FranklinCovey recently named Bovina Elementary School and the Academy of Innovation in the 2022 Leader in Me Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll Schools. Bovina was one of only seven schools (elementary and middle) in the country to qualify for both exemplary academic growth and exemplary academic proficiency. The Academy of Innovation was one of only three middle schools to qualify for exemplary academic proficiency.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 7 HOURS AGO