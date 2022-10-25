Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
Miss Vicksburg Competition returning thanks to local women
For the last four years, neither the Miss Mississippi Competition nor the Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Competition has had a competitor with the title of Miss Vicksburg. For a city that hosts the annual events, it seems ironic Vicksburg is not represented. But since 2018, there has been no...
Vicksburg Post
Two Vicksburg schools recognized as 2022 Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll schools
FranklinCovey recently named Bovina Elementary School and the Academy of Innovation in the 2022 Leader in Me Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll Schools. Bovina was one of only seven schools (elementary and middle) in the country to qualify for both exemplary academic growth and exemplary academic proficiency. The Academy of Innovation was one of only three middle schools to qualify for exemplary academic proficiency.
New ownership announced for iconic Mississippi gathering spot — Hal & Mal’s
An iconic Mississippi restaurant changing ownership after 37 years of serving up good food and good times in Jackson. Malcolm White is pleased to announce new ownership for his beloved establishment, Hal & Mal’s. This transition is an investment in the preservation of the Hal & Mal’s legacy. Damien Cavicchi and Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi will take the reins of the Jackson staple beginning November 1, 2022, with continued involvement and dedication from Malcolm.
Vicksburg Post
QUESTIONNAIRE: District 1 VWSD School Board candidates speak on priorities
Voters will elect Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees for Districts 1 and 5 on this coming election day, Nov. 8. The Vicksburg Post asked candidates to fill out a questionnaire regarding their candidacy. This article contains answers given by all three District 1 candidates: Bill Jeffers, incumbent Bryan Pratt and Kevin “Shane” Quimby.
Vicksburg Post
Old Post Files Oct. 27, 1922-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Mrs. J.H. Gray becomes...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Fire Department pontoon boat going to auction
A pontoon boat acquired by the Vicksburg Fire Department in late 2020 is going up for sale to the highest bidder. “We’re going to try to put it up for auction,” Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen at its Tuesday meeting declared the...
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg enters housing rehab program with NAACP
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen is allocating $300,000 a year for three years in American Recovery Plan Act funds to improve substandard housing in the city as part of a housing initiative with the NAACP. The board on Tuesday approved an agreement with the Vicksburg Branch of the...
Vicksburg Post
I LOVE THE NIGHTLIFE: B.B. Club offering musical performances upstairs
Nightlife in downtown Vicksburg is expanding. In September, the B.B. Club hosted its first musical event when The Blues Experience — Calvin “Dr. Who” Carson and Mark “Duvelle” Doyle — entertained patrons in the historical building’s ballroom. Shelby Martin Anderson, also a Blues...
Vicksburg Post
PAINT THE TOWN: More than 100 Plein Air Painters visiting Vicksburg
Artists from across the South will be in Vicksburg on Friday and Saturday to paint the town. More than 100 artists will be participating in “Mississippi en Plein Air: A Gathering of Artists,” which is sponsored by Mississippi Plein Air Painters. MPAP director Linda Peters said the annual...
Vicksburg Post
Weather alters plans for Spooky Sprint 5K
A stormy night might set the mood for a spooky Halloween story, but it won’t be the setting for a Spooky Sprint. With rain and thunderstorms in the forecast, Vicksburg Catholic Schools announced it is altering the plans for its Spooky Sprint 5K that had been scheduled for Saturday.
Local Girl Breaks Barriers on Football Field
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- A girl at Porter’s Chapel Academy is breaking barriers by playing on the football team. Sophomore Madelyn Whitehead is playing varsity for the first time this year. Normally you might see a female kicker, but Whitehead plays offensive and defensive line. Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein shares the wonderful story of Madelyn […]
Itta Bena, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WLBT
Ribbon cutting for Hickman Heights development
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for a new housing facility in south Jackson named for a man hailed as a champion of affordable housing in the capital city and the state of Mississippi. A host of dignitaries were on hand for the ceremony launching Hickman...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Land Records Oct. 17 to Oct. 24
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 17 to Oct. 24. *Michael L. Cappaert, Daniel R. Cappaert, Maxine L. Bagby, Kappi Saget Jeffers, Korri Saget to T&B MHT, LLC, Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 3 East. *Oliver P. Stone to Beaver Company,...
WLBT
Former Governor Haley Barbour airlifted to hospital after Yazoo Co. crash
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Governor Haley Barbour was airlifted to a Jackson hospital Wednesday evening. WLBT has confirmed with Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff that the former governor was involved in a one-vehicle accident around 5:30 p.m. in Yazoo County. It happened on Wolf Lake Road. The sheriff tells...
wtva.com
Fmr. Gov. Haley Barbour flown to Jackson hospital after crash
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour was flown to a Jackson hospital after a crash Wednesday night. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff, Barbour's black BMW SUV went up a culvert and overturned after he tried to avoid hitting a dog on Wolf Lake Road.
“Nothing else like this” concert series held in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Twilight Concerts held its first concert series at Renaissance in Ridgeland on Saturday. The Blues Traveller, Government Mule and Bonneville performed. Organizers said the VIP experience is what sets them apart from other shows in the area. “There’s a very popular series like this in Memphis called ‘Live at the Garden.’ […]
Vicksburg Post
Port Gibson native Antoinette Gant promoted to Brigadier General, United States Army
Colonel Antoinette ‘Toni’ Gant, a Port Gibson native, will be promoted to Brigadier General (BG) in the United States Army this week. She is also the first African American female to serve as a division commander in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and will be the first AA Female (active duty) to reach the rank of Brigadier General in the history of the Engineer Regiment.
WLBT
Raising up grandparents who are raising kids
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nancy Gaynor wants elected officials, business owners and the general public to understand one thing: Grandparents in your community who are raising someone else’s children need your support. Gaynor, who serves as a minister at Fresh Start Christian Church in north Jackson, is one of...
wcbi.com
Columbus resident finds man that was reported missing
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man reported missing in Columbus has been found and is safe. After seeing reports about Justin Brooks being reported missing, a Columbus resident recognized Brooks walking down the street. That person called the police. They have taken Brooks to the hospital to be checked...
