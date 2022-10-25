RB Leipzig have brought Real Madrid's unbeaten start to the season to an end with a 3-2 victory at home that puts the German side in a great spot to advance to the Champions League knockout stage. A balanced, clinical attack was enough to take advantage of Real Madrid's defensive issues before holding them off near the end of the match, preventing Los Blancos from winning their group. In Group F, Real have 10 points to lead, while RB Leipzig have nine. Shakhtar Donetsk should have nine, but more on that in a little.

1 DAY AGO