater...
See Grand Rapids area 2022 trick-or-treat times
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Get those pumpkin buckets and pillowcases ready. It’s almost time to trick-or-treat. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, causing parents to ask whether their local area will have official trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 or the weekend before. Most municipalities went with the actual day of Halloween this year. Below are the official listed trick-or-treat times for the Grand Rapids area:
Haunted house in Muskegon proves to be spooky and sporty
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Halloween is less than a week away, and one house in Muskegon isn't just spooky, but sporty. The 'Tournament of Bones' was designed by Gary Gibson and John Edlund. "They started out as a couple of things and they grew into this," Gibson said. Every year...
Fall Foliage: Why colors are more vibrant than last year
The fall foliage has been exceptionally vibrant in West Michigan compared to last year. Our seasonal temperatures and rainy August are to blame.
Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan
Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
Meijer Employees Made Sandy The Pony Out Of Hay To Help A Local Food Pantry
Growing up as a kid I used to beg my mom to let me ride Sandy The Pony after we were done checking out with all of our groceries. The thing I loved about Meijer is that they always set out pennies so no child would miss out on the opportunity to get a ride.
Watch Pros Carve a Massive 1300 Pound Pumpkin Downtown Grand Rapids
This Friday watch as professionals create a massive work of art out of a GIANT 1,300-pound pumpkin downtown Grand Rapids!. Artists from Ice Guru Events will be showing off their skills at Rosa Parks Circle October 28th, starting at 3p.m. Michigan-based chef Randy Finch and his team of ice artists...
Grand Rapids resident says homemade Halloween decoration stolen from front yard
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man is hoping his beloved Halloween decoration will be returned after it was stolen. "I have a lot of homemade pumpkins in my backyard," said Nick Wallace. "I built a pumpkin arch on my patio." Wallace has a lot of spooky décor...
Keeping our smile bright today for a healthy tomorrow
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –Good oral health is important especially in our kids and Dr. Rzeszutko from Priority Health has tips when it comes to oral health. As we head into the holiday season, we are going to be consuming a bit more sweets than we are used to, so it is important that we are brushing our teeth, flossing, and going to the dentist if we have an issue. Did you know that teeth develop before a baby is born and that dental care is recommended for newborns, with brushing starts at 6 months?
Storm wipes out staircase at Pictured Rocks beach
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you want to go beach combing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the fall and winter is up to you. But if you want to go, it will require a little extra effort. The National Park Service announced over the weekend that the...
