Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
BBC
Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys
Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
Dodgers Rumors: LA Could Lose Important Coach to Kansas City Royals
Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough has interviewed for the managerial opening in Kansas City and is among the finalists, according to reports.
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: RB Leipzig hand Real Madrid first loss of season; Juventus bounced from group stage
RB Leipzig have brought Real Madrid's unbeaten start to the season to an end with a 3-2 victory at home that puts the German side in a great spot to advance to the Champions League knockout stage. A balanced, clinical attack was enough to take advantage of Real Madrid's defensive issues before holding them off near the end of the match, preventing Los Blancos from winning their group. In Group F, Real have 10 points to lead, while RB Leipzig have nine. Shakhtar Donetsk should have nine, but more on that in a little.
CBS Sports
NWSL Championship prediction, expert pick: Portland Thorns battle Kansas City Current for title
Just two teams remain in the NWSL playoffs as Portland Thorns FC will face Kansas City Current to battle it out for the NWSL Championship on Saturday. The second-place Thorns are on the hunt for their third NWSL championship, while fifth-place Kansas City in pursuit of a worst-to-first finish after their last place standing in 2021. The two sides will meet on neutral ground when they kick off at Audi Field in Washington D.C. Fans can watch the NWSL Championship in primetime on CBS.
ESPN
Juventus 'sorry and angry' after shock Champions League group-stage exit - Allegri
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says his side are "sorry and angry" following their 4-3 Champions League loss at Benfica on Tuesday as they miss out on the knockout rounds for the first time since 2013/14. The defeat means struggling Juve can only finish third in Group H, which would earn...
What Bryce Harper said about family and Phillies fans after his home run sent Philadelphia to World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies star reflected on what the moment meant to him while staying focused on the task at hand: beating the Houston Astros in the World Series.
Unai Emery Returns To Premier League As New Aston Villa Manager In €6m Deal
The former Arsenal boss has been announced as Villa's new manager four days after Steven Gerrard was fired.
ESPN
Bayern Munich beat Barcelona in Champions League to win group
Bayern Munich beat Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night to advance to the Champions League round of 16 as group winners. Xavi Hernandez's side went into the match knowing they already had no chance of reaching the knockout round for the second year in a row after Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzen 4-0 in the early window on Monday.
Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies: Early World Series preview and 3 bold predictions
The Houston Astros were a favorite to reach the 2022 World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies were questionable to even make the postseason in mid-September. However, the two teams will meet in the Fall Classic, beginning on Friday at Minute Maid Park. While the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies may have...
CBS Sports
CBS Sports to launch 'Golazo' soccer newsletter, kicking off with World Cup 2022 coverage
CBS Sports is launching a brand new newsletter focused on the world's most popular sport. The new newsletter, titled "Golazo," will run daily during the World Cup and provide insight, analysis, highlights and more of the global competition as 32 nations battle for the most coveted trophy in the sport.
FOX Sports
Leipzig hands Real Madrid 1st loss of the season
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig boosted its chances of advancing to the knockout stage of the Champions League by handing titleholder Real Madrid its first loss of the season on Tuesday,. The German club won 3-2 and now only needs to draw its last group match at Shakhtar Donetsk...
Academy: Kyle Kelly Signs Professional Contract At Liverpool
The Liverpool youngster signed his first professional contract at Anfield earlier on Monday.
