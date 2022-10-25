As we approach the coming elections, there are many things to consider. It can be overwhelming, especially with all the terrible ads on television. Some of the earlier letters pointed out that Social Security and Medicare are on the chopping block as far as the Republican Party is concerned and our own Ron Johnson. In their words, maybe it should be privatized or done away with completely because we will run out of money at some point. For many of us, these are earned benefits, and we rely on them when we retire.

