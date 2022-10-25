Brandon, age 37, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022. He was a resident of Albany, LA. Brandon was a true country man who lived and loved the farm life. He would give you the shirt off his back and if he could help you in any way he would. Brandon was an avid bull rider and dedicated his life to his passion. He would sign up for just about every rodeo he could find, no matter how big or small. Brandon was incredible strong minded and if he decided he was going to do something , he did it all the way. He loved his family deeply and was fiercely protective of the ones he loved. Brandon was so full of life and always had a smile on his face. He was truly a one of a kind who will be forever missed.

ALBANY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO