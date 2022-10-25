Gisele Bündchen Takes Kids To Pumpkin Patch As Tom Brady Suffers Embarrassing Loss On The Field

@gisele; Mega

Gisele Bündchen isn't letting her struggles with Tom Brady dampen her spooky spirit! On Saturday, October, 22, the model was seen taking her two kids, Vivian , 9, and Benjamin , 12, to a pumpkin patch in Miami, Fla., and despite all the turmoil, she had a smile plastered on her face.

Photos from the outing also proved she's still without her wedding ring , which she ditched earlier this month after reports surfaced that both she and the NFL star have hired divorce attorneys.

@gisele/instagram

Meanwhile, Brady, 45, was in Charlotte, N.C., gearing up for his game on Sunday, which turned out to be a disastrous loss as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to score only 3 points against the Carolina Panthers.

LOOK BACK AT TOM BRADY & GISELE BUNDCHEN'S 13-YEAR MARRIAGE AS DIVORCE TEETERS ON THE HORIZON — PHOTOS

As OK! previously shared, the Victoria's Secret alum, 42, hasn't attended any of the athlete's games this year, and their problems have become even more obvious as the 2022 season plays out.

@gisele/instagram

While some sources claim the spouses simply grew apart, others insist their issues stem from the quarterback's dedication to his career, but either way, it's evident their union is beyond repair.

For the moment, things are reportedly amicable between the two when discussing how they'll care for their children, but dividing their $400 million fortune is sure to bring about serious problems.

TOM BRADY ADMITS HE CAN'T 'BALANCE' HOME LIFE & FOOTBALL BECAUSE HIS 'COMPETITIVENESS TAKES OVER'

"Things are very nasty between Tom and Gisele because of the lawyers," the source explained. "Tom and Gisele are not battling over the kids, they both want joint custody. But it will take some time to divide their immense wealth and property all over the world."

As Brady continues to channel all of his energy into his job, the Brazilian beauty is trying to relax her worries away.

"Gisele has been spending a ton of time connecting with family, exercising, meditating, and spending time with her kids. Gisele is incredibly close with her sisters, particularly her twin sister Pati ," shared an insider. "Gisele feels so grateful and blessed to have her sisters in her life because these are the times they show just how much they care. They’ve absolutely been there for her in every way."