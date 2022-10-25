Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Three sworn in as Fargo Police Officers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department has three new officers on the force. They were sworn in at Fargo City Hall on Tuesday, October 25, in front of family, friends and their new colleagues. Alex Nelson was a training officer, field supervisor and on the SWAT...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Vandalism reported at Islamic cemetery in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A spokesperson for the local Islamic community shared her reaction after hearing about vandalism at an Islamic cemetery in south Fargo. "So we were saddened by it essentially. This is something that happened on a day of a funeral that we found out. This is difficult for families, you know if you can't bury your loved one on the day you planned to," said Heidi Soliman.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota District 21 Senate Candidate William Kloubec: "I can bring experience, rationale, and... congeniality to the process"
(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate is stepping forward and is looking to represent District 21 in North Dakota's Senate in the upcoming November General Election. William "Bill" Kloubec is a self employed Architectural Photographer who is seeking to bring a GOP perspective to District 21. Kloubec says he is looking to prioritize the economy, fentanyl, and crime if elected to Bismarck this November.
kvrr.com
Rep. Armstrong predicting a good midterm for Republicans
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong met with staff and patients at The Ridge a treatment and recovery center in Fargo. He says he predicts a good night for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections because of “economic headwinds” causing problems for families across North Dakota. He says he believes voters will get the country back on track.
kfgo.com
2022 Fargo Urban Deer Hunt
The City of Fargo, Fargo Park District and Sandhills Archery Club Announce 2022-2023 Wildlife Management Program. Interested individuals encouraged to register for program. FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA – The City of Fargo, in cooperation with the Fargo Park District and the Sandhills Archery Club, is opening registrations for The City of Fargo’s 2022-2023 Wildlife Management Program. This program, permitted and regulated by the North Dakota Game & Fish Department, seeks to reduce the urban deer population in The City of Fargo by utilizing a limited archery season and a small number of certified hunters. As approved by the Fargo City Commission and Fargo Parks, the 2022-2023 Wildlife Management Program will operate on property owned by the Fargo Park District and The City of Fargo.
kvrr.com
Cyber attack affects 60,000 Arvig customers in Minnesota
PERHAM, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – A ransomware attack on Tuesday left thousands of Minnesota customers without internet, phone and TV services. Arvig says about 60,000 customers across the state were affected. The company says service was disrupted service for more than three hours. “This attack failed due to the extra...
kfgo.com
Pilot program will test portable restrooms in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – After seeing an uptick in biohazards downtown over the summer, several organizations are partnering to roll out a pilot program to put portable restrooms in two locations in downtown Fargo. Cindy Graffeo, executive director of Downtown Community Partnership (DCP) said the Business Improvement District (BID) found...
kfgo.com
Wrigley: ND law prohibits election officials from requiring proof of citizenship
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – With less than two weeks to go before the general election, state Attorney General Drew Wrigley has issued an opinion regarding proof of citizenship and voting, answering a request made by Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick in July. In the letter, Wrigley says North Dakota law prohibits election officials from requiring a voter to provide documentary proof of citizenship in order to vote.
KFYR-TV
Earl Strinden remembered by former governors, UND President
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Prominent Republican North Dakota politician Earl Strinden passed away last week, and his funeral was held Monday in Fargo. If you paid any attention to North Dakota politics in the 70s and 80s, you’d be familiar with former House Majority Leader Earl Strinden. ”He was...
valleynewslive.com
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover. Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control...
kfgo.com
West Fargo P.D.: K9 Officer ToSti has died unexpectedly
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The West Fargo Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 officer ToSti, after he passed away unexpectedly due to an unforeseen medical emergency while off duty on Saturday. ToSti was a 7-year-old Dutch Shepherd from Holland. He joined West Fargo P-D in November...
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Best Private High School in North Dakota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
valleynewslive.com
Update: Four officers did not violate policy, according to Police Chief
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four Fargo officers involved in a Mapleton fatal shooting have been cleared of any wrongdoing by Chief David Zibolski. They were not found to be in violation of FPD policies and have returned to active duty, says Zibolski. The shooting took place at the...
valleynewslive.com
Ada community fed up with safety hazards at local Dollar General
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Members of the Ada community are fed up. They say their local dollar general store is poorly managed and safety has become a big concern. When most people walk into a store they are expecting clean and safe conditions. These Ada community members say...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber speaking out against Term Limit Ballot Measure
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber is speaking out against a ballot measure that would impose term limits on the governor and state legislators. Measure One would limit the governor to two terms and limit state legislators to eight years in the state House and eight years in the state Senate.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Assistant Cass County State's Attorney says desire for public service sparked candidacy for judge
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Assistant State's Attorney Connie Cleveland is talking about why she'd like to be elected Judge for the Eastern Central District. "I think that it is a combination of my background and the experience I've had. I've had a long history throughout my life, in fact in my childhood, of being involved in public service. I served in the legislature when I was in college for two terms and that was an amazing opportunity. I served on the Judicial Committee at that time for both terms," said Cleveland.
The Horace Mann Elephant: A far-fetched Fargo fable
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The deeper one digs into the urban legends of North Dakota, the more likely they are to come across some that shift from the interesting to the frightening and eventually to the downright bizarre. This is the case with the elephant rumored to be buried under Horace Mann Elementary School: A […]
valleynewslive.com
Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Have you seen this woman?. A Fargo Woman claims a Halloween grinch stole her decoration, right off of her front lawn. She caught it on video and says it happened Wednesday just before 3 p.m. at 1218 14th St. S. She says her young daughter is devastated.
In Fargo, The Ultimate Nightmare For A Deputy ( Or Anyone )
Internal Investigations Continue
valleynewslive.com
Sunday threats at the Dakota Magic Casino & C Store lead to a lockdown
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to assist the Sisseton Wahpeton Police Department on Sunday at around noon. They say this was because of a threat made to the Dakota Magic Casino C Store & possibly the Dakota Magic...
