Ukraine, Western allies say Russia is lying about dirty bomb claims

Ukraine and its Western allies are dismissing a claim by Russian officials that a dirty bomb is being constructed in Kyiv, denouncing the allegation as a deceptive plot by Russia to try and escalate the Ukrainian war.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the claim over the weekend that Ukraine was preparing to launch a dirty bomb, described by CNN as a weapon that "combines conventional explosives like dynamite and radioactive material like uranium." However, officials in the United States , United Kingdom, and France joined Ukrainian officials in shooting down this allegation, calling it a "false flag" operation.

In a rare joint statement by the three countries, defense officials said they "all reject Russia's transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory." The governments added that "the world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation."

Ukraine has similarly dismissed the Russian claims as a disinformation plot and invited the International Atomic Energy Agency to inspect sites within the country. However, officials also cautioned that Russia may actually be constructing a dirty bomb of its own in an attempt to pin an attack on Ukraine.

In a statement obtained by The Associated Press , Ukrainian nuclear enterprise Energoatom said Russian forces were "preparing a terrorist act using nuclear materials" at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as a pretext for escalation. Energoatom additionally said Russia would not allow IAEA inspectors to access the plant.