DCU Girls Swimmers Top Bay Conference Meet
The Door County United (DCU) girls high school swim team placed first at Thursday’s Bay Conference meet. DCU tallied 582 points to win the conference title, along with being recognized with several first-team, second-team and honorable mentions for the season. Christy Braun and Julia Michalski, both of Sturgeon Bay,...
Letter to the Editor: Disappointed by Removal of Library Display
I was so surprised and sorry to see that the Sturgeon Bay library’s excellent display of a baby’s development through the first nine months of its life was removed. I helped Dianne Zirbel put it up Oct. 3 between the entrance doors of the library with the library’s permission.
Letter to the Editor: Restore Funding for State Parks
Dear residents of Door County, as you go to the polls this November, please take time to reflect on which candidates for our state offices will be strong advocates for supporting the maintenance and capital costs of Wisconsin state parks, including funds for the state parks in Door County. Unbeknownst...
Letter to the Editor: Democrats Do Vote for Us
There’s been much attention paid to the “Vote for Democrats. They vote for us” sign campaign in Door, Brown and Kewaunee counties. It has spread beyond the tri-county area as people from across the state and country have requested how they could share this message in their hometowns.
Eagles Cage Tigers, Face Rematch With Storm
After a fumble on the opening kickoff led to giving up a touchdown Friday night, top-seeded Southern Door did the rest of the scoring to dominate its second-round WIAA Division 5 football playoff game at home against the No. 5-seeded Chilton Tigers. The Eagles started the game trailing by a...
Letter to the Editor: Pay Attention
As we approach the coming elections, there are many things to consider. It can be overwhelming, especially with all the terrible ads on television. Some of the earlier letters pointed out that Social Security and Medicare are on the chopping block as far as the Republican Party is concerned and our own Ron Johnson. In their words, maybe it should be privatized or done away with completely because we will run out of money at some point. For many of us, these are earned benefits, and we rely on them when we retire.
Letter to the Editor: Thank You to All Our Election Workers
To all Door County election workers, the League of Women Voters of Door County appreciates your dedication to the most basic and important process in our democracy, your commitment to a job that is often stressful and tedious, your willingness to accept and learn to implement procedures that are subject to frequent changes, and your cheerful and positive attitude to long lines of often tired and frustrated voters!
