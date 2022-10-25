Read full article on original website
James "Jimmy" Norris Larpenter
Born June 21st 1936 in Napoleonville, Louisiana, to Gilbert Joseph Larpenter and Helen Vining Larpenter, James "Jimmy" Norris Larpenter went to his reward in heaven on October 22, 2022, at his home in Robert, Louisiana. He was 86 years of age. He leaves behind his spouse of 66 years, Juliette...
Howard J. Watkins, Jr.
Howard J. Watkins, Jr., 21, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Services will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022, at First True Love World Outreach Ministries, 41239 S. Range Road, Ponchatoula, LA. Visitation 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
Thomas Edward "Sonny" Lindsey
Thomas Edward “Sonny” Lindsey, of Mandeville, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 24, 2022, after fighting the good fight for 88 years. Sonny was born in Troy, Alabama on May 25, 1934. Sonny graduated from Sidney Lanier High School, Montgomery, AL. He married Margaret “Margie” Knox Lindsey on June 21, 1958 and they were married for 55 years.
Carl J. Duda
Carl J. Duda passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 and is now free from his Earthly afflictions. After 60 years of his lifelong severe Down’s Syndrome and acute intellectual disability, Carl spoke his first words in Heaven, surely with his mom (Marion Cuccia Duda), dad (Albert Duda, Sr.), loving siblings (Al Duda, Jr., Ann Duda Talerico) and prior caregivers (Elizabeth J. Triche and Uncle Carlo and Aunt Lilly Giangrosso), all whom preceded him in death.
Lillian T. Davis
Sister Lillian T. Davis was born January 23, 1936, to the late Marvin and Effie Magee Toomer. She was the fifth child of seven siblings. She departed this life October 19, 2022. She was united in holy matrimony to the late Bro. Joe N. Davis, Sr. for 56 years. And...
Brett Howard Starns
Brett, age 38, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. He was a resident of Walker, LA. Brett was an extremely hard worker and dedicated many years as an electrician. He enjoyed fishing and gathering with family to root for the LSU Tigers. Brett was most happy just being with his baby girls, and if he wasn’t with them he was telling you all about them. He had many friends and great guys that he worked with, but he held a special relationship with each of his family members. From Brett’s birth until his departure he has always done Brett’s way, loving his family, and wanting them to always love him. He was the definition of a family man and loved with all his heart. “A world full & then some!”
Casie Whitten Jones
Casie Whitten Jones entered eternal rest on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in Covington, LA at the age of 45. She was born on April 6, 1977 to Janet and Chuck Whitten. She is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, Neal C. Jones; their children, Alexis, Andrea and Brandon; and her parents, Janet and Chuck; her brother Corey Whitten. She is also survived by her aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Kenneth James Rodrigue
Kenneth James Rodrigue, a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the age of 62. Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements which are incomplete at this time.
Tolbert "Toby" Seguin II
Toby, age 64, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, LA. Toby dedicated many years in landscaping and a real knack with plants. He knew anything and everything about each plant he ever worked with. To say Toby loved animals is an understatement. He must have had every animal you could think of as a pet. If he could rescue or catch it, he brought it home. Toby loved being outdoors and spending time with his family. He would do anything he could for someone in need. Toby was a tough individual who always kept going even through the difficult times. He was a one of a kind that will never be forgotten.
Gail Marie Slaven
A resident of Roseland, LA, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born January 3, 1971 in Bogalusa, LA and was 51 years of age. She is survived by her husband, Andy Parnell, Jr,; 2 sons, Ruston Slaven and Brandon Slaven and Natasha Plaisance; grandchildren, Natalie Plaisance and Liam Slaven; step-children, Tyler Parnell, Alyssa Parnell and Willie Walters; step-grandchildren, Bristle Walters and Bram Walters; 2 brothers, Joe Slaven, Jr. and Jason Slaven; mother, Virgie Slaven. Preceded in death by her father, Joe Slaven; son, Jordon Slaven. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
James Brandon Brewer
Brandon, age 37, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022. He was a resident of Albany, LA. Brandon was a true country man who lived and loved the farm life. He would give you the shirt off his back and if he could help you in any way he would. Brandon was an avid bull rider and dedicated his life to his passion. He would sign up for just about every rodeo he could find, no matter how big or small. Brandon was incredible strong minded and if he decided he was going to do something , he did it all the way. He loved his family deeply and was fiercely protective of the ones he loved. Brandon was so full of life and always had a smile on his face. He was truly a one of a kind who will be forever missed.
Michael Joseph McMurray, Sr.
Michael Joseph McMurray, Sr., age 77, ended his valiant 10-year fight against ALS on Saturday, October 22nd, at his home in Mandeville, surrounded by his devoted family. He was born in New Orleans to Charles and Elizabeth McMurray, on July 13th, 1945, the eldest of three children. Mike attended St....
Southeastern Baseball to hold Fall Alumni Weekend
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball program will host a Fall Alumni Weekend, Nov. 11-12, head coach Matt Riser announced this week. Festivities begin with an evening social, Nov. 11, at Fifth’s Arcade and Bar in downtown Hammond. Doors will open at 8 p.m. with the event lasting until 2 a.m.
21-year-old arrested in connection with Springfield shooting
Sheriff Jason Ard confirms that an arrest has been made in the May 2022 case involving an 8-year-old victim. Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘In May of 2022, LPSO detectives were investigating 2 separate incidents of shots fired in the same location - Pardue Rd in Springfield. The same individual has now been linked to both incidents. On September 30th, Jaran Adams was linked to the shooting incident on May 9th. He has also been linked to the May 12th incident in which an innocent 8-year-old female was hit by gunfire.’
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Lions look to work streaks in postseason positioning battles
HAMMOND, LA – With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, the Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team looks to keep one streak intact while ending another as the battle for the top of the Southland heats up with New Orleans coming to town while the Lady Lions head to Nicholls this weekend.
SLU’s Newsome earns third conference weekly award of 2022
FRISCO, Texas – Due to her play while the Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team picked up two big home victories over teams at the top of the Southland Conference standings this past weekend, Kailin Newsome earned her third Conference Offensive Player of the Week award on the season, the conference office announced on Monday.
Former St. Tammany priest arrested again
A former priest has been arrested on an additional charge for molestation after a second victim came forward in St. Tammany Parish. Recall in October 2020, Patrick Wattigny was arrested on molestation charges after it was alleged he had sexually abused a minor in 2013 while serving as pastor of a Slidell-area church.
Two arrested at cemetery
Late in the evening of October 24, a Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a report of a suspicious couple sitting inside a vehicle at a cemetery on Thigpen Road. When the deputy arrived at the scene, he discovered Douglas Earl Demmons, 35, a resident of Thigpen Road and Jessica Strain, 33, who has a Franklinton address. The deputy removed both individuals from the vehicle and began an investigation into their activities.
Schnadelbach retires after 27 years of service to Tangipahoa Parish School System
AMITE—The Tangipahoa Parish School System’s longtime Chief Financial Officer will retire this week. Bret Schandelbach retires this week with 27 years of service to the district. Hired in 1995 in the school system’s Transportation Department, Schnadelbach moved up the ranks, being promoted to Supervisor of Transportation and Risk...
TPG Road Work: Week of October 24, 2022
HAMMOND—More than half of the roads scheduled for overlay under the Phase 22 contract are now completed, and work is continuing in earnest to finish the remainder of the projects before the end of the calendar year. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said this week that work is progressing...
