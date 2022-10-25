Read full article on original website
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Variety of Halloween activities on tap across East Texas
TYLER, Texas — With Halloween just around the corner, children and adults alike will be heading out in their favorite costumes hoping to scare up some fun treats and creepy adventures. And with plenty of festivals, haunted houses and other eerie activities happening around East Texas, the ghosts, princesses,...
Neighborhood party honors Longview WWII vet on 102nd birthday
LONGVIEW, Texas — Residents of a Longview neighborhood gathered Tuesday evening to honor a "patriot" as he celebrated his 102nd birthday. Cake, burgers and more were served at a home on Marguerite Drive during a birthday party for Charley Clayton. Along with people who live in the neighborhood, guests...
Have You Seen This Man Who is Missing in Henderson County, TX?
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office shared a post on their Facebook page regarding a man who is missing. Have you seen him?. There are few things more heart-wrenching than wondering where a family member may be when you haven't heard from them in a long while. We can't imagine what the friends and family of one man who is currently being missed in Henderson County, Texas must be going through.
Finally! Coming Soon to the Old LJS Spot in Tyler, TX? Now We Know
We now know what will be coming to the old Long John Silver's location at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas. Obviously for those of us who are sad to have lost a hot spot for picking up those Fish n' More platters with those yummy little crunchy bits in the bottom of the package, losing the Long John Silver's location on Loop 323 in Tyler is a big loss. Granted, there's still the hybrid Long John Silver's/Taco Bell location on South Broadway, but still...
Bring Your Pole to Tyler State Park! The Catfish are Here!
Heads up all of you lovers of fishing! The catfish have arrived and are waiting for you at the Tyler State Park Lake!. Thanks to the Inland Fisheries Division, the Tyler State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife has announced on their Facebook page that the catfish are ready and waiting for you now in Tyler, Texas!
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle crash at Old Jacksonville and Loop 323
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck is slowing traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler Wednesday night. The wreck happened at around 9:30 and was listed with Tyler police as a major hit and run crash. Tyler Fire Department and Tyler Police Department are at the scene, as are UT EMS.
46-Year-Old Caleb Roach Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the Texas Police, a pedestrian accident was reported in Tyler on Tuesday at midnight. The officials stated that a pedestrian crash occurred at the 3700 block of Troup Highway.
Mineola to host several events this Saturday
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The city of Mineola is going to have a number of fun events happening this Saturday. The Iron Horse Car and Truck Show in downtown on Commerce and South Johnson Streets will have fun for the whole family from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Smith County TX N Scale model […]
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into the front bedroom of a Smith County home this morning. Six people were hurt including a baby that had to be flown to a Louisiana hospital. The crash happened just after seven o’clock this morning in Flint on County Road 1215.
Whistle Stop: Exploring Texas State Railroad Country
Trains are a big part of the history and today’s ambience of the Upper East Side of Texas. Many people in small towns throughout the region hear the long, haunting whistle of the iron horse daily. Sometimes the trains slow down, wheels screeching to a halt on the rails, as they stop at a station. Far more of them pass on through, blowing whistles at cross- roads to alert pedestrians and automobile traffic.
Henderson Pours Out For 33rd Syrup Festival
Henderson’s annual flagship festival celebrating the heritage arts and syrup making draws thousands to the Rusk County seat each November. This year’s 33rd festival occurs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 12. The festival is held at two locations. Heritage arts are displayed at the Depot...
This is Why People Can’t Stop Talking About This Bakery in Tyler, TX
There's a bakery in Tyler, Texas that people seem really excited about. We have many great bakeries in East Texas. And clearly, it seems we have another one. Lately, people just can't stop talking about how much they adore this new little place at 119 West Front Street in Tyler.
Trunk-or-Treat, Dia de los Muertos event to fuse Hispanic, American cultures in downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas — With a goal to fuse the community as one, a Calaveritas (little skulls) Trunk-or-Treat event will be held Sunday in downtown Tyler to celebrate Halloween and the Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) holiday. Event organizer and community leader Paulina Pedroza said the idea...
I Remember When Tyler, Texas Wasn’t the Big City it is Now
Tyler was at one time a small town. It is not anymore. Tyler has a population over 100,000. Tyler is full of retail shops both locally owned and chain stores. Tyler is full of places to eat with almost every type of food from around the world. Tyler's only real weakness is entertainment. We need more places like Times Square Grand Slam. If you needed more proof that Tyler isn't a small town anymore, an aerial photo of Tyler at night from Ashley Gayle may be that proof.
Longview at Tyler game moved to Thursday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Due to possible inclement weather, the Longview vs. Tyler varsity game has been moved to Thursday. Tyler Lions Football made the announcement Wednesday on its Twitter page. Freshman games have been moved to Wednesday. The JV game will be Thurdsday at 5:30 p.m.
See Marshall’s Magical Wonderland
Marshall’s Wonderland of Lights is the most brilliant holiday sight in the region year after year. Delicate white lights adorn the historic Harrison County Courthouse built in 1901 as if decked in jewels. Shops around the courthouse square hold special events and weekly community activities also draw visitors. The...
ETMC Foundation awards Next Step Community Solutions $250,000 for suicide prevention programs in East Texas schools
TYLER, Texas — Next Step Community Solutions (NSCS) recently received a $253,991 grant from the East Texas Medical Center (ETMC) Foundation to support the growth of Sources of Strength, peer-led suicide prevention program on school campuses across East Texas. The program is currently offered in school districts such as...
Longview, Texas Police Say to Beware of Warrant Scam Calls
Scammers are alive and well in East Texas. It can be as simple as sharing a Facebook post to your friends with a too good to be true offer to as threatening as a phone call saying police are on the way to arrest you if you don't pay up immediately. This scam is not that threatening but does say that you have a warrant out for your arrest and if you don't pay immediately, the warrant won't be cleared. Longview, Texas police are aware of the scam and don't want you to fall for it.
Why One Tyler, TX Woman Rejects the Claim that: ‘People Just Don’t Want to Work!”
Some of us in East Texas feel a little baffled by the ongoing labor shortage in East Texas. However, one Tyler, TX woman rejects the claim that it's just because "people don't wanna work." There's a strong chance that by this juncture you've become familiar with the "Great Resignation." Wikipedia...
Police Ask for Help from Public in Identifying Alleged Thief in Tyler, TX
Police in Tyler, Texas shared a post on their public Facebook page asking for help from the East Texas public in identifying a woman suspected of alleged theft at a business in the Tyler area. Do you recognize this person?. According to the post shared by the police department in...
