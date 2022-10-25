ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BBC

Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys

Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
CBS Sports

Champions League scores: RB Leipzig hand Real Madrid first loss of season; Juventus bounced from group stage

RB Leipzig have brought Real Madrid's unbeaten start to the season to an end with a 3-2 victory at home that puts the German side in a great spot to advance to the Champions League knockout stage. A balanced, clinical attack was enough to take advantage of Real Madrid's defensive issues before holding them off near the end of the match, preventing Los Blancos from winning their group. In Group F, Real have 10 points to lead, while RB Leipzig have nine. Shakhtar Donetsk should have nine, but more on that in a little.
CBS Sports

NWSL Championship prediction, expert pick: Portland Thorns battle Kansas City Current for title

Just two teams remain in the NWSL playoffs as Portland Thorns FC will face Kansas City Current to battle it out for the NWSL Championship on Saturday. The second-place Thorns are on the hunt for their third NWSL championship, while fifth-place Kansas City in pursuit of a worst-to-first finish after their last place standing in 2021. The two sides will meet on neutral ground when they kick off at Audi Field in Washington D.C. Fans can watch the NWSL Championship in primetime on CBS.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

Bayern Munich beat Barcelona in Champions League to win group

Bayern Munich beat Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night to advance to the Champions League round of 16 as group winners. Xavi Hernandez's side went into the match knowing they already had no chance of reaching the knockout round for the second year in a row after Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzen 4-0 in the early window on Monday.
FOX Sports

Leipzig hands Real Madrid 1st loss of the season

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig boosted its chances of advancing to the knockout stage of the Champions League by handing titleholder Real Madrid its first loss of the season on Tuesday,. The German club won 3-2 and now only needs to draw its last group match at Shakhtar Donetsk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy